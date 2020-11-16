Family? Heather Roberts (mother), Manie Roberts (father) and sisters Annie and Bailey Roberts
Sports played, positions? Soccer. I play defensive center-mid and attacking center-mid
Favorite part of soccer? How exciting it is
Least favorite part of soccer? Sprinting up and down the field
Favorite memory playing soccer? Winning the district championship my senior year
Favorite subject(s) in school? Math (algebra) and art
Favorite athletes? Serena Williams
If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be and why? I would go to the women’s World Cup. I think it would be exciting to watch an event that brings so many people from different backgrounds together for one event
Hobbies outside of sports? Hiking, baking and painting
Favorite music? Rap
Favorite movie/TV show? The Breakfast Club
Celebrity you would most like to meet? Michael Jordan
If you could change one thing in the world what would it be? To eliminate greed
Outside of sports, what skill would you like to learn? How to sail
Pet peeve? Dishonesty
Dream job? To be a lawyer
Future plans? I plan to attend a 4-year university and play college soccer
Words to live by? “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill
