New Oxford’s Alex Wolf hits a shot while teammate Joslyn Loss (background) looks on during their No. 1 doubles match against visiting Manheim Township on Thursday. Wolf and Loss scored a straight-set victory in a 5-0 Colonial triumph. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford served notice to every Class 3A team in District 3 that has designs of knocking off the Colonials in their bid to repeat as champions when they demolished Manheim Township, last year’s runner-up, 5-0 in a non-league affair Thursday afternoon at the Ox.

