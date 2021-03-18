Gettysburg junior Hannah Brainard’s junior swimming season has already been what many would considered an unqualified success.
Brainard claimed a District 3 championship in the 100-yard freestyle and a silver medal in the 200 freestyle. Both times were also good enough to qualify her for Friday’s PIAA Class 2A state meet. Now, she says, she has bigger goals in her sights.
“I’m definitely both excited and nervous, but I think more excited and I think I can improve upon my times in both events,” Brainard said. “I haven’t really though about where I want to finish. Obviously, of course, I’d like to win, but I just want to go out and have a good swim and hopefully improve my times.”
Perhaps ironically, Brainard said that while she was happy with her time in the 200 free, she felt she could still improve in the 100, which she took gold in and is seeded sixth in. While in the 200, which she claimed silver in, she enters the state meet seeded fourth.
“Hannah is very goal-oriented,” Gettysburg coach Amanda Turner said. “She goes out and sets big goals for herself and isn’t happy unless she achieves them. And she’s always willing to put in the work, which I think is part of why she’s had so much success. In practice, if she feels she didn’t have a good swim or needs to improve on something, she’ll come back and put in extra work after. That type of attitude is what sets her apart and it’s important if you’re going to achieve the types of goals that she’s set for herself.”
Despite the high expectations, Brainard said that she’s able to go into the state meet with peace of mind for two reasons. The first, she says, is that she’s just a junior and plans to be back at the meet next year if all goes according to play. The second is because she didn’t think she would even get this opportunity back in January.
“I was talking to my coaches earlier and nobody thought this meet or districts would even happen,” she said, “So the fact that we even got to this point is incredible, and while I definitely still feel some pressure, I know that I still have another full year.”
Brainard attributes a large amount of her growth to former teammate Morgan Newell as well as former Biglerville swimmer Sarah Hardy, who often swam with the Warriors’ team.
“I feel like this year I learned how to push myself a lot more,” she said. “Last year I had Sarah and Morgan to really push me along and help me, but this year I learned to push myself and test myself and see what I can do.”
Turner said that while Newell and Hardy were obviously strong influences, she believes Brainard has what it takes regardless of circumstances.
“Seeing where she was at the end of last year, we completely saw the potential that she had to keep growing and getting better,” she said. “In some ways, losing states last year gave her a reason to work even harder. I think it speaks to her dedication as an athlete. She sets very difficult goals herself and she’s aware of those goals and how much work it’s going to take.
“And whil it’s always so nice to have supportive teammates and role models like that, I think Hannah would work as hard either way, but it was nice that she had those two with her.”
The PIAA Class 2A are set for Friday and will take place at Cumberland Valley High School.
