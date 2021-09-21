GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Littlestown 0
Brylee Rodgers scored the first three goals of the game to help send the Canners on their way past the homestanding Bolts on Tuesday.
Rodgers booted a pair of goals in the opening half, then added another at the 5:50 mark of the second. Abbie Ponce assisted on the third Rodgers’ tally.
Jayden Slonaker closed the scoring for the Canners on a feed from Rodgers.
Abigail Moore had 14 saves in net for Littlestown.
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 3, Jayden Slonaker. Assists: B-Abbie Ponce, Rodgers. Shots: B-18; L-4. Corners: B-9; L-2. Saves: B-Emily Woolson 4; L-Abigail Moore 4
Delone Catholic 10,
Hanover 1
Maddie O’Brien had a hat and two other Squirettes produced two goals apiece in Tuesday’s victory over the Hawkettes.
O’Brien’s three-goal effort was followed by Fina Mochi and Amy Rupp, who ripped two scores apiece. Lilly Wheeler, Sidney Benicewicz and Mackensie Smith also got in on the scoring for Delone, while Chelsea Carrera knocked home the lone marker for Hanover.
Delone Catholic 6 4 — 10
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Goals: DC-Fina Mochi 2, Amy Rupp 2, Maddie O’Brien 3, Lilly Wheeler, Mackenzie Smith, Sidney Benicewicz; H-Chelsea Carrera. Assists: Dc-Emily McCann 2, Mochi, Rupp 2. Saves: DC-12; H-2. Saves: Dc-Kallie Gilbart 0; Teresa Martz 2; H-8.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 3,
York Catholic 2 OT
Kyle Kuykendall’s second goal of the game was golden as he put the Eagles past the Irish in overtime on Tuesday.
Taz Grifo allowed Berm to trim an early deficit to 2-1 with a goal off a direct kick. Kuykendall then tied with just over 11 minutes left in regulation.
In the extra session, Colton Kehr played a ball to Kuykendall who used a few touches before burying the winner.
Bermudian Springs 0 2 1 — 3
York Catholic 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: BS-Taz Grifo, Kyle Kuykendall 2; YC-Ryan Oathout. Assists: BS-Colton Kehr. Corners: BS-3; YC-3. Saves: BS-Carter Stuart 8; YC-John Forjan 16
Biglerville 3, Littlestown 2
Cam Tyson scored twice in the second half, including the game-winning goal with 11:34 to play as the Canners came from behind to beat the Thunderbolts.
Isiah Kuykendall opened the scoring for the hosts just over 15 minutes in before two goals from Harry Moroz put the Bolts on top at the break.
Rodrigo Beltran made three saves in the win for unbeaten Biglerville, while Christopher Meakin made seven stops for the visitors.
Littlestown 2 0 — 2
Biglerville 1 2 — 3
Goals: L-Harry Moroz 2; B-Cameron Tyson 2, Isaiah Kuykendall. Assists: L-Josh Blose, Landon Gulden; B-Jesus Salazar 2, Emanuel Esquivias. Shots: L-5; B-10. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 7; B-Rodrigo Beltran 3. Corners: L-3; B-12. JV: Biglerville 3, Littlestown 0.
Fairfield 3,
Harrisburg Academy 1
Ethan Collins’ header for a goal put the Knights out front and they never looked back on a non-league win on Tuesday.
The freshman connection of Coghan Jones and Brock Herb made it 2-0, with Jones getting the finish. Chaz Kline bumped the lead up a notch when he scored on a feed from Jake Ogle.
Fairfield 0 3 — 3
Harrisburg Academy 0 1 — 1
Goals: F-Ethan Collins, Coghan Jones, Chaz Kline; HA-Dinh. Assists: F-Zach Oswald, Brock Herb, Jake Ogle; HA-Vichare. Shots: F-12; HA-4. Corners: F-13; HA-5. Saves: F-Eric Ball 3; HA-Richwine 9
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0
It was all Squirettes on Tuesday as they breezed by the Knights 25-8, 25-7, 25-10 in a YAIAA match.
Denae Bello’s eight kills paced the winners, with Olivia Kuhn knocking down five points at the net. Bello also topped the charts in service aces at five, with four teammates chalking up four apiece.
Mya Strausbaugh’s six digs led the defense for Delone.
New Oxford 3,
Eastern York 0
The Colonials recorded their third straight 3-0 victory on Tuesday, sweeping the Golden Knights 25-23, 25-14, 25-9.
Mackenzie Adams walloped a team-best 10 kills and Riley Strausbaugh slammed a half dozen of her own. Mallory Topper had the hot hand at the service line with six aces.
New Oxford travels to Gettysburg (6-1) on Thursday for a key divisional match.
Spring Grove 3,
South Western 0
The Mustangs dropped a Y-1 contest to the visiting Rockets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. Kirby Meyer led the way with nine digs for the hosts, while Katlyn Grempler posted 15 digs, five kills and two aces.
