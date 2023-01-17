BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 50,
York Tech 23
The Eagles exploded to a 34-9 halftime lead and never looked back as they smashed the Spartans in YAIAA play.
Tyson Carpenter topped the scoring chart for Berm with 16 points, 10 of which came after halftime. Lane Hubbard splashed a trio of 3-pointers for 14 points while Ethan Young and Dylan Hubbard notched eight points apiece.
The Eagles (6-10) have won four of their last five contests.
Bermudian 18 16 11 5 — 50
York Tech 4 5 8 6 — 23
Bermudian Springs (50): Tyson Carpenter 6 4-5 16, Gabe Kline 1 0-0 2, Ethan Young 3 2-2 8, Dylan Hubbard 3 0-0 8, Jack Gautsch 1 0-0 2, Lane Hubbard 4 3-6 14. Non-scorers: Watkins, Goldham, Reinert. Totals: 18 9-13 50
York Tech (23): Overton 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Gladney 2 1-2 5, Smith 2 0-0 5, Shimmel 3 1-2 7. Totals: 10 2-7 23
3-pointers: BS-D. Hubbard 2, L. Hubbard 3; YT-Smith
Gettysburg 61,
Shippensburg 46
The Warriors went on the road and avenged a loss from three weeks ago in a Mid-Penn Colonial tilt on Tuesday night.
Gettysburg (9-5, 6-2) used an excellent second half to break open a game that was even at halftime. The fourth quarter, in particular, was strong for the Maroon & White as they won the final stanza by 11 points.
Ian McLean matched his career high with 21 points and Josh Herr followed closely behind with 19 markers. Tegan Kuhns connected twice from beyond the arc on his way to 10 points and Brody Wagner tossed in nine.
The Warriors moved into 13th place in the Class 5A power rankings with the win, the top 14 teams qualify and they’ll look to extend their winning streak to four straight when they host West Perry on Friday.
Gettysburg 13 9 22 17 — 61
Shippensburg 5 17 18 6 — 46
Gettysburg (61): Jonathan Darnell 1 0-0 2, Tegan Kuhns 2 4-4 10, Brody Wagner 4 1-1 9, Ian McLean 6 9-10 21, Josh Herr 7 4-6 19. Non-scorers: Carson Kuhns, Charlie Shull. Totals: 20 18-21 61.
Shippensburg (46): Trn 3 0-0 6, Kater 2 3-4 8, Staught 6 0-0 14, Fogelsanger 4 0-0 8, Stine 1 0-0 2, Michaljluk 4 0-0 8. Totals: 20 3-4 46.
3-pointers: G-T. Kuhns, Herr; S-Staught 2, Kater. JV: Gettysburg 42, Shippensburg 39
Littlestown 70, Hanover 46
The Thunderbolts continued their winning ways when they rolled past the visiting Nighthawks in a YAIAA-3 contest on Monday night.
Littlestown (13-3, 9-0) won for the sixth time in a row and 12th time in its last 13 games.
Jake Bosley led the way for the winners with 22 points, pushing his career point total to 974 in the process. Meanwhile, Christopher Meakin posted a huge double-double with 20 points and 22 rebounds and Zyan Herr pitched in with 17 for Littlestown.
Jaxson Dell led the Nighthawks with a dozen and Ethan Herndon checked in with 11.
The Bolts host Delone Catholic on Wednesday.
Hanover 9 14 6 17 — 46
Littlestown 16 19 17 18 — 70
Hanover (46): Buckalew 1 0-0 2, Dell 5 0-0 12, Kasili 1 0-0 2, Trish 1 0-0 2, Feeser 2 2-2 7, Roberts 1 0-0 3, Herndon 4 2-2 11, Killinger 3 1-4 7. Non-scorer: Stanfield. Totals: 18 5-8 46.
