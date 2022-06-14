Freddie Rahmer lined up sixth for the 33-lap Fallen Firefighters Night “Guise-Little Memorial” feature and was up to fourth by lap 2. After getting to second on lap 13 Rahmer had to reel in race-leader, Austin Bishop.
“We raced pretty hard there,” said Rahmer. “Right before the yellow there, I was with him, it took a little while to get by him. He was running a good pace.”
Rahmer would take the lead on lap 23 and lead the final 10 laps, scoring the 410 sprint car victory on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
“I want to thank everyone that put on the firefighters night,” he said. “It’s always a good event and I look forward to it.”
Two No. 11 cars, Austin Bishop and TJ Stutts, shared the front row for the drop of the green flag. Stutts led lap 1 with Bishop, Dylan Norris, Jim Siegel and Rahmer running in the top five.
Norris was working the bottom trying to reel in Bishop for second. Rahmer got by Siegel for fourth and closed in on Norris.
Norris got under Bishop in turns 1 and 2 with a slider on lap 5 but did not complete the pass. Bishop closed in on Stutts as lapped traffic loomed ahead of the leaders. Bishop drove under Stutts in turn 2 and took the lead on lap 8. Lapped traffic came into play almost instantaneously after Bishop took the lead.
Rahmer was on Norris’ bumper and took third on lap 11. Norris almost lost fourth to Troy Wagaman on the same lap but got him back to hold onto the spot at the line.
Rahmer was working on Stutts for second and took the spot on lap 13. Freddie looked to make quick work of Bishop and was all over the leader when the caution came out on lap 17 for Cole Young who was turned around in turn 2.
Bishop, Rahmer, Stutts, Norris and Wagaman were the top five for the restart. Rahmer put the heat on Bishop on the restart. Wagaman got by Norris in turns 1 and 2 but Norris got him back to hold fourth at the line.
Rahmer had the lead momentarily in turn 2 but Bishop got him back holding onto the top spot.
Wagaman got by Norris for good on lap 20 and Devon Borden looked to follow. Rahmer was throwing everything at Bishop for the lead and got a good run coming out of turn 2 to take the lead on lap 23.
Just as Rahmer took over the lead, the caution came out when Trey Hivner had tried to pull off the track in turn 2 but did not quite make it.
Rahmer, Bishop, Stutts, Wagaman and Norris lined up to restart with 10 laps to go. Rahmer held the lead and Borden got by Norris for fifth. The yellow flag came out again on lap 25 and quickly turned to red when a car ended up on its side. Norris had trouble in turns 3 and 4 and came to a stop before Riley Emig crashed into the back of him and landed on his side. Young was also involved.
The top five for the restart were Rahmer, Bishop, Stutts, Wagaman and Borden. Rahmer had a solid restart, but the yellow came out on lap 26 for Billy Dietrich who was stopped in turn 2.
Wagaman was working on Stutts for third as Rahmer pulled away from the field. Wagaman and Stutts were nearly side by side at the line with two to go. Wagaman took third as the white flag waved.
Rahmer won his third feature of the season by 2.964 seconds over Bishop. Wagaman finished third and Stutts was fourth. Borden crossed the line fifth.
The 410 heat races went to Bishop, Rahmer, Kyle Moody and Siegel. Matt Campbell set quick time with a lap of 13.156 seconds. The hard charger was Campbell, driving from 21st to 7th.
Steve Owings Goes 3 for 3
After winning the last two 358 features at Lincoln, Steve Owings lined up ninth for the start of Saturday’s feature. Nat Tuckey and Justin Foster shared the front row for the start of the 20-lap feature. Tuckey took the lead when the green flag dropped with Foster in second and Jordan Strickler in third. Jeff Rohrbaugh got under Strickler to be scored third at the line on lap 1.
Foster looked to the outside of Tuckey in turn 1 and took the lead on lap 3. Just as Foster took the lead, the caution came out for Rohrbaugh who spun in turn 1 while running third.
Foster led Tuckey, Strickler, Kyle Keen and Travis Scott on the restart. Scott was on Keen’s bumper for fourth and the two raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch. Scott took the spot on lap 5.
Tuckey was sticking with Foster and took the lead back at the line on lap 8 before the yellow flag flew for Ashley Cappetta who spun out in turn 4.
The top five for the restart were Tuckey, Foster, Strickler, Scott and Keen.
Tuckey pulled away as Strickler and Scott made contact on the front stretch bringing out the caution again on lap 9 when Scott was sitting sideways on the front stretch.
Tuckey led Foster, Strickler, Steve Owings and Keen for the restart. Owings got by Strickler for third. Kody Hartlaub was charging his way to the front from his 12th starting spot and was up to fifth on lap 10. Owings got up second and Hartlaub to fourth.
Owings got by Tuckey on the top coming out of turn 2 to take the lead on lap 13.
Hartlaub continued his charge and was up to third on lap 14 and second on lap 15.
