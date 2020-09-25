Steadiness and consistency have long been associated with the Bermudian Springs football program. The traits served the Eagles well Friday night.
Faced with a determined Fairfield squad and an early deficit, Bermudian kept calm and kept to the playbook, and the resolve helped propel the Eagles to a breakout second quarter and a 45-7 victory over the Knights in a YAIAA-3 matchup at Bermudian’s Alumni Stadium.
Fairfield had pressed the issue early, moving the ball on offense, stopping the Eagles’ base fullback dive on defense, and taking advantage of a turnover to notch the first score, but Bermudian would go on to score three touchdowns on three second-quarter possessions.
“We had a rash of injuries right off the bat, and once we got people replaced and they got those nerves out, I think that’s where it turned,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “(Fairfield) had just scored, and the guys came off to our side a little disappointed. But they took a collective breath and got things rolling.”
The Knights (1-1) grabbed the early lead on Peyton Stadler’s 3-yard touchdown run, which came after Fairfield moved 33 yards in five plays following Andrew Koons’ recovery of a fumbled punt return. The Knights then forced their second three-and-out in two Bermudian possessions.
“They came out ready to play,” Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said. “We put our first drive together and everything was clicking. Defensively we were shutting them down, forcing them to punt, and I had a great feeling about how things started. Then an injury here, a missed block there, and things just started slowly going (Bermudian’s) way, and it just kept going in that direction.”
The field turned quickly. Penalties mired the Knights deep in their territory, leading to what would become a theme later in the second half: short fields for Bermudian. A 31-punt return by Ricky Pacana set the Eagles up at the Fairfield 10, and two plays later Jay Martinez hit Michael Carlson on a slant to close Bermudian within 7-6.
Bermudian (2-0) went to the outside running game to open things up from there, next embarking on a crisp 8-play, 91-yard drive that included four runs of double-digit yardage. Savauri Shelton scored the first of his three touchdowns to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead with 4:21 to go in the half.
The Eagles struck again just before the half. This time starting on their own five-yard line, Martinez connected with Matt Zelenski down the left sideline for a 50-yard gain on the first play. Six plays after that, Pacana was scooting eight yards for a key touchdown that made it 20-7 with just 57 seconds to go in the half.
With Fairfield hampered by offensive line injuries and diminishing interior depth, the second half saw the Eagles take advantage of short fields to put the game out of reach. Bermudian’s three second-half scoring drives averaged just 31 yards. Shelton (15 carries, 71 yards) had a pair of third-quarter scoring runs, forming an effective inside-outside punch with Pacana (12 carries, 90 yards) after Shelton’s first three carries had netted zero yards.
“Ricky made some great runs for us early, and with his speed on the outside you could tell they eventually had to adjust to our passing, adjust to our outside, and that opened Savauri up for another big game this week,” Livelsberger said.
Fairfield 7 0 0 0 — 7
Bermudian Springs 0 20 12 13 — 45
First quarter
F-Peyton Stadler 3 run (Nathan Mickley kick), 3:19
Second quarter
BS-Michael Carlson 7 pass from Jay Martinez (run failed), 9:49
BS-Savauri Shelton 2 run (Shelton kick), 4:21
BS-Ricky Pacana 8 run (Shelton kick), :57
Third quarter
BS-Shelton 7 run (kick no good), 5:27
BS-Shelton 5 run (kick blocked), :50
Fourth quarter
BS-Chanse Boyer 35 run (kick no good), 7:41
BS-Brennon Ault 7 run (Josh Walls kick), 4:57
Team Statistics
F BS
First downs 8 16
Rushing 33-111 36-287
Passing 5-15-0 5-8-0
Passing yards 44 99
Total yards 159 386
Penalties-yards 6-48 7-52
Punting 7-32.4 3-33.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Jake Myers 6-(-1), Connor Joy 4-45, Peyton Stadler 7-25, Cody Valentine 11-41, Dominic Smitley 1-1, Nathan Mickley 2-(-4), Tyler Wivell 1-(-3), Aiden Graffius 1-7. BS-Savauri Shelton 15-71, Ricky Pacana 12-90, Jay Martinez 1-5, Mike Tolbert 5-74, Chanse Boyer 2-40, Brennon Ault 1-7.
Passing: F-Myers 5-14-0-44, Graffius 0-1-0-0. BS-Martinez 5-8-0-99, Joey Hemler 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: F-Nathan Roberts 2-34, Valentine 2-5, Andrew Koons 1-5. BS-Matt Zelenski 2-66, Michael Carlson 1-7, Pacana 1-14, Shelton 1-12.
