New Oxford served notice to every Class 3A team in District 3 that has designs of knocking off the Colonials in their bid to repeat as champions when they demolished Manheim Township, last year’s runner-up, 5-0 in a non-league affair Thursday afternoon at the Ox.
The Colonials took down the Blue Streaks, 3-2, in an ultra-competitive district final in the fall of 2022.
“We wanted to make a statement today and we did,” New Oxford head coach Travis Martin said. “We wanted to put everyone on notice that we plan to defend our title.”
The Ox returns its entire starting lineup, while Manheim Twp. has everyone back except for its top player from a year ago, Kayla Kurtz. Though with Kurtz’s graduation, that means everyone has to bump up a spot in the lineup for the Streaks.
“I thought that we could sweep them today, or at least win 4-1,” Martin said. “But every match was competitive, aside from Anya’s (Rosenbach) match.”
Rosenbach, the district runner-up a year ago, zipped by Haley Miller in a hurry, 6-0, 6-0.
“We prepared a lot for this match and we stayed consistent out there today,” Rosenbach said. “They’re a solid team, but we were more consistent.”
Senior Allison Horick, the Colonials’ No. 2 singles player, was behind 6-5 in the first set before breaking the serve of Jade Miller to force a tie-breaker, which Horick won, 7-4. She took the second set, 6-4, to claim victory.
“I was trying to stay on the offensive and make it to the tie-breaker,” Horick said of her strategy. “ I tried to keep her running and guessing.”
She continued, “I served much better in the second set and stayed out of my own head.”
Martin tipped his cap to Horick for battling through to victory.
“Allison was a little tight today, but she stepped up when she needed to,” he said. “She’s a real leader for us.”
Kaelyn Balko blew by Catherine Sanchez 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles as she kept Sanchez on the run with a variety of nifty shots from different angles.
In doubles play, the duo of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss cruised through the opening set 6-2 and appeared to be on their way to doing the same in the second, leading 5-2 and on serve for the match. However, Manheim Township’s Madeline Sanchez and Mariel Keares took the next three games to level the set at 5-5.
Wolf and Loss bounced back to grab the next two games to finish things off.
Emory Millar-Kellner and Kylie Wampler had no trouble at second doubles for the Colonials as they wiped out Maya Lamichele and Lilly Briner 6-1, 6-1.
Not only was the Ox the district champs a year ago, they also won a state playoff match for the first time.
Even though they’ve taken home the YAIAA-1 crown three of the last five years, the Colonials have yet to go back-to-back, though they’ve finished first or second in the division each of the past six years.
“I think we’re better than we were last year,” Martin said. “There’s a team-wide improvement mentally and the girls were also committed to improving their skills during the offseason.”
Rosenbach added, “We want to repeat as district champs and try to make it further in states than we did last year.”
New Oxford fell to Spring-Ford in the state quarters last year, its only team defeat of the campaign.
“Without knowing what every team in the state looks like, I think we have a legitimate chance to compete for a state title,” Martin said. “Staying healthy is important and time will tell if we can do it.”
The Ox is back at it today on the road at Reading for a 4 p.m. The Red Knights made the district semis a year ago, but have only five players available for the match.
“Reading is tough up top, so they should present a challenge for us,” Martin said.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Haley Miller 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Jade Miller 7-6 (4), 6-4; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Catherine Sanchez 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Madeline Sanchez/Mariel Keares 6-2, 7-5; 2. Emory Millar-Kellner/Kylie Wampler (NO) d. Maya Lamichele/Lilly Briner 6-1, 6-1.
