Thursday evening’s women’s basketball showdown between Mount St. Mary’s and Long Island looked destined for a runaway by the Mountaineers. But after LIU charged back to force a halftime tie, the Mount absorbed the blow and rallied in a strong second half to defeat the Sharks 74-50.
Mount St. Mary’s improved to 3-7 (1-2 NEC) this season, while LIU fell to 0-11 (0-3 NEC).
Offensive sparks came from senior Michaela Harrison, securing a season-high 25 points thanks in large measure to seven 3-pointers. Kayla Agentowicz and Kendall Bresee supplied double figures, with Agentowicz scoring 15 and Bresee adding 11 in a double-double effort. Bresee led in rebounding with 10 while Agentowicz dished out a career-high six assists.
Harrison now has 232 career treys and is six away from the school’s record.
Sophomore Isabella Hunt tallied key shots down the stretch, finishing the game with eight points and nine rebounds. Fellow second-year Jessica Tomasetti put together six points and four rebounds after getting the start.
“LIU has been playing some solid ball lately,” head coach Antoine White said postgame. “We knew they were coming in here and they weren’t going to give up. They gave us a run in that second quarter, but I’m really proud with how our girls responded. We regrouped and executed pretty well on the offensive side and on defense, we got some key stops.”
The opening five minutes belonged to the Mount. Harrison’s three-point display came early and often as she had three makes by the 6:16 mark. With the score 13-2, LIU called timeout. Agentowicz followed with a layup to extend the lead to 15-2 before the Sharks made a push to close the gap to 22-10 by quarter’s end.
Two quick buckets by Agentowicz drove the advantage to 16 points to open the second, but then LIU charged their way back. Shyla Sanford began hitting from long range, nailing a trio of treys in a 14-0 run. Free throws by Harrison offered a brief respite before the Sharks rattled off six more for a 30-28 lead. Bresee’s second chance jumper with 2:21 remaining forced a 30-30 tie.
Hoping to shake off the sloppy end to the half, the Mount turned to the hot hand. Harrison promptly drilled another triple and Agentowicz followed with one of her own. The lead grew throughout the third period, and Hunt’s layup inside of a minute put the home team’s lead in double digits again.
LIU stuck around in the final frame but was unable to make a run to pull within a couple possessions. Hunt led all Mountaineers with six points in a solid group effort in the fourth, as the team shot 7-for-13 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe on their way to victory.
Mount St. Mary’s continues its four-game homestand with a Saturday matinee with St. Francis Brooklyn. Game time is 1 p.m. from Knott Arena.
GAME NOTES
For the first 17 years, Mount St. Mary’s overwhelmed the Terriers, taking every meeting from the first one in 1990 all the way to 2007. St. Francis Brooklyn won both games during the 2007-08 season to break that streak, but the Mount still holds a 57-8 all-time advantage.
The Mount’s current win streak stands at five games. Last year, however, the back-to-back games in 2021 were close, with Mount’s margins of victory at eight and six points. Kendall Bresee scored 38 points and snagged 21 rebounds to average a double-double across the series.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
Evidence of rust appeared following a 19-day hiatus, as the Mount surrendered a 16-point first half lead to LIU, who forced a tie at halftime. But thanks to the sharp shooting of Michaela Harrison and a double-double from Bresee, the Mountaineers rallied in a strong second half to defeat the Sharks, 70-54.
Harrison registered 25 points in the win, including seven 3-pointers to put her within striking distance for the school’s record. Set by Myriam Baccouche in the early 2000’s, the mark stands at 237. Harrison’s total after Thursday is 232, putting her within five to tie and six to take. The senior guard stands 17th all-time in scoring with 1,197 points.
Kayla Agentowicz and Isabella Hunt recorded career highs in assists Thursday, with Agentowicz dishing out six dimes and Hunt adding four. As a team the Mount is averaging 14 assists per game, good for second in the NEC.
SCOUTING THE TERRIERS
St. Francis Brooklyn comes to Emmitsburg with the exact same scenario. After dropping the first two contests due to forfeits, the Terriers rebounded with a victory over Saint Francis U and are looking to pull even in NEC play.
Sporting an upgraded roster, the New Yorkers have jumped out to a 5-6 start which included a victory over Michigan State. Returning standouts Nevena Dimitrijevic and Ally Lassen received a booster from Wagner transfer Khaleah Edwards and Robert Morris transfer Isabella Posset. Sophomore Fruzsina Horvath was off to a great start with an average of 15 points a game, but has been sidelined since the Michigan State win.
UPDATED FAN POLICY
Due to the increased prevalence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the following policies will be implemented for home games:
• Masks are required by Frederick County at all times in any indoor space. Failure to comply will result in a verbal warning the first time and removal from the arena for subsequent violations.
• Concessions and alcohol sales will NOT BE AVAILABLE for the upcoming home-stand of women’s basketball games.
• Courtside seating has been removed to help maintain the health and safety of our team and community.
