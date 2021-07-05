Austin Kunkel dazzled on the mound for Cashtown, pitching a complete-game and allowing just one run to lead the Pirates past visiting Frederick, 6-1.
The Flying Dogs struck first with a run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Matt Hughes, but from them on it was all Cashtown.
Mike Tempel tied the game with an RBI single on his own in the bottom of the second before a Travis Black two-run triple made it 3-1 Pirates. Chase King added another run with a single of his own and the hosts led 4-1 after two. They’d add two more runs in the fourth and that was more than enough for Kunkel, who struck out seven against just one walk and three hits.
Cashtown 6, Frederick 1
Frederick 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Cashtown 040 200 x — 6 9 4
Austin Kunkel and JC Collins; Jahlin Jean-Baptise, Des Grimes (6) and Ryan Shriver. WP: Kunkel. LP: Jean-Baptiste. SO-BB: F-Jean-Baptiste 10-2, Grimes 0-0. C-Kunkel 7-1. 2B: C-Eric Ketterman. 3B: C-Travis Black.
