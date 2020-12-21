The Coastal Carolina University football program is in the midst of an unprecedented season.
The Chanticleers, in just their fourth season at the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level, just completed an 11-0 regular season, winning the Sun Belt and finding themselves as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
At the heart of that success, quietly lurking in the background, is 2011 Biglerville High School graduate Tyler Redding.
Redding’s official title is Assistant Director of Speed, Strength and Conditioning, and while he works with other sports programs at Coastal, his primary focus is the ever-growing football program.
“It’s all about the buy-in,” Redding said of the program’s success. “As a strength coach, you want guys who buy in to the vision you’re selling as a program and we’ve got guys who come in every day and work hard and want to get better.”
Redding said that his passion for strength training began in high school under, at the time, newly installed head football coach Alex Ramos. Like Redding at Coastal, Ramos was trying to build the Canners program from the ground up.
“When I first got there when Tyler was there, we were trying to rebuild a program and do something we had never done before,” Ramos said. “And if you’re trying to turn things around and build confidence in young teenage boys, other than winning the best way to do that is in the weight room. A teenage boy will feel confident if he feels strong. So the weight room is very important.”
Ramos added that Redding displayed at a young age the work ethic necessary to become an effective strength coach at higher levels of the sport.
“Tyler worked very hard. He really put his time in and embraced the grind,” Ramos said. “He wasn’t scared to work hard, scared to lift, scared to be sore and feel that pain. He understood the benefit.
“He was a three-sport athlete and never lost that strength, he was always maintaining or getting stronger when he could. When he had a day off from practice he’d lift and then in the summer he’d lift and do what he could to get stronger.”
After graduating from Biglerville, Redding went on to Kutztown University where he played football and majored in Leisure and Sports studies.
“When I finished up playing I interned my last semester at Muhlenberg College with Darin Thomas and that’s where I was able to finally see things from the other side when it came to strength training,” Redding said. “That was a huge experience for me and I learned a lot before coming to Coastal to intern in 2016.
Redding then worked for Coastal over the summer of 2016 before being hired to a paid position.
“That was a huge break for me,” Redding said of catching on at Coastal Carolina. “A lot of times in this profession you really have to put your time in with volunteer work at shadowing before finding a job. But I got hired and have been at CCU ever since and worked my way up while getting my masters from Cal U (Pa.) in exercise science.”
Since joining the Chanticleers’ athletic department in Conway, South Carolina, Redding says that the community engagement and department support have grown exponentially.
“It’s really been amazing. My first summer here the baseball team was making the run to the national championship so there was a lot of buzz around athletics. And we had a lot of football success at the FCS level,” he said. “The support has been amazing from fans and university and we’ve had facility expansions that have been great and obviously the jump up to FBS. It’s been cool to be a part of.”
One reason Redding feels he’s had success at Coastal is that the university shares a mentality that he picked up in his time at Biglerville.
“I think for me specifically, when you come from a small school and you’re constantly playing teams that are bigger than you, you get that sense of hard work and that blue collar mentality,” Redding said.
Looking forward, Redding says his goal remains to find a job as director of strength and conditioning with a football program, regardless of the level.
“Ultimately, football was where I wanted to see myself working,” he said. ”My goal is to be a director, but level doesn’t really matter. I just want to be somewhere where I have support and can continue to help kids grow and improve not just as athletes, but also off the field.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
