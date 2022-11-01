The Bermudian Springs girls’ volleyball team has a lot of similarities with rival York Catholic.
Specifically, the Irish team from two seasons ago.
A young group featuring just one senior, the Eagles opened a lot of eyes this season with their play on the court. Their performance led to a No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs and a first-round home contest last week, a victory over Linville Christian.
Tuesday, the Bermudian girls had a chance to not only open some eyes, but also turn some heads as they visited top-seeded and YAIAA-3 rival York Catholic.
Behind a strong night at the service line and some scrappy defense, the Eagles gave the Irish all they could handle. In the end, the experience of York Catholic’s core proved too much as Bermudian fell 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 in the district semifinals.
“We wanted to come in here and play a defensive game,” Eagles coach Mike Beachy said. “We wanted to stay disciplined and also serve tough. I felt we might have an advantage if we could serve tough, but unfortunately they were able to pass really well.”
The only time the Eagles (11-7) fell too far behind came in Set 2 when the Irish (19-1) broke open a 5-all tie by taking 17 of the ensuing 23 points. During that run the York Catholic offense was in top gear as their main attackers – Adeline Philips (12 kills) and Avery Heist (12 kills) – were able to slam balls down seemingly at will.
Otherwise, the Irish were limited to small runs that either erased deficits or increased their advantage by a few points at time.
“Bermudian is a really good team,” York Catholic senior Mary McNamara said. “They’re really scrappy and we had to be prepared for everything that they put over. They came out and played their best. We got up at times and they got up at times and I think we both played about the best that we could.”
Beechy heaped a lot of praise, not on the YC attack, but its play defensively all night.
“They outplayed us on defense,” Beachy said. “They really did.”
While the outcome was sour for the girls from York Springs, the hope for Beechy and his program is that they can use Tuesday’s match as a building block to bigger things over the next two seasons. The Eagles will graduate just one senior (Sarah Keller) this season which means that the squad — which features one junior, seven sophomores and one freshman — should all be back together for the foreseeable future.
That is where the comparison with the Irish comes into play. During the pandemic-affected season in 2020, the Irish made it to the District 3 final opposite Trinity – the same team they will face in Thursday’s final. A Covid outbreak amongst the team, however, forced YC coach Phil Autrey to play most of the current seniors in his lineup in that district final as just sophomores.
The experience of the Irish, who fell in that final to Trinity two years ago, was a big factor all season. There were but a few mental errors from YC Thursday, something that Beachy would love to see from his team in the future.
“They have a team over there that has a strong group of seniors,” Beachy said of the Irish. “And we’ve got a young group. I told them (after the game) that we have to learn from it and get better for next year. We definitely have some things we need to work on because we make some young mistakes.”
Ella Means led the Eagles with five kills and two aces while Lucy Peters, Laney Cook and Molly Kuntz all finished with two apiece. Setter Madelyn Wagner dished out 19 assists and Kuntz led the Eagle defense with four blocks.
