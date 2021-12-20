It’s rare that a matchup of two of the top girls’ basketball teams in District 3 Class 4A takes a backseat when it comes to storylines.
But that was the case on Monday night at Bermudian Springs when the Eagles welcomed Eastern York to town.
That’s because the Eagles had not one, but two players entering the game within touching distance of 1,000 points for their career.
Bailey Oehmig entered the contest just seven points shy of the milestone, while Hannah Chenault was just behind, only 18 points away.
In the end, despite a 73-61 Golden Knights’ win, it would be Oehmig’s night, as she poured a team-high 18 points and broke the 1,000-point plateau with a layup in the third quarter.
“I was trying to keep it in the back of my mind,’ Oehmig said of the milestone after the game. “I came in and I was focused on the game. We wanted to focus just on this game, but it was definitely in the back of my mind.”
The game itself was a showcase of two elite teams, with the Knights (5-0) and Eagles (3-2) entering ranked first and fifth in the district power rankings respectively.
Each showed off their scoring prowess in the first quarter. Chenault had four early points for the hosts, while Arianna Seitz scored nine of her game-high 33 to lead the Eastern to a 15 lead after one.
Oehmig finally scored her first points of the night on a triple to put the Eagles ahead 21-19 with six minutes left in the half followed by a Lilly Peters layup to push the lead to 23-19. But then a slew of Bermudian turnovers coupled with some hot shooting from the visitors saw the Knights go on a 14-2 run to lead 33-25 with two minutes left in the half.
Chenault got back going to close the half and had the Eagles within four at 33-29 before Seitz drilled another big 3-pointer for Eastern. She had 23 points in the opening half and the Knights held a 39-33 advantage.
Oehmig entered the second half still needing five points for 1,000, while Chenault now needed just eight.
The second half started similarly to the first, with Chenault on the board to cut the lead to 39-35. Oehmig then turned in a layup to cut her magic number to just two. She then added a free throw to put herself one point away. During all that, however, the Knights continued to capitalize on turnovers and ballooned the lead all the way out to 51-38 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Oehmig took over, starting with her most important basket of the night. After a loose ball, Oehmig found herself dribbling to an unguarded Knights hoop. With a smile clearly on her face, she then laid the ball up, breaking the 1,000-point barrier and sending cheers throughout the stand.
“It was a really cool moment,” Oehmig said of the crowd reaction. “I had all my friends and family here and to do at it at home in front of them was really nice.”
That seemed to light a fire under the Eagles’ leading scorer. She scored four more in the frame in pull the hosts within eight at 56-48 through three quarters.
In the fourth, Bermudian just kept chipping away. Lilly Peters hit a pair of free throws to make it 56-52 with 6:30 left in the contest, and on the next trip down, Oehmig stepped into a 3-pointer that made it 58-55.
Just moments later, she drilled another trifecta from almost the exact same spot, tying the game at 58 with 5:30 left to play.
“The fight in the girls is good,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said afterward. “I just think that the effort to rebound is bad. The effort to get on the boards and take ownership of that is really bad right now and it’s something we’ve got to work through and figure out.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, that difference in effort showed up down the stretch. The Knights closed the last 5:02 of the game on a 15-3 run, highlight by a Seitz dagger 3-pointer with 3:03 to play that was immediately followed by a run out and a layup to make it 67-58 with 2:48 remaining.
Chenault then hit a triple to make it 67-61 with 2:25 to play to pull her team within six and put herself just three points away from 1,000 for her career, but those would be the last points of the night for Bermudian and Eastern would walk away 73-61 victors.
For the Eagles and Askins, it’s back to the drawing board. For Chenault, she’ll have to wait until Tuesday’s game against Biglerville for another shot at history.
But for Oehmig, despite the result, Monday’s game will always be special.
“It’s something I’m going to remember for a while,” she said. “But I also want to get right back at it tomorrow because we want to win every single game.”
Eastern York 17 22 17 17 — 73
Bermudian Springs 15 18 15 13 — 61
Eastern York (73): Neil 4 0-0 8, Shank 0 1-2 1, Seitz 13 2-4, Henise 5 0-1 10, Grimm 0 6-6 6, Felix 3 3-4 9, Zerbe 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 7-12 73.
Bermudian Springs (61): Hannah Metzger 1 0-0 2, Leah Bealmear 3 0-0 8, Amelia Peters 2 0-0 5, Lilly Peters 2 3-3 7, Bailey Oehmig 7 1-2 18, Victoria Bross 2 0-0 6, Hannah Chenault 4 6-6 15, Payton Feeser 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Labure. Totals: 21 10-15 61.
3-pointers: EY-5 (Seitz 5); BS-9 (Oehmig 3, Bross 2, Bealmear 2, A. Peters, Chenault).
