It would take a career-high 28 points for Giana Hoddinott to reach the 1,000-point scoring plateau on Tuesday.
Not a problem.
The Delone Catholic senior scored 28 on the button in a 52-43 win over Pennridge in the Boyertown Tournament to reach the career milestone. She is the third Times Area player to hit the magic number this season, joining Bermudian Springs seniors Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault.
The senior stepped to the free throw line with less than a minute left in the game, needing to make both attempts to reach 1,000 points. She coolly drained both shots, prompting a stoppage for an ensuing celebration.
“I knew I needed 28 going into it but I had no clue what I had in the game,” said Hoddinott by telephone on Tuesday evening. “It was definitely shocking. It was nice to accomplish it with my teammates and parents there to support me. It was a big moment.”
Hoddinott said getting back into game mode, even for just the final few seconds of the contest, was a bit tricky after taking a quick picture and sharing the moment with her parents.
“It was definitely hard,” she said with a laugh. “I started tearing up and my parents started crying.”
Hoddinott is the sixth Squirette to reach 1,000 points under longtime head coach Gerry Eckenrode, joining Ashley Eline, Meredith Cox, Sierra Moore, Maddie Comly and Brooke Lawyer. Matching a career high in a tight game made the magic moment even more memorable.
“It was well-earned because we needed every one of them,” said Eckenrode of Hoddinott’s 28-point performance. “Giana played very well and made some timely shots for us.”
Hoddinott was on fire from the opening whistle, scoring 13 points in the first quarter on four field goals and a 4-for-4 effort at the stripe. She posted seven combined points over the following two frames to give her 20 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Pennridge, meanwhile, used a 17-5 run in the third to pull even at 35-all through three periods of play.
In the fourth, Hoddinott hit three more foul shots and a 3-pointer to move to within two points of the milestone. The last two free throws of her 9-for-10 effort put her right on the big number.
“I tried not to think about it because that would just be added pressure,” she said. “I wanted to do what I always do for my team.”
Hoddinott is averaging an area-high 22.0 points per game for the unbeaten Squirettes (5-0), who are the favorites in a strong District 3 Class 4A field. The Mount St. Mary’s University commit said checking 1,000 points off the list allows her to concentrate on what Delone is hoping will be another memorable postseason.
“I’m glad I got it early in the season, now I don’t have to worry about it down the line when other things matter,” she said.
Delone faces Lansdale Catholic at 4:30 today in the Boyertown Tournament championship game.
Delone Catholic 20 10 5 17 — 52
Pennridge 10 8 17 8 — 43
Delone Catholic (52): Abigael Vingsen 4 1-2 9, Giana Hoddinott 8 9-10 28, Makenna Mummert 4 0-0 9, Maggie Hughes 0 2-6 2, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 0-0 2, Emily McCann 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Brielle Baughman, Ella Hughes. Totals: 18 12-18 52
Pennridge (43): Croyle 4 2-2 12, Yoder 5 0-1 13, Fantaskey 3 0-0 8, Pyne 2 0-0 6, Poole 2 0-2 4. Totals: 16 2-5 43
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott 3, Mummert; P-Croyle 2, Yoder 3, Fantaskey 2, Pyne 2. JV: Delone 36, Pennridge 34
