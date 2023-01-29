TYSON
Biglerville’s Cam Tyson shoots while being defended by York Tech’s Michael Gladney (left) and Ethan Shimmel (44) during Saturday’s game in Biglerville. The Spartans topped the Canners, 41-33. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Biglerville played a good fourth quarter on the offensive end of the floor. Unfortunately, the Canners’ first three quarters were not nearly as effective as they were dealt a 41-33 defeat by visiting York Tech in a YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball contest Saturday afternoon at Pitzer Gym.

The Canners were down 27-17 after the third, but got off to an excellent start in the fourth as Anthony Cervantes finished an and-1 just nine seconds into the frame.

