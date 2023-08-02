King of Swing
Cashtown’s Chase King takes a swing in the Pirates’ 8-0 win over Shippensburg in the South Penn League semifinals on Monday. King has 15 hits so far in the postseason for the Pirates. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

The paths they took to get where they are were different, but Cashtown and Hagerstown are meeting with the South Penn League title on the line for the second year in a row and third time in the past four seasons.

Hagerstown (33-2) rolled through the regular season, losing just twice while outscoring its opponents by 245 runs. The postseason brought sweeps of both New Oxford and Frederick.

