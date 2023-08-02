The paths they took to get where they are were different, but Cashtown and Hagerstown are meeting with the South Penn League title on the line for the second year in a row and third time in the past four seasons.
Hagerstown (33-2) rolled through the regular season, losing just twice while outscoring its opponents by 245 runs. The postseason brought sweeps of both New Oxford and Frederick.
This has landed the Braves in the title series for the fourth time in their four years in the league. They’ll be looking to add a second crown to the one they claimed when they defeated Shippensburg in 2021. Hagerstown knocked off Cashtown in the semifinals in five games in 2021.
“Making a deep run in the playoffs is a goal of ours each and every year,” Hagerstown general manager Mike Kipe said via email. “It’s something that we prepare for and work hard for, not only during the season, but in the offseason, as well as filling holes in our roster.”
On the other hand, the defending champion Pirates struggled for the first 70 percent of the regular season, falling to 9-13 following a loss to Frederick on June 27 and putting themselves in position to possibly miss the postseason. They finished the regular season 14-15-1 with a plus-13 run differential.
Cashtown (19-16-1) turned it on from there, earned the sixth seed and dispatched Mason-Dixon and Ship to reach the title series for the sixth time in the past seven years.
“We’re playing well and we’re executing well,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “We’re pitching well and keeping ourselves in a good spot to have a chance to win games.”
Ketterman continued, “I expected to see Hagerstown in the playoffs at some point, whether it was the semifinals or the finals. I feel like these two teams are playing the best baseball in the league right now.”
The Pirates’ offense, which has posted 6.3 runs per game during their eight-game winning streak, has been led in the postseason by the duo of Chase King and Aden Juelich.
King is 15-for-25 (.600) in the playoffs with eight runs scored and eight RBI and Juelich is 10-for-18 (.556) with six runs and five steals.
For the year Chris Schachle (.491, 3 HR, 26 RBI), King (.421, 12 2B, 19 RBI), Juelich (. 411, 7 2B, 13 SB), Zach Koons (.354) and Braden Petty (.308, 8 2B, 13 RBI) have been the Buccos’ top sticks.
On the mound, Austin Kunkel (6-4, 1.42 ERA, 64 SO in 64 inn) has been a workhorse for the Bucs, starting games or closing them out and has logged more than twice as many frames as any other hurler on the team.
Josh Topper (5-0, 1.81 ERA, 36 SO in 27 inn) has picked up the pace down the stretch and Tyler Reinert (1-1, 0.95 ERA, 19 SO in 14.2 inn) has also come on as of late.
Robert Rohrbaugh (1.42 ERA, 22 SO in 11 inn) and Cameron Bailey (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 14 SO in 9.2 inn) give Ketterman two late-inning mound options.
The Pirates have compiled a .302 team batting average and a 3.08 team ERA.
“I think our pitchers match up well and they’ll keep us in games, giving us a chance to win,” Ketterman said. “Hagerstown is the favorite, but me and my squad aren’t going to back down.”
He added, “They’ve lost two games all year and they’re the top seed. We’re the sixth seed, so they’re the favorite, without a doubt, and they’ve earned that. But we’re still going to play the games.”
Ryan Talbert’s stick has been ablaze for the Braves in the playoffs as he’s hitting 8-for-15 (.533) with two homers and 14 RBI. Likewise for Andrew Mathias, who is 10-for-20 (.500) with a pair of doubles, a pair of triples and 10 RBI.
Mathias is having a magnificent season, batting .400 with 10 HR and 64 RBI on the year, he’s also pilfered 12 bags. He’s helped out by Talbert (.348, 5 3B, 3 HR, 47 RBI), Corey Jamison (.316, 33 RBI, 18 SB), Chanse Phillips (.432, 26 RBI, 9 SB) and Jarrett Biesecker (.477, 63 hits, 24 RBI, 9 SB).
The pitchers have been just as impressive, led by Wyatt Freeman (10-0, 1.83 ERA, 56 SO in 46 inn), Ethan Caudo (5-0, 2.25 ERA, 34 SO in 28 inn), Ryan Clark (5-0, 1.36 ERA, 40 SO in 25.2 inn) and Mikey Hawbaker (5-0, 0.00 ERA, 37 SO in 25 inn).
Steven Ricketts (1.08 ERA, 18 SO in 13 inn) serves as the team’s top relief option.
As a team, Hagerstown has compiled a .395 batting average and a 1.49 ERA.
“Playing a team who beat us both times we faced them in a championship series, I can’t say that we necessarily have an advantage,” Kipe said. “If you lay everything out on paper, I guess you could make some cases. But the game isn’t played on paper.”
He continued, “So many twists and turns can happen in a playoff series. We expect a tough, competitive series and we’re ready to go.”
Games 1, 3 and 5 (if necessary) are set to be played at Hagerstown’s North Hagerstown High, while Cashtown hosts Game 2 and 4 (if necessary).
The best-of-5 series begins tonight at Hagerstown at 6 p.m. and continues at Cashtown on Saturday at 1 p.m., then at Hagerstown on Sunday at 1 p.m.
