Though the 32 degree temperatue and 17 degree wind chill on Monday may have hinted otherwise, it’s once again time for high school baseball and softball season across the state of Pennsylvania.
With the start of the 2022 season comes high expectations for a number of Adams County programs both on the boys’ and girls’ sides. None higher than those of the Bermudian Springs softball team. The Eagles, under the direction of head coach Ed Kennell, caught fire in the playoffs last year, reaching the District 3 Class 3A finals before falling 2-1 in extra innings to Pequea Valley.
They’ll look to carry that momentum forward into the 2022 season with star pitcher Tori Murren back in the circle and players like Maya Kemper, Hannah Chenault and Hannah Metzger leading the way at the dish.
And then there’s Littlestown. The Thunderbolts, who took the YAIAA Division 3 crown last year ahead of Bermudian, posted a 15-5 record in 2021 and entered the District 3 Class 3A tournament as the No. 2 seed before being upset by Kutztown in the opening round, bringing a premature end to a stellar season.
This time around, the Bolts are looking to make noise not only in the regular season, but in the postseason as well. Chelsey Stonesifer and Carli Thayer are the stars of the show for Littlestown, but a strong supporting cast including Bailey Rucker, Megan Gorsuch and Destiny Henderson have the Bolts primed and ready to make a playoff run.
Elsewhere, Delone Catholic and Fairfield both reached the District 3 Class 2A tournament as the second and fourth seeds, respectively. Each fell in the first round and will hope to build upon that this time around.
While in Class 5A, Gettysburg and New Oxford are hoping to make return trips to the postseason after both dropped first round matchups in 2021. Ella Andras and Kate Keller are two of the top returnees for the Warriors, who will also enter the season with a new head coach.
After two decades under the direction of head coach Max Laing, it’ll be a new face calling the shots for the Warriors in 2022. The face will be that of Michelle Masser, who had previously been the manager of Freedom fastpitch, a club team that featured a number of area players.
On the baseball side of things, the big news comes out of Gettysburg. The Warriors had an up and down season in 2021 after beginning the year with district title aspirations but falling in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A tournament. Coach Ryan Brady’s team figured to be in the mix again in 2022 thanks in large part to star pitcher Tegan Kuhns, a sophomore who already throws in excess of 90 miles per hour and is already committed to North Carolina State.
Instead, Gettysburg will have to live without Kuhns, who has moved back into the Chambersburg school district and will continue his high school career with the Trojans.
Kuhns starred in his season debut last Friday, striking out eight batters in four innings of work against Carlisle.
The Warriors’ loss could well be the gain of YAIAA-2 foe New Oxford, which narrowly missed out on the district tournament a year ago. The Colonials will need to find a way to replace star pitcher Jesse Bitzer, who has since graduated, but feature a number of players that went deep into the Region 4 legion tournament. Mason Weaver, Adam Pascoe and Kolton Haifley are just a few names to watch for a deep squad under longtime coach Scott Anderson.
Both Delone Catholic and Fairfield will be hoping to make noise down in Class 2A. The Squires rode a strong regular season to the No 2 seed in last year’s district tournament before falling to Newport in an 11-7 slugfest in the semifinals. While the offensive firepower may not be quite as strong in 2022, pitchers Jake Sherdel and Aidan Wittmer lead a feisty rotation for Delone.
Meanwhile, the Knights put the area on notice with a 3-2 win over Littlestown in their opening game. Head coach Dave Hazlett called the team one of the best he’s ever had and with pitcher Cody Valentine leading the way and sluggers Eric Ball and Jake Myers highlighting a deep lineup, he may just be on to something. The Bolts, meanwhile, will lean on Michael Henrie to help fill the hole vacated by Braden Unger, the team’s star twirler a year ago.
For the first time in nearly three decades, Biglerville will have a new face calling the shots as Gary Irwin replaces retired head coach Jeff Taylor. Irwin will have the benefit of a veteran team that went 13-7 to reach the playoffs a year ago. Returnees Eli Weigle, Austin Black, Cameron Hartzel and Ben Angstadt lead the way for the Canners.
Rounding out the area sides is Bermudian Springs, under the direction of second-year head coach Kevin McManama. While the Eagles struggled in McManama’s first season, a strong core of Carter Stuart, Bryce Martin and Tyson Carpenter return as they’ll look to turn things around in year two.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
