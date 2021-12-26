As the days get shorter and cold temperatures loom, some may be tempted to end their hiking season and wait for the hope and rebirth of spring. But those folks would be missing some of the most magnificent and grand hiking experiences they could have only in the winter.
The Physical Fitness Task Force, associated with Healthy Adams County, realizes this and has made public its 2021-22 winter hike schedule. There will be four hikes sponsored by the PFTF this winter, with the first one being on New Year’s Day! What a way to start the new year!
The hike will be held on January 1 at Codorus State Park, which was featured in a previous “On the Trail” column. The hike, which starts at 10 a.m., is 2.2 miles along the Mary Ann Furnace Trail. It is a nicely wooded walk, mostly flat with one steeper incline, and much of it is along Lake Marburg. Hikers will meet at the trailhead parking lot. Just put 1773 Black Rock Road (Rt. 94), Hanover, PA into your GPS, and you should be good to go! It is about a half hour from downtown Gettysburg.
While I might balk at a long-distance backpacking trip in the snow, cold and ice, I love to hike in the winter. For one thing, it is a huge boost to one’s mental and physical health just to get outdoors after being cooped up inside. And there is such a wonderful chance to see things in the winter woods that could never be seen at any other time of year.
With our own national park and the numerous state parks in the area so accessible, make a resolution to get out and test the trails this winter. You might love what you find out there.
There are many things that are attractive about winter hiking. Since there are no leaves on the trees, the views are very different and, if you are up on a ridge, those views can go on and on. Many times in the summer, hikers find themselves in a green tunnel, but in the winter the views open up and it feels very different and often amazing.
In the winter, a hiker will not have to suffer the oppressive heat of summer, and neither will she/he have to deal with the millions of bugs that can drive a hiker crazy. Things are just generally quieter and more peaceful in the winter woods.
Hiking in the cold weather is also a great way to keep up your exercise program through the long winter months. There is a great sense of satisfaction in getting out and accomplishing something physical, and one’s metabolism actually increases in the cold. Many studies have shown that more calories are burned during cold weather exercise, making losing weight a bit easier. It is also a great way to fight the winter blues, or seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D.).
Of course, as with any hiking or exercise, caution must be taken to assure a positive, healthy experience. Cold temperatures, ice, snow and wind can make for a different, thrilling, and possibly dangerous trek. Ice and snow make the trail very different than in warm weather. If it has snowed, which can be glorious and beautiful, the trail may be harder to follow.
While there may be many animal tracks, there may or may not be human footprints. The blazes on the trees, which are the indicators of where to walk, may be covered by wind-blown snow on the tree bark. For example, if one is hiking on the Appalachian Trail, the blazes that mark the trail are white. Not only may they be hidden under the white snow, there may not be any human footprints since the snow fell. Knowledge of the trail is essential when hiking in the snow.
The hours of daylight are greatly limited in the winter. It is a good idea to get out on the trail early in the day, so as not to be caught in the cold and dark. Hiking is usually slower in the winter snow and ice, so it is important to make plans accordingly.
Since a winter hiker tends to burn more calories, it is a good idea to have plenty of snacks. The best kind are those that can be eaten without stopping, such as bars – candy bars, granola bars, Clif bars, etc. And although one’s thirst may not be as great in the winter as in the summer, it is still essential to stay well hydrated. Lack of hydration can help in the onset of hypothermia, which is perhaps the greatest danger of cold weather hiking. Keep in mind that water sources such as streams and springs may be frozen solid and not usable as a water supply.
Hypothermia is a real risk of winter hiking, and it can be prevented. Some symptoms of hypothermia are; uncontrollable shivering, slurred speech, or stumbling and sluggish fatigue. If temperatures are cold, with clothing inappropriate for conditions, and the hiker is wet, tired, thirsty, or hungry, then the circumstances are ideal for hypothermia.
Gear is important in whatever season one hikes, and the winter is no exception. A good day pack, big enough for food, water, and clothing is a basic requirement. When hiking, even in the cold, a person still sweats. You sweat when you are warm, but the wet clothing from sweat can make you cold in just a few minutes when you stop. With clothing, layers are the way to go.
Three layers seem to be the best for winter hiking. A base layer — preferably not cotton — should be worn. Cotton holds moisture, while a material like merino wool wicks the moisture away and actually dries as you wear it. Next should be an insulating layer, such as a sweatshirt, or long-sleeved t-shirt. And on top should be a shell layer. There are many kinds, but some type of water resistance is good, but still with good breathability. While moving these layers will keep you warm and if you start sweating too much, you can just shed the layers as needed.
Light hiking gloves can assure that your fingers work when opening your candy bar wrapper. A good hat, one that covers the ears, can protect your ears and enhance your comfort level.
Winter hiking is not the place for sneakers or sandals. A good pair of boots, with solid traction, is a smart choice. Many choose insulated boots, but I have found that they can actually get too hot. Good socks can go a long way toward keeping your feet warm. Good mid-weight socks can be better than thick, heavy ones. And an extra pair of socks in your pack can only be good, as wet feet are miserable.
Some hikers think that gaiters can be useful, and others look at them with disdain. I am a fan of gaiters, which go over your shoes to keep debris and snow from getting inside them.
It is always a good idea to have a cell phone with you when hiking, but it is also important to know that very cold weather can run the battery down quickly, or render the phone unworkable. It’s good to have a phone for an emergency, but not a good idea to rely on it.
Also, make sure someone knows where you are going, and when you are expected back.
Before heading out for a winter hike, check the expected weather conditions and then be prepared for it to be worse. If a blizzard is expected with temperatures in the teens, it might be prudent to hike on another day.
Successful winter hiking is not unlike any other hiking – be prepared. Planning, preparation, prudence, and precautions can make a winter hike stunning and exciting. And then when spring starts to arrive, you will be even more motivated to get out and go for a long-distance hike, enjoying the peace and serenity of the woods.
On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the Jan. 10th edition of the Gettysburg Times.