Littlestown (70): Brandon Clabaugh 1 0-0 2, Caleb Unger 1 1-1 3, Lucas Denault 0 0-1 0, Kyle Thayer 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 9 3-5 22, Cole Riley 2 0-0 4, Christopher Meakin 8 3-3 20, Zyan Herr 5 5-6 17. Non-scorers: Bossom, Smith, Thomas, Albert. Totals: 27 12-16 70.
3-pointers: H-Dell 2, Feeser, Roberts, Herndon; L-Herr 2, Bosley, Meakin.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Shippensburg 69, Gettysburg 47
Ryleigh Minor knocked down five 3-pointers in the second half on her way to a game-high 25 points in helping the Greyhounds get past the Warriors on Tuesday. Minor netted 11 points in a 27-point third quarter that allowed Ship to pull away.
Madeline Delaney had the hot hand for Gettysburg, tossing in a team-best 16 points. Delaney bottomed four 3-pointers, including three in the opening half of play.
Lydia Floreck tossed in nine points and Megha Makkenchery made a pair of triples to finish with eight.
Shippensburg 18 10 27 14 — 69
Gettysburg 10 14 9 14 — 47
Shippensburg (69): White 2 0-0 4, Trn 2 0-0 4, Kalp 1 2-2 5, Rohr 1 0-0 2, Staver 5 5-7 16, Beam 5 0-0 10, Minor 9 2-2 25, Weller 1 0-2 3. Totals: 26 9-13 69
Gettysburg (47): Addison Caywood 2 2-2 6, Madeline Delaney 5 2-3 16, Jade Barrick 0 1-2 1, Sofia Royer 2 0-0 4, Megha Makkenchery 3 0-0 8, Liberty Picarelli 0 0-2 0, Lydia Floreck 3 2-4 9, Aubrey McCloskey 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Raville, Kibler. Totals: 16 8-14 47
3-pointers: S-Kalp, Staver, Minor 5; G-Delaney 4, Makkenchery 2, Floreck
WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs 59, Middletown 12
It was a pinfest for the Eagles on Tuesday when they flattened the Blue Raiders in a non-league tilt.
Bermudian (10-8) received falls from Jakson Keffer (139), Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (152), Lyhem Keslar (160), Carter Storm (172), Brennon Ault (189), Cole Schisler (107) and Reece Daniels (133). Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus also piled up a 21-6 technical fall at 127.
139-Jakson Keffer (BS) p. Kramer, 1:30; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Corradi, :39; 152-Nathan Keller (BS) p. Wise, 1:32; 160-Lyhem Keslar (BS) p. Kline, 1:10; 172-Carter Storm (BS) p. Benner, :38; 189-Brennon Ault (BS) p. Serrano, :58; 215-Dash (M) p. Codi Rodgers, 1:54; 285-Gassert (M) fft; 107-Cole Schisler (BS) p. Villarial, :53; 114-no contest; 121-Austin Anderson (BS) p. J. Benner, 2:14; 127-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) tf. Tlumach, 3:58 (21-6); 133-Reece Daniels (BS) p. E. Corradi, 2:48
Biglerville 63, Fairfield 6
The Canners won all three contested bouts on Tuesday to improve to 12-6 overall.
Kye Nelson and Levi Roberts recorded falls at 107 and 215, respectively, while Mason Mentzer outlasted Johnathan Anders at 285, winning by 13-10 decision.
114-Brody Gardner (B) fft; 121-Caden Kessel (B) fft; 127-no contest; 133-Nathan Davis (F) fft; 139-Devan Ponce (B) fft; 145-Joey Ney (B) fft; 152-Seth Lady (B) fft; 160-Kyler Johnson (B) fft; 172-Sean Sneed (B) fft; 189-Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (B) fft; 215-Levi Roberts (B) p. Lincoln Kearchner, 5:57; 285-Mason Mentzer (B) d. Johnathan Anders, 13-10; 107-Kyle Nelson (B) p. Clair Kiehler, :27
