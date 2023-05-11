Gettysburg needed a win to lock up a spot in the District 3 Class 5A baseball tournament, but the Warriors came up short against former YAIAA-2 playmate West York. The Bulldogs claimed a 5-2 win in Gettysburg’s final regular season game of the 2023 campaign on Thursday at Sunset Park in West Manchester Twp.

Now the Warriors play the waiting game to see if they can get into the field of 16 with the final day of games to determine seeding set for Tuesday. The loss dropped them to 18th in the rankings.

