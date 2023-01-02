The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team used a 16-0 run that spanned the end of the first half and beginning of the second to fuel a 64-60 win over Canisius at Niagara University’s Gallagher Center on Monday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 19 points while George Tinsley added a season-high 16 in the victory.
The Mount (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) withstood a furious late Canisius rally to secure the victory. Dakota Leffew connected on a 3-pointer with 10:04 remaining in the game to give the Mount a 54-36 advantage. Canisius used a 13-to-2 run, capped by a Jordan Henderson three-pointer, to cut the Mount’s lead to 56-49 with just under five minutes left. Tinsley nailed his second 3-pointer of the game to push the Mount’s lead back to 10 at 59-49, but Canisius continued to surge, scoring eight unanswered points to make it 59-58 with 49 seconds on the clock.
On the ensuing possession, the Mount’s Xavier Lipscomb drilled a three-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire to give the Mount a four-point advantage with 21.3 seconds left. Canisius cut the deficit to 62-60 when Jacco Fritz scored on a putback with 6.3 seconds left, but the Mount’s Benjamin sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds on the clock.
Benjamin finished with a game-high 19 points (6-of-12 FG’s) while adding six assists and five rebounds. Tinsley went 7-for-13 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range en route to his season-high 16-point effort. Tinsley added five boards, three assists and three steals in the victory.
Leffew chipped in 13 points for the Mount, connecting on 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Jamir Moultie led Canisius with 11 points while Henderson, Fritz and T.J. Gadsden had nine points each in the loss.
Leading 10-8 at the first media timeout, Benjamin fueled an 11-to-2 run to give the Mountaineers their first double-digit lead in the game at 21-10. A Benjamin 3-pointer started the run, and he then tossed an alley-oop to Dakota Leffew for a dunk. Benjamin hit a pair of free throws, Frantisek Barton scored in the paint, and Benjamin closed the run on a drive to the basket for the 11-point lead.
Trailing 23-12, Canisius got back into the game with a 7-0 spurt that made it a four-point game. Jaylin Gibson stopped the Golden Griffin run with a three from the left corner. Leading 29-26, the Mount closed the half with the final seven points for a 36-26 lead. Tinsley hit a 3-pointer to start the run, Benjamin hit a jumper, and Tinsley scored in the paint for the 10-point halftime lead.
The Mountaineers opened the second half with the first nine points to build its biggest lead of the game at 45-26. Tinsley and Lipscomb each scored a bucket with Benjamin capping the run with five straight points to push the advantage to 19 with 17:30 left in the game.
Mount St. Mary’s finished the game 24-of-54 (.444) from the field and 9-of-22 (.409) from three-point range. The Mount held Canisius to 24-of-63 (.381) shooting overall and 6-of-24 (.250) from beyond the three-point arc.
The Mountaineers return to the court on Sunday, Jan. 8, with a 2 p.m. MAAC matchup at Marist.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s was playing a near-complete performance Saturday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. But with 17 minutes left, the offense went cold, allowing the Bobcats to comeback and take a 64-52 victory.
Michaela Harrison led the Mount in scoring with 15 points, surpassing Becky Lovett for fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list. Natalie Villaflor added her first collegiate double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. In total, the Mountaineers scored 15 for the second half, which serves as a dubious mark of a new season low.
Mikala Morris led all scorers with 22 for the Bobcats, adding her name to the team’s 1,000 point club. Cur’Tiera Haywood and Jackie Grisdale also posted double figures for Quinnipiac.
The Mount fell to 5-8 (1-3 MAAC) while Quinnipiac improved to 8-5 (3-1 MAAC).
A cold start on the offensive end was backed up by tough defense in the first quarter. Holding the Bobcats at bay, the Mount went from shooting 1-for-8 before the media timeout to 5-for-7 after. A Raflo free throw exchanged leads at the 11-10 mark, part of an 11-0 run. The Mountaineers led 16-12 after the period.
Both sides enjoyed strong scoring to start the second quarter. Villaflor and the Bobcats’ Jackie Grisdale traded three pointers to build the game up to 24-21. After the media, the Mount’s defense stepped up to hold Quinnipiac to a single field goal. The home side did manage to draw fouls and make 11 trips to the line, but key shots by the visitors, including a Harrison three at the horn, gave them the 37-32 halftime edge.
Over the first three minutes of the second half, the Mount seemed poised to pull away with nine points, five of which came from Villaflor. Then suddenly, everything went quiet on the offensive end. Relying of defense, they let Quinnipiac chip away, but not retake the lead until the final period.
Morris flipped the script with the opening bucket of the fourth. Offense continued to be frozen in place, forcing a timeout with 7:56 remaining and the Bobcats up 51-46. Harrison ended the drought with 5:54 to go, but the momentum had shifted.
The Mount challenges Rider on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Emmitsburg.
