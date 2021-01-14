Could more Sunday hunting opportunities be on the menu for the next slate of hunting seasons?
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will consider preliminary approval of hunting and trapping seasons for the 2021-22 license year, when it meets next Saturday, Jan. 23.
According to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held only online at 8:30 a.m. The board will hear reports from staff before getting to its prepared agenda.
As for the firearms season for deer, commissioners will consider a statewide 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless firearms season, because it would simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
For Sunday hunting, being considered are two hunting Sundays for archery deer and bear on Nov. 14 and 21 in Wildlife Management Units (WMU) 2B, 5C and5D. Sunday hunting for bears in WMU 5B would be Nov. 14.
Archery hunting for deer on Sunday would be permitted in all other WMUs (which includes WMU 5A as most of Adams County) on Nov. 14.
Regular firearms hunting for deer on Sunday, Nov. 28, the second day of that season.
Sunday hunting for bear would be permitted on the second day of that firearms season, Nov. 21.
Don’t give yourself a headache. This will be repeated again after preliminary approval is given, or not.
Specifics of how you can watch the meeting online are available at www.pgc.pa.gov.
RECOVERY MONEY
FOR PA FISHERIES
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is looking for applicants for a new grant program that will provide financial assistance to marine fisheries participants negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic Marine Fisheries Council (ASMFC) is providing $3.3 million for direct assistance to Pennsylvania residents who are involved as recreational for-hire fishing businesses, commercial fishing, bait and tackle operations, seafood processors, wholesale dealers/distributors, and aquaculture operations.
The PFBC is responsible for making these funds available to qualifying applicants.
Grant application materials can be found at the PFBC website www.fishandboat.com.
For more info about applying for the grant, contact Sean Gimbel at (717) 705-7842, or sgimbel@pa.gov.
STRIPER MANAGEMENT
NOT MAKING
THE GRADE
While most of the water quality measures that go into the recent State of the Bay report put out by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) show improvement, the overall grade dropped one point from 2018, mostly because of ineffective management of the Bay’s striped bass population.
CBF assesses a total 13 indicators in the pollution, habitat, and fisheries categories.
CBF says the harvest of fish and shellfish support thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars each year in the Bay watershed. But overfishing, pollution, and habitat loss have reduced the productivity of many of the region’s fish and shellfish populations.
In the State of the Bay’s fisheries category, scores for oysters and crabs improved, while shad and rockfish (striped bass) declined. The rockfish score declined by 17 points, the largest decline in any indicator in more than a decade.
Sportsmen who love stripers should take note.
“The situation is deeply concerning. Adult female striped bass, widely used to gauge the overall health of the population, have dropped by approximately 40 percent from 2013 to 2017,” CBF Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore said. “Efforts are underway to halt the decline. However, bold actions are needed now to ensure the recovery of this species and there are concerns that states might settle for a reduced population instead of taking strong management actions.”
The report says that “Coupled with below-average spawning activity in the Chesapeake Bay in the past two years, these indicators underscore the need to take bold action to rebuild the population to levels observed in the early 2000s.
“The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), the interstate cooperative that manages striped bass, is taking action on two fronts.
“First, the ASMFC began efforts to increase the population by requiring Maryland and Virginia adopt new regulations that would result in an 18 percent reduction in striped bass harvest. Although both states have adopted regulations that close and short certain fishing seasons, Maryland took a piecemeal approach that raises serious concerns about its effectiveness.
“Second, the ASMFC recently took action to ensure more menhaden, one of striped bass’ top food sources, are available to support a recovering population. While these measures are an important start, the ASMFC and the states must implement further management actions that more effectively limit striped bass mortality and improve striped bass habitat.”
The State of the Bay report also grades the water quality of our rivers and streams.
You can see the full report at www.cbf.org/stateofthebay.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
Sorry, the search for humor on Twitter came up empty. —Author
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
