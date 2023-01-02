The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team used a 16-0 run that spanned the end of the first half and beginning of the second to fuel a 64-60 win over Canisius at Niagara University’s Gallagher Center on Monday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 19 points while George Tinsley added a season-high 16 in the victory.

The Mount (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) withstood a furious late Canisius rally to secure the victory. Dakota Leffew connected on a 3-pointer with 10:04 remaining in the game to give the Mount a 54-36 advantage. Canisius used a 13-to-2 run, capped by a Jordan Henderson three-pointer, to cut the Mount’s lead to 56-49 with just under five minutes left. Tinsley nailed his second 3-pointer of the game to push the Mount’s lead back to 10 at 59-49, but Canisius continued to surge, scoring eight unanswered points to make it 59-58 with 49 seconds on the clock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.