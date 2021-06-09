Everything was working for Hanover’s Chase Roberts on the mound on Wednesday night.
Roberts pitched six-innings of four-hit ball to help lead Hanover Post 14 over Gettysburg, 3-1, in their American Legion game at Cashtown Community Fire Department.
“I think it was just being confident in the guys behind me, honestly” Roberts said of what led to his success. “There’s a lot of stress taken off you when you have good guys behind you and I feel like that gave me a lot of confidence in, really, everything I was throwing.”
Roberts helped his own cause early, leading off the top of the first with a single before coming around to score the game’s first run on a one-out single by catcher Blake DiPietro.
After the rising junior set down Gettysburg in order in each of the first two innings, Post 14 extended the lead in its half of the third.
Justus Feeser started the inning with a walk before coming home on another RBI single by DiPietro, and then DiPietro scored on a single by Alex Forsythe that made it 3-0.
“It’s huge,” Roberts said of the early lead. “I try to be an aggressive pitcher, put the pressure on them. And like I said, when you have guys behind you, you can afford to miss a pitch here and there and still be successful.”
Roberts continued his dominance in the bottom half, retiring the side in order before Gettysburg twirler Wes Coolbaugh could respond in kind in the top of the fourth.
The bottom of the fourth saw the hosts begin to put a bit of pressure on Roberts and Hanover.
Zach Williams lined a one-out single to left for the first hit of the game before Hunter Gillin reached on a walk and Chris Boone loaded the bases with yet another single. Roberts buckled down, however, striking out Austin Keller and Mason Rebert to end the inning and escape the jam.
“That was big,” Hanover coach Troy Wentz said. “It kept the momentum with us and Chase did a good job there of settling in and just trusting his stuff.”
Neither team threatened in the fifth, but the bottom of the sixth saw Post 202 put pressure on Roberts yet again. Once again it was Williams and Boone doing the damage, as each recorded singles to put runners on first and second with just one away, but once again Roberts buckled down. He forced Carson Kuhns to pop out to shortstop before inducing a ground out back to the pitcher from pinch hitter Chase Bollinger to end the threat.
“I knew I just had to make them be hitters,” Roberts said. “I had faith that the guys behind me would make plays, I just had to give them the opportunity.”
The top of the seventh saw Boone take the mound for Gettysburg starter Wes Coolbaugh, who finished the game with three runs allowed, two earned, on just four hits to go along with five strikeouts and three walks.
“You have to give credit to their pitcher,” Wentz said of Coolbaugh. “We scored, I think, three runs on just two hits in those first few innings and he just kept battling out there.”
Roberts began the seventh looking for the complete game, but after an error and a single put two on and none away, Feeser came on to close it out.
Gettysburg then loaded the bases with one out before a Williams walk cut the lead to 3-1, but Feeser settled in and struck out Gillin before forcing Boone to pop out and secure the win for Hanover.
“It’s a good win for us,” Wentz said after the game. “We’re only three games into the season, but we’re 2-1 now and we feel like we have the team to be pretty good this summer.”
The win moves Hanover back over .500, while Gettysburg falls to 0-4 on the young season.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Hanover 102 000 0 — 3 4 3
Gettysburg 000 000 1 — 1 4 4
Chase Roberts, Justus Feeser (7) and Blake DiPietro; Wes Coolbaugh, Chris Boone (7) and Austin Keller and Carson Kuhns. WP: Roberts. LP: Coolbaugh. SO-BB: H-Roberts 8-2, Feeser 2-2; G-Coolbaugh 5-3, Boone 0-0.
