Hanover’s Jaycie Miller became the fifth Times Area girls’ basketball player to pass the 1,000-point plateau for her career on Thursday night.
Miller achieved the feat in the Hawkettes 53-36 loss to York Catholic. She became the fourth player in Hanover girls’ basketball history to hit 1,000 points and currently sits at 1,003 for her career.
No box score was reported for the game.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 56, Susquehanna Township 39
Lily Peters had a big night for the Eagles, pouring in a game-high 18 points in a non-conference road win against the Indians on Wednesday night.
Hannah Chenault chipped in with 15 and Bailey Oehmig had 12 for the visitors, while Aaliyah Barnes’ 14 led all scorers for the hosts.
Bermudian Springs 6 17 21 12 — 56
Susquehanna Township 9 7 7 7 16 — 39
Bermudian Springs (56): Hannah Metzger 0 0-1 0, Leah Bealmear 0 2-2 2, Lucy Peters 1 0-0 2, Lily Peters 8 2-4 18, Bailey Oehmig 5 0-0 12, Victoria Bross 3 1-1 7, Hannah Chenault 5 3-3 15. Non-scorers: Feeser, Keller, LaBure, A. Peters. Totals: 22 8-11 56.
Susquehanna Township (39): Pettis 3 3-6 9, Norfleet 2 4-6 8, Barnes 6 1-2 14, Beall 1 1-2 3, Coles 1 2-4 5. Totals: 13 11-20 39.
3-pointers: BS-4 (Oehmig 2, Chenault 2); ST-2 (Barnes, Coles)
Susquenita 45, Biglerville 42
Struggles from the foul line proved the undoing for the Canners, who went just 6-of-17 from the charity stripe in a narrow non-conference loss to the visiting Blackhawks.
Brylee Rodgers led the way with 16 points for the hosts, while Mady Fleischer paced Susquenita with 11.
Susquenita 16 6 16 7 — 45
Biglerville 9 14 9 10
Susquenita (45): M. Fleisher 4 0-0 11, Lingle 2 0-0 5, Flickinger 3 0-0 6, Wechsler 2 0-0 4, A. Fleischer 3 3-4 10 Wojcek 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 1-4 7. Totals: 18 4-10 45.
Biglerville (42): Brylee Rodgers 7 1-3 16, Paige Miller 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 3 2-6 9, Ava Peterson 1 1-2 4, Claire Roberts 2 1-4 6, Abigail Reckard 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Weigle. Totals: 16 6-17 42.
3-pointers: S-5 (M. Fleischer 3, A. Fleischer, Lingle); B-4 (Rodgers, Woolson, Peterson, Roberts).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Middletown 58,
New Oxford 43
Aidan Strausbaugh had a huge night for the Colonials, dropping 29 points and draining five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to down the defending district champions, Middletown.
Tajae Broadie scored 20 points to lead the way for the Blue Raiders, who outscored New Oxford 33-22 in the second half.
New Oxford 10 11 10 12 — 43
Middletown 15 10 13 20 — 58
New Oxford (43): Idriz Ahmetovic 1 0-0 2, Nick Calvo-Perez 0 1-2 1, Aden Strausbaugh 11 2-6 29, Brennan Holmes 3 0-1 6, Graham Rex 0 1-2 1, Adam Pascoe 0 0-2 0, Hunter Crabbs 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Fuhrman, J. Moore. Totals: 17 4-13 43.
Middletown (58): Batts 2 2-2 6, T.a Leach 0 2-2 2. Ty. Leach 3 3-4 10, Appleby 1 4-7 6, Huber 2 0-0 4, Stains 2 0-0 4, Souders 3 0-0 6, Broadie 6 8-12 20. Totals: 19 19-27 58.
3-pointers: NO-5 (Strausbaugh 5); M0-1 (Ty. Leach)