Gettysburg 3, Dover 2
The Warriors continued their strong start to the season by outlasting the Eagles in YAIAA play on Monday. Gettysburg won the opening set 25-21 before Dover responded with victories of 25-16 and 25-17 to pull ahead. The Warriors delivered a 27-25 victory in the fourth set before notching a 15-12 nod in the decisive fifth.
Marissa Clapsadle’s six kills paced the offense while Shayna Davis added five and Hailey Williams had four. Davis led the way in digs with eight, service aces with four and assists with 10.
Elana Granger passed out six assists as well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 3,
Bishop McDevitt 1
The Canners scored twice on penalty corners to close out the visiting Crusaders on Tuesday.
Biglerville (5-1) was tied at 1-1 at halftime, after picking up a Natalie Showaker goal on a corner. The Canners struck twice in the third quarter to take command, with Dana Newberry and Isabelle Allen doing the honors.
Allen and Alyssa Smith had assists in the victory.
Bishop McDevitt 0 1 0 0 — 1
Biglerville 1 0 2 0 — 3
Goals: BM-Madison Snyder; Big-Natalie Showaker, Dana Newberry, Isabelle Allen. Assists: BM-Mia Mattiko; Big-Allen, Alyssa Smith. Shots: BM-8; Big-11. Corners: BM-2; Big-6. Saves: BM-7; Big-7. JV: Biglerville 12, Bishop McDevitt 0
GOLF
YAIAA match at Briarwood
Bradin Peart of Littlestown shot a 78 on Tuesday, good for fifth place in the YAIAA event at Briarwood.
Peart carded a 41 on the front nine but went 37 on the backside, which included consecutive birdies at No. 11 and No. 12.
Connor Peterman’s 91 paced Gettysburg and was one shot ahead of teammates Jarelle Forbes and Zachary Green.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 314, 2. York Suburban 332, 3. West York 341, 4. Dover 341, 5. Easter York 357, 6. Kennard-Dale 362, 7. Gettysburg 369
Gettysburg: Connor Peterman 91, Jarelle Forbes 92, Zachary Green 92, Kaleb Repp 94, Zachary Sentz 99, Kate Heflin 100
Littlestown: Bradin Peart 78
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA meet at Northeastern
Delone Catholic’s Ryan Young, Liam Allen and Aden Davis placed 8-9-10 to headline Tuesday’s YAIAA meet. Young’s time of 19:23 was a second ahead of Allen and eight ticks better than Davis.
Biglerville’s Kalani Crum placed 20th among 62 runners, clocking a 20:46.
On the girls’ side, Squirette Samantha Smith placed 10th among 35 runners on Tuesday.
Boys: Red Lion d. Northeastern 26-29; Northeastern d. Biglerville 15-50; Northeastern d. York Tech 15-50; Northeastern d. Delone 21-38; Red Lion d. Biglerville 15-50; Red Lion d. York Tech 15-50; Red Lion d. Delone 18-41; York Tech d. Biglerville 25-30; Delone d. Biglerville 17-46; Delone d. York Tech 15-50
Delone: 8. Ryan Young 19:23, 9. Liam Allen 19:24, 10. Aden Davis 19:31, 22. Owen Ignatowski 20:55, 23. Ethan Darlington 21:07
Biglerville: 20. Kalani Crum 20:46, 46. Chance Davis 24:07, 48. Jonas Rutkowski 24:35, 50. Trenton Runkles 24:40, 52. Luke Meyer 24:56
Girls: Northeastern d. Red Lion 19-40; Northeastern d. Biglerville 15-50; Northeastern d. York Tech 15-50; Northeastern d. Delone 15-49; Red Lion d. Biglerville 15-50; Red Lion d. York Tech 15-50; Red Lion d. Delone 17-40; Delone d. Biglerville 15-50; Delone d. York Tech 15-50
Delone: 10. Samantha Smith 23:39, 15. Annabelle Biggins 23:58, 20. Jessica Crawford 26:11, 26. Abby Hall 27:42, 27. Emma Bunty 28:18
Biglerville: 34. Kaitlyn Kline 31:14, 35. Hope Chapman 31:22
YAIAA meet at Dover
Parker Sanders was the top runner for Bermudian Springs in Tuesday’s YAIAA meet that included Eastern York, York Catholic, Dover and Susquehannock. Sanders clocked a 19:56.3 for Berm.
On the girls’ side, Livia Lighty posted a 25:32.4
Boys: Bermudian Springs d. Eastern York 21-36; York Catholic d. Bermudian 16-47; Dover d. Bermudian 22-35; Susquehannock d. Bermudian 15-50
Bermudian: Parker Sanders 19:56.3, Ryan Durbin 21:06.4, Cole Stuart 21:12.7, Jacob Simpson 21:42.8, Issac Talkington 21:47.6
Girls: Susquehannock d. Bermudian 16-43; York Catholic d. Bermudian 20-36; Eastern York d. Bermudian 20-36; Dover d. Bermudian 23-34
Bermudian: Livia Lighty 25:32.4, Kylie Oseen 26:59.4; Madison Kuhn 27:20.5; Hannah Fletcher 20:09.6, Lillian Talley 37:51.3
