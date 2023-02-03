Playing without its leading scorer and on a three-game losing streak, Gettysburg desperately needed a win to keep its hopes of qualifying for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs alive.
The Warriors hit the road and picked up a 56-54 victory over Northern in a Mid-Penn Colonial boys’ basketball contest Friday night in Dillsburg.
Junior Ian McLean, who is averaging 14.2 ppg, was unable to go due to injury, but classmate Tegan Kuhns stepped in to fill the scoring void by posting 21 points.
With the Polar Bears employing a zone defense, Kuhns frequently found himself open in either corner and he connected on a quartet of triples.
“We’re a balanced team and I knew that someone would step up,” junior Josh Herr said of trying to fill the void left by McLean’s absence. “Once Tegan made a couple early, we started looking for him more.”
Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean added, “Tegan had an outstanding night. He’s a lights-out shooter at practice, but sometimes that doesn’t carry over into games. Tonight he was hitting and that opened things up for us.”
Gettysburg (12-9, 9-4) led 46-39 after three quarters, then a hoop by freshman Charlie Shull to begin the fourth quarter gave the Warriors their largest advantage of the contest.
Northern (8-12, 5-9) zipped off a 7-2 spurt before Kuhns stemmed the tide momentarily with a bucket with 4:37 left.
However, the hosts kept coming and narrowed it to 52-50 on Ryland Yinger’s made jumper from the left elbow at the 3:55 mark.
Neither team scratched again until Brody Wagner split a pair of free throws for the Warriors with 1:48 to go.
Shoddy work from the charity stripe almost cost the visitors as they missed the front end of one-and-ones on back-to-back possessions.
Sitting on a 53-51 lead with 10 ticks left, Shull made a freebie. Following Nate Anderson’s triple try that was off the mark, Herr pulled down the board and made two free throws to finally put it away with 1.8 seconds to go.
“We’ve struggled closing games this year,” Herr said. “Pressure comes in close games and we haven’t always handled it, but tonight we did enough to win.”
McLean added, “These guys are quickly aging me, they’re giving me gray hairs. I never feel good about things late in tight games. We get so nervous in these games and fortunately, we were able to hold on tonight.”
The hosts got out to a hot start, staking themselves to a 14-5 lead following a bucket by Ryan Wagner with 2:49 to play in the opening stanza, but a strong finish to the quarter by the Maroon & White drew them to within 17-15 when the frame ended.
Kuhns gave Gettysburg an 18-17 advantage when he connected from deep to begin the second quarter, but Gavin Moyer took it right back for his side with his own trifecta on the next possession.
Northern got out to a five-point edge twice in the quarter, but Herr scored two times in the final minute of the half to make it 29-28 heading for intermission.
A trey by Jonathan Darnell, from the left corner, gave Gettysburg the lead to begin the third quarter. Moyer’s answer tied it, but Herr pushed the Warriors in front for good with a bucket at the 6:42 mark of the third that made it 33-31.
Sophomore Carson Kuhns got the start in McLean’s place and he drew praise for his play from his coach.
“Carson gave us good minutes tonight, especially on defense,” McLean said. “He and Charlie Shull both played well. Charlie was all over the place grabbing rebounds.”
Shull came off the bench to gather seven caroms.
Herr was his usual steady self, scoring 16 points, while adding five boards, three assists and a pair of blocks.
Brody Wagner, who missed Tuesday’s game with Greencastle due to illness, scored eight points, hauled down 10 boards, handed out six assists and rejected two shots.
“We really missed Brody against Greencastle,” McLean said. “Their big guy (Connor Wright) killed us in that game and without Brody, we didn’t have anyone with enough size to deal with him.”
Moyer paced the Bears with a game-high 25 points to go along with six boards. He connected on four shots from downtown.
The win, coupled with a Palmyra loss, moved Gettysburg from 16th in the district power rankings to 15th. The Warriors need to get into the top 14 to earn a bid to the postseason.
“We had a rough stretch of games where we ran into some good teams,” Herr said. “We talked before the game tonight about wanting to play loose and have fun and we did that.”
Gettysburg finishes out its regular season slate when Big Spring comes to town on Tuesday for a 7:30 tip.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg 15 13 18 10 — 56
Northern 17 12 10 15 — 54
Gettysburg (56): Jonathan Darnell 1 0-0 3, Tegan Kuhns 8 1-2 21, Brody Wagner 3 2-5 8, Carson Kuhns 2 0-0 5, Josh Herr 7 2-4 16, Charlie Shull 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Null, Johnson. Totals: 22 6-13 56.
Northern (54): Ryan Wagner 4 0-0 9, Matt Ditzler 1 0-0 3, Gavin Moyer 9 3-4 25, Nate Anderson 3 0-0 8, Andrew Bream 1 0-0 2, Ryland Yinger 2 0-0 4, Sam Gunning 1 1-4 3. Non-scorers: Stake, Hull, Kendall. Totals: 21 4-8 54.
3-pointers: G-T. Kuhns 4, Darnell, C. Kuhns; N -Moyer 4, Anderson 2, Wagner, Ditzler. JV: Gettysburg 49, Northern 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.