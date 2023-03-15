LAX
Gettysburg College’s Katie Fullowan (right) controls the ball as teammate Julia Daly (9) closes in during Wednesday’s home game against York College. The Bullets blasted the Spartans, 19-9. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team is not used to flirting with a .500 record more than a month into the season.

A 19-9 victory over No. 10 York College at windswept Clark Field on Wednesday afternoon gave the Bullet faithful a reason for optimism.

