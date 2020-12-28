It has become commonplace to produce a year-end list highlighting the previous year’s memorable sports moments, but as we all know, nothing about 2020 was even remotely common. In that spirit, I’ve decided to list not the things I have seen, but instead the things I hope to witness on the wrestling mat as we finally turn the page on this downer of a year.
For more than two decades I’ve happily covered wrestling as part of my duties with the Times. The sport never fails to deliver clutch performances, thrilling finishes, surprising storylines and endless amounts of emotion. Hopefully the mats will be rolled out shortly and kids across the county and commonwealth will once again put their talents to the test for all to see.
And when they do, I plan on being there to chronicle their achievements and share their exploits with our readers. Here are just a few of the things I hope to take in from my matside seat:
I’d like to see Biglerville junior Levi Haines continue his pursuit of a state title. Haines has been brilliant in two seasons, winning two District 3 titles and twice reaching the PIAA finals. The humble superstar is 70-5 with 58 bonus-point wins, and a pure pleasure to watch.
Up a few weight classes from last year, expect Haines to be even bigger and better in 2021, which almost doesn’t seem possible. His athleticism, mat awareness and composure are an almost unbeatable combination.
I’d also like to see if Bermudian Springs can extend its remarkable streak of qualifying for the District 3 Team Championships. Dave McCollum’s Eagles have made the Class 2A dance an astounding 21 consecutive years, the most of any school in either class.
Every year it seems Berm loses a handful of stars to graduation which puts that impressive streak in peril. But each time the Eagles somehow come out and squash those doubts. This season will be no different as stalwarts Korey Smith and Trenton Harder have departed, but with the likes of Brennan Schissler and hammers Savauri Shelton and Hogan Swenski still suiting up in the pinstripes, I wouldn’t bet against Berm getting back to the show.
I’d like to see if Connor Brown can add his name to an elite list of Littlestown wrestlers who have won multiple state medals. Brown, steady as they come, placed eighth at 113 pounds in last season’s PIAA Championships, improving his career record to 88-27 along the way. Should he find his way back to states and onto the podium in his senior season he’ll become only the fourth Thunderbolt to do so, joining Warren Robertson (1976 & 1977), Mike Anderson (2003 & 2004), and Carl Harris (2017, 2018 & 2019).
I’d like to see Fairfield’s Jake Moyer take that final step in his career progression and land a medal at the state tournament. The burly but agile Green Knight was a district qualifier as a freshman, a regional qualifier as a sophomore and a state qualifier last season. That last step to take is up on the podium in Hershey.
Moyer appears plenty capable, having gone 29-5 a year ago and grabbing a D3 championship on his way to states.
I’d like to see if Gettysburg can orchestrate an encore to its magical 2020 season. The Warriors were the cream of the crop not only in the YAIAA-1, but in the district as well. Chris Haines’ crew bludgeoned its way to a district team title, the second in program history and first since 1999, and won a match in the state team tourney. What is intriguing about Gettysburg is that it could be even better this year despite losing Dylan Reinert, the winningest wrestler in program history, and fellow D3 champ Luke Sainato.
The Warriors return a dozen starters from last year’s rock-solid squad meaning you’d have a better chance of safely swimming in a pool of broken glass than getting through their lineup unscathed.
I’d like to see if Delone Catholic’s Tate Neiderer can make a return trip to states and continue to provide a spark for the Squire program. Both Neiderer and head coach Chad Giraffa spoke to the importance of his qualifying in terms of program-building juice, and Delone needs another dose of it. Neiderer, coming off an all-state campaign on the football field, is just the type of humble leader younger wrestlers will follow.
I’d like to see if New Oxford can produce another incredible postseason run like it did a year ago. The Colonials turned Spring Grove High School into their personal stomping grounds at the D3-3A tourney, pushing a school-record four wrestlers to states. Their romp through the consolations on Day 2 was a joy to watch.
Replacing three state qualifiers will be no easy task but Brian Martin’s Colonials never come up short in the toughness department, and they’re not shy about sluggin’ it out inside the circle.
And lastly, I’m dying to see wonderful moments and achievements in addition to those I have listed. Catching a remarkable match or accomplishment that no one saw coming is part of what keeps me coming back for more each season. I can’t wait to be surprised by a rising newcomer or an upperclassmen who finally puts it all together and goes out in a blaze of glory.
I want to see it all.
