Biglerville played a good fourth quarter on the offensive end of the floor. Unfortunately, the Canners’ first three quarters were not nearly as effective as they were dealt a 41-33 defeat by visiting York Tech in a YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball contest Saturday afternoon at Pitzer Gym.
The Canners were down 27-17 after the third, but got off to an excellent start in the fourth as Anthony Cervantes finished an and-1 just nine seconds into the frame.
An Ethan Shimmel hoop for the Spartans was followed by free throws from Lukas Smelser, a hoop by Bear Zullinger and a single free throw from Zullinger to trim the lead to 29-25 with 5:28 remaining.
York Tech (6-13, 5-7) responded with the next six, but the Canners had another run left in them.
Buckets by Smelser, Cam Tyson and Christian Shaffer made it 35-31 with 1:43 remaining, but the hosts were unable to get any closer.
“We really picked things up in the fourth quarter,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “I don’t know why we can’t get things going for the whole game, but it’s every game, where we have a bad quarter or two.”
Weigle continued, “We lack mental toughness and we don’t respond when teams challenge us. That’s a problem that we haven’t been able to fix all season.”
Weigle wasn’t pleased with the offense, but did like the way that his team defended. They hounded the visitors into 15-of-41 (36.6 percent) shooting, forced 24 turnovers and held a plus-4 advantage on the glass.
“We gave up 41 points and when that’s all you give up, you should be able to win the game,” he said. “If we ever learned how to make layups, we’d be in business. I bet we missed ten layups today and if you can’t make layups, you aren’t going to win games.”
Biglerville (4-16, 2-10) grabbed the lead on the opening possession of the game when Zullinger scored down low off a feed from Tyson just 14 seconds into the contest. However, a Shaffer charity toss at the 5:39 mark of the opening quarter was the only other point that the Canners managed in the frame. They trailed 12-3, after one.
Shaffer’s lay-in with 4:08 left in the half broke an almost 12-minute drought without a field goal for Biglerville and the Black & Gold trailed 14-8 after a bucket by Robert Salazar with 2:21 to go until intermission.
Tech tossed in the last five of the half and led 19-8 at the break.
Biglerville managed to close within 19-12 early in the third quarter, but then went cold again and fell behind 27-14 after a Shimmel free throw with 1:34 to go in the quarter.
Tyson connected on a trey with 55 ticks to go in the quarter to make it 27-17.
Zullinger, Tyson and Smelser each posted seven points to lead the way for Biglerville with Smelser also collecting a team-high seven boards.
Tyson Smith was the high-point man for the winners with 10 points and six rebounds. Jordan Overton and Michael Gladney each contributed nine points to the cause.
“Our guys haven’t learned how to win games and that’s only accomplished by actually winning them,” Weigle said.
Biglerville wraps up the campaign with a home game against Hanover on Tuesday and a road date at Littlestown on Friday. Both games are slated to tip at 7:30.
Biglerville 3 5 9 16 — 33
York Tech (41): Emari Williams 2 1-2 6, Jordan Overton 2 4-4 9, Michael Gladney 4 1-2 9, Tyson Smith 4 2-2 10, Brian Meek 1 0-0 2, Ethan Shimmel 2 1-2 5. Non-scorer: Dempsey. Totals: 15 9-12 41.
Biglerville (33): Anthony Cervantes 1 1-1 3, Christian Shaffer 2 1-2 5, Lukas Smelser 2 3-3 7, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 0 2-4 2, Robert Salazar 1 0-0 2. Cam Tyson 2 2-4 7, Bear Zullinger 2 3-4 7. Non-scorers: Althoff, Steinour, Miller. Totals: 10 12-18 33.
3-Pointers: YT-Williams, Overton; B-Tyson. JV: Biglerville 48, York Tech 42
