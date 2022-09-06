Gettysburg had its home opener in cross country on Tuesday afternoon, and about the only thing that is the same as last season is that the Warriors will be contenders in their division, with both the girls and the boys.
The girls came out victorious against Big Spring and James Buchanan, beating Big Spring 21-34, and topping the Rockets 18-45. Big Spring beat James Buchanan 18-41.
On the boys’ side, the Warriors won two close meets, beating Big Spring by a narrow 26-33 score and getting by James Buchanan 23-32. The Rockets just clipped Big Spring, 27-28.
But this early in the season it is easy to see how things are different than 2021. First, the Warriors no longer compete in the YAIAA. The Mid-Penn Conference is now their home, so the familiar faces and courses of the past nine years are gone. Second, the boys’ team lost almost all of its top seven runners to graduation and moving away. Gavin Cole is the lone returnee of last year’s top seven at districts, and the mantle of leadership has shifted to him.
One of the biggest changes from last year is probably the most positive one. Junior standout Winter Oaster, who suffered from a type of anemia last year, is healthy again, and consequently she is once again a force to be reckoned with, whoever she is running against. After a phenomenal freshman season in which she set the school record in the 1600 meter run in track, she struggled in her sophomore year. While still able to compete, she was nowhere near her former self, and that was very frustrating.
“I am feeling a lot better,” Oaster said. “I am so happy to be back running and back in good health. We have some strong underclass runners, and it has been great so far.”
The Lady Warriors, who showed their solidarity by covering their faces with gold sparkles for their home debut, had a great showing at the invitational at Chambersburg last Friday, and they dominated on their own turf on Tuesday.
At the mile mark, it was clear that Gettysburg was going to win the race. Oaster blasted out to a 6:08 first mile, 38 seconds ahead of teammate and second place Lily Arnold. Arnold was 23 seconds ahead of third place at the mile, and their domination only increased as the race went on.
Gettysburg will travel to the Pittsburgh area on Saturday for the Red, White, and Blue Invitational hosted by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School. It will be a challenging race for the Warriors, so coach Walt Hasis wanted his team to go out hard on Tuesday through the two-mile mark and see what they had left. It was a strategy that paid off, and the rehearsal of that plan should help on Saturday.
At the two-mile mark, Oaster was about 200 meters ahead of Arnold, who was over 100 meters ahead of Boiling Springs runners Makayla Ward and Izzy Whatley. Sydney Flemming, James Buchanan’s top runner was close behind them and then the rest of Gettysburg’s back pack was in pursuit.
Beatrice Russel made a move past the two-mile mark to catch and then pass teammates Megan Hurst and Nicole Hasis, as she took off to try to catch Flemming. At the finish, the order had not changed, but Gettysburg had a relatively easy double win.
Oaster claimed the victory in 21:11, and Arnold followed in 22:29.
“It is so good to have people back who want to work, who want to be good, and who want to be together,” Oaster said. “It will just make us better as a team. And running in the Mid-Penn now, it’s kind of fun to be running new courses and meeting new people.”
Coach Hasis, who is in his second year with the Warriors, is quite happy with what he sees with his young team. And he loves having Oaster and Arnold as his leaders
“I like what I see with Winter,” Hasis said. “Everything is clicking right now, and of course we are looking for big things from her. And Lily is running with a lot of confidence. The two of them had a really good summer of training. They are really taking their cross country seriously. They have been working so hard. We are really pleased with how things have started out, and we are looking to just get better. We’ll see what happens, but we are really excited.”
The boys’ race was not nearly as easy, as both James Buchanan and Big Spring have competitive teams. As expected, the Warriors’ Gavin Cole locked up with Big Springs’s Blake Wenger and the two took off as if they were the only ones racing. They were even at the mile, and they battled it out on the front loop of the course. As the duo came down the hill towards the two-mile mark, Wenger pulled about four seconds ahead of Cole, but they were still essentially together. Over the final mile, Wenger slowly pulled away to win by 31 seconds in 18:12.
“He didn’t make an actual move,” Cole said of Wenger pulling away, “but I think it was just my mistake in letting him get too far away. By that time it was too late for me to do anything in the last mile. I learned from that though, and I think if I can stick with a kid until the last stretch I will be able to kick them out. I just have to improve on that in the middle part of my race.”
While the battle for first place was going on, a lot was happening behind them. Linnen Osbaugh of Big Spring and Wyatt Boyer of James Buchanan were fighting it out for third at the two-mile mark, with the Warriors’ Owen Clapsadle and Luke Breighner trying to keep up. Over the course of the final loop in front of the school, the Warrior pair pulled up with Boyer, and both passed him in the final 400 meters.
“I like how we had some little packs running together,” said Warrior coach Brian Mount. “That really helps, and it especially helped today against Big Spring. We’ve got some things to tighten up between one and two, but I know our freshmen are going to come along, and the guys have a really good attitude.”
In the scoring against Big Spring, perhaps the most important finishes were by William Morris and Paul Kennedy. The ninth-graders had to finish hard as Big Springs’ fourth and fifth runners were straining to catch them. As the Warriors’ sixth and seventh runners, though not scoring, they displaced the Bulldogs’ final two scorers to seal the victory.
It will be a season of rebuilding and learning for Gettysburg, but the Warriors have enjoyed a great start.
“It’s been different this year for sure,” said Cole. “I am enjoying the team just as much as I always have, but it has been different in our workouts without as big of a group up there running together. I like this team a lot. I am excited for the season for sure.”
Big Spring will host the Mid-Penn Conference Championship and the District III Championship races in October.
GIRLS
Gettysburg 21, Big Spring 34; Gettysburg 18, James Buchanan 45; Big Spring 18, James Buchanan 41.
Individual (26)
1.Winter Oaster G 21:11, 2. Lily Arnold G 22: 29, 3.Makayla Ward BS 23:14, 4.Izzy Whatley BS 23:28, 5.Sydney Flemming JB 23:54, 6.Beatrice Russel G 24:14, 7.Megan Hurst G 24:44, 8.Nicole Hasis G 25:28, 9.Sydney Adler BS 25:46, 10.Sophie Wickard BS 26:11, 11.Sohpia Alampire BS 26:22, 12.Ryan Reichert G 26:24, 13.Lily Largent BS 27:21, 14.Olivia Goldman-Smith G 28:58, 15.Brooke Myers G 29:07…17.Grace Meals JB 29:54, 18. Kimber Yeager JB 30:00, 19.Elizabeth Cooper JB 30:37, 20.Emily Frey JB 30:51.
BOYS
Gettysburg 26, Big Spring 33; Gettysburg 23, James Buchanan 32; James Buchanan 27, Big Spring 28.
Individual (29)
1.Blake Wenger BS 18:12, 2.Gavin Cole G 18:43, 3.Linnen Osbaugh BS 20:04, 4.Owen Clapsadle G 20:30, 5.Luke Breighner G 20:37, 6.Wyatt Boyer JB 20:50, 7.Luke Helman JB 20:53, 8.Damian Thomas JB 20:55, 9.Ben Seiler BS 21:18, 10.Isaiah Sommers G 21:38, 11.Bryson Embree JB 21:47, 12.Ezra Pie JB 22:09, 13.Josh Sellers G 22:09, 14.William Morris G 22:32, 15.Paul Kennedy G 22:36…17.Oliver Lehman BS 22:56…20.Miles Moyer BS 23:18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.