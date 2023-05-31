Hanover’s Bobby Taylor was one of the most feared hitters in the South Penn League for a long period of time.

The 27-year veteran doesn’t have the same thunder in his bat as he once did, but he can still swing a potent stick from time to time. On Wednesday, Taylor delivered a pair of knocks in the Raiders’ 7-4 victory over New Oxford at Diller Field.

