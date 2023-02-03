Playing without its leading scorer and on a three-game losing streak, Gettysburg desperately needed a win to keep its hopes of qualifying for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs alive.

The Warriors hit the road and picked up a 56-54 victory over Northern in a Mid-Penn Colonial boys’ basketball contest Friday night in Dillsburg.

