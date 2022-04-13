Johns Hopkins University overcame an early deficit and held off visiting Gettysburg College to post a 19-12 victory over the Bullets in a Centennial Conference baseball game on Tuesday at Babb Field.
Gettysburg (13-14, 4-3 CC) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when junior Kyle Miller came home on a Johns Hopkins error on a ball put into play by senior Andrew Decker.
The Bullets pushed their lead to 4-0 the following inning as junior JR McCloskey connected on a two-run single before coming home when sophomore Tristan Neels reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Blue Jays (15-11, 5-2 CC) answered with five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-4 advantage.
The hosts added three more runs in the home third to push their lead to 8-4 before Gettysburg got a run back in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Decker.
The Bullets cut their deficit to 8-6 in the visitor’s fifth when Miller doubled home senior Shane Manieri.
Gettysburg then pulled to within a run in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI double from senior Mark Seibert, but Johns Hopkins responded with nine runs in the bottom half of the frame to open up a 17-7 cushion.
Gettysburg got two runs back in the top of the seventh inning as sophomore David Preziuso drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Neels before Decker was awarded home on a balk.
The hosts added a pair of runs in the home eighth before Gettysburg plated three runs in the top of the ninth inning. Seibert connected on a two-run double before an RBI groundout from freshman Jack Pistner brought Decker home with the game’s final run.
Johns Hopkins outhit Gettysburg 19-14 for the game while committing five errors versus none for the visitors. The Bullets left 15 runners on base in the contest, one more than the Blue Jays did.
Miller and Decker recorded three hits apiece for Gettysburg, with Decker also scoring three runs to go along with a walk and an RBI. Miller scored twice and drove in a run while Seibert drove in a team-leading three runs while doubling twice in the loss.
Gettysburg used nine pitchers in the contest, with freshman Ian Gannaway tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and junior Mike Giammarino holding the Blue Jays off the board for an inning.
The Bullets’ pitching staff combined for seven strikeouts while walking nine batters on the day.
Gettysburg and Johns Hopkins will conclude their regular-season series on Friday at the Bullets’ Kirchhoff Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