Hartlaub was closing in on Owings as the laps wound down but Owings held on to win his third race in a row, beating Hartlaub to the line by .734 seconds. Wyatt Hinkle crossed the line third and Foster was fourth. Tuckey finished fifth.
The winners of the 358 heat races were Foster, Scott, Tuckey and Rohrbaugh.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
6/11
410 Sprints
Feature (33 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 11A-Austin Bishop; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts; 5. 27-Devon Borden; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 19R-Matt Campbell; 8. 75-Tyler Ross; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody; 10. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 11. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 12. 19LM-Landon Myers; 13. 87-Alan Krimes; 14. 90-Jordan Givler; 15. 35T-Tyler Esh; 16. 1X-Chad Trout; 17. 23A-Chris Arnold; 18. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 19. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 20. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 21. 17-Cole Young (DNF); 22. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 23. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 24. 4R-Tim Wagaman (DNF)
Lap leaders: Stutts (1-7), Bishop (8-22) & Rahmer (23-33)
Heat 1 (10 laps) - 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 7H-Trey Hivner; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 7. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 8. 19R-Matt Campbell (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps) - 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 75-Tyler Ross; 3. 19LM-Landon Myers; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 33-Riley Emig; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 8. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps) - 1. 99m-Kyle Moody; 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 11P-Niki Young; 8. 5J-John Walp (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 11T-TJ Stutts; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 17-Cole Young; 5. 35T-Tyler Esh; 6. 49H-Bradley Howard; 7. 23-Michael Millard; 8. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS); 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNS)
Consy (10 laps) – 1. 19R-Matt Campbell; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 4. 23A-Chris Arnold; 5. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 6. 11P-Niki Young; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard; 8. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 9. 5J-John Walp; 10. 23-Michael Millard; 11. 39-Chase Dietz (DNS); 12. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS); 13. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNS)
410 Time Trials - 1. 19R-Matt Campbell 13.156; 2. 1X-Chad Trout 13.175; 3. 44-Dylan Norris 13.251; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts 13.258; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop 13.365; 6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer 13.399; 7. 99M-Kyle Moody 13.401; 8. 59-Jim Siegel 13.407; 9. 19-Troy Wagaman 13.441; 10. 19LM-Landon Myers 13.487; 11. 5E-Brandon Rahmer 13.489; 12. 17-Cole Young 13.495; 13. 7H-Trey Hivner 13.516; 14. 90-Jordan Givler 13.542; 15. 27-Devon Borden 13.578; 16. 8-Billy Dietrich 13.591; 17. 16A-Aaron Bollinger 13.603; 18. 75-Tyler Ross 13.628; 19. 23A-Chris Arnold 13.630; 20. 35T-Tyler Esh 13.642; 21. 87-Alan Krimes 13.647; 22. 39-Chase Dietz 13.678; 23. 21T-Scott Fisher 13.682; 24. 23-Michael Millard 13.699; 25. 4R-Tim Wagaman 13.715; 26. 9-Dalton Dietrich 13.748; 27. 11P-Niki Young 13.826; 28. 48H-Bradley Howard 13.868; 29. 4Z-Zane Rudisill 13.903; 30. 33-Riley Emig 13.949; 31. 5J-John Walp 14.290; 32. 97-Brie Hershey NT; 33. 69-Tim Glatfelter NT
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps) – 1. 35-Steve Owings ($1,100); 2. 2 -Kody Hartlaub; 3. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 4. 23F-Justin Foster; 5. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 6. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 7. 17K-Kyle Keen; 8. 69S-Cameron Smith; 9. 70D-Frankie Herr; 10. 21-CJ Tracy; 11. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 12. 00F-Chris Frank; 13. 6-Cody Phillips; 14. 19R-Brett Strickler; 15. 77-David Holbrook; 16. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 17. 28-Matt Findley; 18. 13-Bo Gordon; 19. 11H-Hayden Miller; 20. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 21. 511-John Sharpe; 22. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 23. 5-Travis Scott (DNF); 24. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNF)
Lap leaders: Tuckey (1-2 & 8-12), Foster (2-7) & Owings (13-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps) – 1. 23F-Justin Foster; 2. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 13-Bo Gordon; 6. 511-John Sharpe; 7. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 8. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps) – 1. 5-Travis Scott; 2. 69S-Cameron Smith; 3. 21-CJ Tracy; 4. 6-Cody Phillips; 5. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 6. 3x-Duane Watson; 7. 91-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps) – 1. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 77-David Holbrook; 5. 11H-Hayden Miller; 6. 4E-Kane Eichenlaub; 7. 25-Travis Leh (DNS)
Heat 4 (10 laps) – 1. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 2. 17K-Kyle Keen; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 00F-Chris Frank; 5. 19R-Brett Strickler; 6. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 7. 28-Matt Findley
Consy (10 laps) – 1. 511-John Sharpe; 2. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 5. 3X-Duane Watson; 6. 4E-Kane Eichenlaub (DNF); 7. 91-Glenndon Forsythe (DNS); 8. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNS); 9. 25-Travis Leh (DNS)
