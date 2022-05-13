BASEBALL
Littlestown 2, South Western 1
Four walks did the trick for the Bolts in their eight-inning win over the Mustangs on Friday.
Ryan Jones, Michael Henrie and Colby Hahn all drew walks to load the bases for Littlestown (11-6). Following an out, Brandon Clabaugh drew a free pass that forced home the winning run.
Jones was the lone Bolt with two hits, singling twice.
On the mound, Bradin Peart turned in seven strong innings, allowing just one earned run. Peart worked around eight hits and fanned two while walking only one. Henrie worked a scoreless eighth inning in relief.
Josh Berzonski singled twice and Kamden Truelove doubled for South Western (11-7).
South Western 010 000 00 — 1 8 2
Littlestown 000 001 01 — 2 4 3
Long, Eyster (4). Peart, Henrie (8). WP: Henrie. LP: Eyster. SO-BB: Long 0-2, Eyster 0-4, Peart 2-1, Henrie 2-1. 2B: SW-Truelove
James Buchanan 5, Biglerville 1
The Rockets dealt the Canners a potentially costly loss on Friday, taking a 5-1 decision on the road.
Biglerville (7-11), which entered play in the final District 3 Class 3A playoff spot, saw its six-game winning streak snapped. The Rockets (5-14) scored in each of the last four innings to pull away.
James Buchanan 000 121 1 — 5 8 2
Biglerville 001 000 0 — 1 5 5
Saunders, name not reported (7). Weigle, Black (6). WP: Saunders. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: Saunders 4-5, not reported 1-1, Weigle 6-4, Black 1-1. 2B: JB-Bailey. HR: JB-Bell
Delone Catholic 10,
Mount Calvary 2
The Squires improved to 14-4 by taking care of the Chargers in a non-league tilt on Friday.
Ryan Moore singled twice while Aidan Wittmer and Nick Pierce had two RBI apiece for Delone.
Tyler Hillson worked four shutout innings before a trio of reliever closed out the victory.
Mount Calvary 000 020 0 - 2 4 5
Delone Catholic 015 022 x - 10 7 1
Lamb, Shaeffer (6), Smith (6). Hillson, Little (5), Giraffa (6), Wittmer (7). WP: Hillson. LP: Lamb. SO-BB: Lamb 5-2, Shaeffer 0-1, Smith 1-1, Hillson 4-0, Little 0-1, Giraffa 1-0, Wittmer 1-0.
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 13, James Buchanan 6
The Canners won their third game in as many days on Friday when they drilled the Rockets.
Biglerville (8-11) has surged into the eighth and final playoff spot in Class 3A.
Four different Canners swatted two hits each, including Kierney Weigle, Olivia Miller, Hannah Naylor and Paige Slaybaugh. Rylie Brewer, Lexy Pickett, Gabrielle Warrenfeltz and Miller all had two RBI in the win.
James Buchanan 012 002 1 — 6 15 5
Biglerville 242 203 x — 13 11 0
WP: Brewer. LP: Nagy. SO-BB: Nagy 5-8, Brewer 1-1. 2B: JB-Nelling 2, Egli, Stoner; B-Pickett. HR: JB-Atherton
Biglerville 10, York Catholic 1
The Canners scored four times in the first and fourth innings to blow past the Spartans on Thursday.
Kierney Weigle went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI from her leadoff spot in the lineup, scoring a pair of runs. Olivia Miller smoked three hits, driving in three runs and scoring three times.
Claire Roberts went the distance in the pitching circle, limiting the Spartans to only four hits while striking out three.
York Tech 000 001 0 — 1 4 3
Biglerville 400 411 x — 10 12 3
LP: Steinfelt. WP: Roberts. SO-BB: Steinfelt 6-4, Roberts 3-0. 2B: B-Pickett, Weigle
Littlestown 2, South Western 1
Bailey Rucker’s two-out double in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Thunderbolts a 2-1 win over the Mustangs on Thursday. Rucker’s clutch hit chased home Summer Rathell with the decisive run.
Carli Thayer tagged a solo home run for the Bolts (17-3) in the fourth inning. The Mustangs (15-3) tied the game an inning later, and it remained that way until the 10th.
Chelsey Stonesifer went the distance in the pitching circle, stacking up 15 strikeouts while walking only one batter in a four-hitter. Stonesifer threw strikes on 91 of her 130 total pitches.
Rucker and Stonesifer finished with two hits apiece, inlcuding doubles.
South Western 000 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
Littlestown 000 100 000 1 — 2 7 1
