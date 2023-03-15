The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team is not used to flirting with a .500 record more than a month into the season.
A 19-9 victory over No. 10 York College at windswept Clark Field on Wednesday afternoon gave the Bullet faithful a reason for optimism.
The Spartans (2-2) won the opening face-off and got right to work. Logan Ward took a feed from Gianna Huet and shot over her shoulder for the first tally just over a minute into the contest. A solo sortie by Gettysburg’s Jordan Basso forged a deadlock before the Spartans edged ahead on Sydney Mentzer’s goal.
The hosts drew even when Regan Rightmire found Basso on the right stoop. The junior’s acute angle launch tickled twine to make it 2-2.
York inched in front on Kiersten Blanchard’s finder before the Bullets (3-3) went on a seven-goal jag to take control.
Caroline Sullivan trickled a shot off the York goalie’s pad and Gabi Connor turned garbage into gold to give the home team a 4-3 advantage after one period.
Basso connected on back-to-back scores and Kelly O’Connor tossed in a free position goal to continue the spree. Basso went bottom shelf with a worm-burner, her fifth goal of the day and third of the stanza, to make it 8-3 at intermission.
“When you are playing top 10 teams, you have to play at pace,” said Bullet first-year head coach Charlotte Cunningham. “We did that.”
Cunningham has the unenviable task of replacing a coaching legend. Carol Cantele led the Bullets to three national championships in the past 12 years. Cunningham embraces the challenge and believes a difficult non-conference schedule has prepared her club for greater things.
“We got a glimpse of our potential today” said Cunningham. “We learned a lot over the last five games against competitive teams. We are at our best when we take risks and play without fear. We made some mistakes early but we backed it up over the last three quarters. We are building a foundation for what lies ahead”
Julia Daly scooped up a turnover and found nylon early in the third as the Bullets continued the run, 9-3. Zoey Kluegel broke the drought to draw the Spartans within five.
Emily Crane’s cavalry charge to glory pushed it to 10-4.
Kluegel’s freeze-frame foray and finish on an assist by Blanchard kept the visitors within striking range.
When Mentzer converted a free position chance, York had trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with four minutes left in the quarter.
O’Connor restored order when she took a dish from Sullivan and rammed it home. Basso made a free-po opportunity from the right elbow look easy and Crane scored again as the Bullets took a 13-7 margin into the final frame.
Goals by Daly and Sullivan made it 15-7 to put the Orange & Blue on cruise control.
Kluegel’s fourth goal and Anya Litofsky’s put-back off a rebound kept hope alive but answers by Sullivan and O’Connor quickly extinguished it.
Sullivan found Maddie Passarello and Crane located Basso — both on the doorstep — for the final count.
Basso finished with a career-high seven goals and now has 17 on the campaign to lead Gettysburg. Sullivan contributed three goals and O’Conner notched a hat trick of her own in the winning effort.
“We found our fire,” said Basso, a southpaw. “After our last two games, we had to ratchet up the intensity. We know it’s go time. We got in rhythm and everything started clicking. Everyone got involved. We want to be one of the best of the best.”
Her coach applauded Basso’s effort.
“She’s a beast and a playmaker,” said Cunningham. “She is willing to do whatever is required.”
The Bullets continue their season at Catholic University on March 22.
