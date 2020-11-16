ROBERTS
Buy Now

NAIA ROBERTS

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Family? Heather Roberts (mother), Manie Roberts (father) and sisters Annie and Bailey Roberts

Sports played, positions? Soccer. I play defensive center-mid and attacking center-mid

Favorite part of soccer? How exciting it is

Least favorite part of soccer? Sprinting up and down the field

Favorite memory playing soccer? Winning the district championship my senior year

Favorite subject(s) in school? Math (algebra) and art

Favorite athletes? Serena Williams

If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be and why? I would go to the women’s World Cup. I think it would be exciting to watch an event that brings so many people from different backgrounds together for one event

Hobbies outside of sports? Hiking, baking and painting

Favorite music? Rap

Favorite movie/TV show? The Breakfast Club

Celebrity you would most like to meet? Michael Jordan

If you could change one thing in the world what would it be? To eliminate greed

Outside of sports, what skill would you like to learn? How to sail

Pet peeve? Dishonesty

Dream job? To be a lawyer

Future plans? I plan to attend a 4-year university and play college soccer

Words to live by? “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.