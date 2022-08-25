OGLE
Buy Now

Fairfield’s Jake Ogle (11) works the ball during a YAIAA game against Littlestown last season. Ogle, an all-division selection, returns for the Knights, who won 10 games and qualified for the District 3 playoffs a year ago. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

With practice beginning last week, we are just a few days away from the first matches of the 2022 boys high school soccer season. Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the season rolls along:

Littlestown attempting to replace the production of the program’s all-time leading scorer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.