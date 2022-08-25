With practice beginning last week, we are just a few days away from the first matches of the 2022 boys high school soccer season. Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the season rolls along:
Littlestown attempting to replace the production of the program’s all-time leading scorer
A one-man attack on offense, Josh Blose was the Co-Payer of the Year in YAIAA-3 in 2021 after posting 28 goals and seven assists. He finished his career with a school record 54 tallies to go along with 11 helpers. He’ll play at Lancaster Bible College this fall.
Littlestown head coach Brett Powell has been hard at work trying to devise a new scheme for the team now that he no longer has Blose at his disposal.
“We have worked hard for the past four years to build a “defense first” mindset. That has paid off. Having Josh’s natural ability to score allowed us to win games last year without focusing much on offense,” Powell said via email. “This year, we will shift gears. In the preseason we will focus on building the attack. We need to learn to score in different ways, and we need to spread the goals around.”
Powell will enjoy the services of second team division all-star Christopher Meakin, a 6-foot-7 junior who returns in net, as does midfielder Trevor Morningstar, another YAIAA all-star selection.
The Bolts posted an 11-6-2 record a season ago and made its first-ever district tournament appearance, losing to Oley Valley in the opening round.
Canners looking for a better
finish to their season
Biglerville rolled through the regular season, winning all 18 of its matches and advanced to the YAIAA tournament title match before suffering its first defeat of the 2021 season.
But then Oley Valley took the Canners out in the quarterfinals of the District 3-2A tourney, unceremoniously ending their campaign at 20-2.
The division title that they earned was the seventh in head coach Jebb Nelson’s 12 years at the helm and sixth in the last eight seasons.
Gone due to graduation are YAIAA-3 co-player of the year Charles Zavala — the team’s top defender — along with first-team selections Isiah Kuykendall (27 g, 7 a) and Emanuel Esquivias (8 g, 8 a) and second teamer Jack Regentin (11 g, 5 a).
But Nelson has some top-level returnees, as well.
Among them is first-team selection Cam Tyson (5 g, 13 a) and second teamers Jesus Salazar (8 g, 11 a) and Juan Garcia (2 g, 13 a).
Also back, after a two-year stint playing at Penn Classic Academy, is senior midfielder Devon Ponce, who Nelson expects to pair with Tyson in the midfield.
“We had a tough end to our season last year, it didn’t go the way we were hoping,” Nelson said via phone. “We’ve got some key guys back and we’re going to go after it again.”
Warriors jumping back to Mid-Penn
Colonial after eight seasons in YAIAA-2
Gettysburg was 47-1 in its final four campaigns in the Mid-Penn Colonial division, capturing four consecutive division titles before leaving for the YAIAA prior to the 2014 season.
The Warriors didn’t win a division title in their first year in Y-A, but then grabbed titles in 2015 and 2016. They also won the league tournament in those two seasons.
Things haven’t gone as well over the past five seasons, as the team hasn’t been nearly as successful
After qualifying for the district title match and the PIAA tournament for three straight years from 2014-16, the Warriors haven’t won a district match since 2018, missing the tournament entirely in 2019 and 2020.
“We hope to be a team that’s competitive with the best in the division and we don’t assume that the division is the same as when we left it,” co-head coach Ian Hancock said via email. “We are not in the same place we were at that time, either. So we need to be prepared to battle with every team, every game while we get used to the new challenge.”
He continued, “We are a very, very young team this year, so there will be some growing pains for sure, but we are very excited about getting to work and starting to develop our identity.”
Hancock cited sophomore striker David Langman, sophomore midfielder Quaide Clarke and senior keeper Bryce Rudisill as key returnees.
Gettysburg had four players named to the YAIAA-2 all-star team last season with Francisco Sandoval and Malachi Abma earning first-team selections and Jonah Brainard and Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess making the second team. All four have since graduated.
Knights hindered by lack of depth?
Fairfield finished second, behind Biglerville, in the YAIAA-3 a year ago and qualified for the District 3 1A tournament. A loss to Tulpehocken in the quarterfinals ended the team’s season at 10-6-1.
The Knights will have to replace YAIAA-3 first teamer Nate Snyder, who scored over 100 career points, along with division keeper of the year, Eric Ball.
Senior striker Jake Ogle and sophomore midfielder Ciaran Phelan, both second-team selections, along with senior defender Jackson Seymour are the trio that head coach Tim Smith will build his team around this season.
“Our numbers are low this season,” Smith said via email. “We’re going to need our underclassmen to really step up.”
