AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg 12,
Spring Grove 5
Post 202 posted a trio of runs in the third through fifth innings to run away with the York-Adams American Legion baseball game played Wednesday evening at Cashtown.
Gettysburg (5-5) was led offensively by Wyatt Sokol, who had three hits, including a double and Cole Lambert, who drove in three runs on his pair of knocks.
Zach Williams also had two hits and Charlie Shull drove in two runs for the winners.
Shull logged 2.2 innings of shutout relief to earn the victory. He allowed three hits with one strikeout.
Spring Grove 003 000 2 — 5 9 5
Gettysburg 203 331 x — 12 11 2
Owen Grove, Bryce Graham, (3) Ethan Fuhrman; (6) Mason Rebert, Charlie Shull (3), Ian Plank (6). SO-BB: Grove 4-4, Graham 2-1, Fuhrman 0-1; Rebert 0-2, Shull 1-1, Plank 2-2. W-Shull. L-Grove. 2B: SG-Lawrence Stenhafer; G-Andrew Reisinger, Charlie Shull, Wyatt Sokol, Zach Williams.
Chambersburg 12,
Biglerville 2
Post 262 (3-9) hung with Post 46 for the first three innings, but the visitors took charge with a six-run fourth inning and pulled away for the six-inning victory Wednesday evening in Franklin County American Legion baseball action at Oakside Community Park.
Nolan Miller drew a bases loaded walk and Gavin Taylor supplied a run-scoring single, both in the opening inning for all of Biglerville’s offense.
Biglerville’s other hit was a single by Kolton Trimmer to lead off the fifth.
Chambersburg 200 622 — 12 11 1
Biglerville 200 000 — 2 3 1
Swatsburg, Helman (2); Eli Weigle, Nolan Miller (6). SO-BB: Swatsburg 2-5, Helman 5-2; Weigle 2-3, Miller 0-0. W — Helman. L — Weigle. 2B: C-Fogal, Stevens, Cunna. 3B: C-Stevens. HR: C-Maun 2.
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Hanover 4, New Oxford 3
Adam Smith’s single to score Clint Roche with the go-ahead run with one down in the top of the sixth pushed the Raiders to a South Penn League victory Tuesday evening on the road at New Oxford.
Hanover (10-9-1) has won two straight after dropping four in a row and currently sits in fifth place.
New Oxford (9-17) plated all of its runs in the third as Nick Schreiber and Derek Huff each singled in runs and Jason Miller reached on an error to plate Schreiber.
Colby Peterson went the route on the bump to earn the victory. The young righthander allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Hanover 010 102 0 — 4 7 2
New Oxford 003 000 0 — 3 6 2
Colby Peterson; Derek Huff. SO-BB: Peterson 6-3; Huff 3-5. W — Peterson. L — Huff. 3B: H-Wade Linebaugh.
Mason-Dixon 6, Brushtown 2
Luke Rickrode ripped a solo homer and a run-scoring double to plate both of the Bulldogs’ runs, but it wasn’t enough in their loss to the homestanding Rebels in South Penn League action Tuesday evening.
M-D (10-11) took control with a five-run outburst in the third as Erich Kelch keyed the rally with a two-run single.
Andrew Davis went the distance to earn the victory, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Brushtown 100 001 0 — 2 5 2
Mason-Dixon 015 000 x — 6 8 0
Tyler Hillson; Andrew Davis. SO-BB: Hillson 6-3; Davis 8-1. W — Davis. L — Hillson. 2B: B-Luke Rickrode. HR: B-Rickrode; MD-Jake Hall.
