As the playoffs near, we’re quickly beginning to get a clearer picture of how things could shake out in the South Penn League.
Four-time defending champion Cashtown sits firmly in the mix at 13-4 and fourth in the standings, but it’s newcomer Shippensburg, in just its second year, that leads the way.
The Stars have downright dominant in 2021, posting a 15-1 record thanks in large part to reigning league MVP Todd Weldon, who has impressed both on the bump and in batter’s box.
Just percentage points back sit the Braves of Hagerstown at 17-3. The defending runners’ up have leaned heavily on starter Will Grove, who has pitched 22 innings and holds a 3-0 record. Hagerstown has also been lethal offensively, with Jarrett Biesecker leading the league* with an eye-popping .574 average, while teammate Adam Mathias checks in a .429, good enough for eighth in the league.
Lying in wait is third-place Littlestown, just a game back of Hagerstown at 16-4 and the only team to have topped Shippensburg this season. The Dodgers down the Stars, 7-6, on June 14. Trent Copenhaver’s .528 average is good enough for second in the league, while both Justin Gladhill and Justin Keith sport 3-0 records as well as ERAs under 2.00, good enough to land them in the top-10 in the league.
As always, you can’t count out the perennial champs, Cashtown. They sit solidly inside the playoff cutline at 13-4 and have fielded an often-varying roster to this point. Ace Josh Topper, who pitched a one-hit shutout in last year’s title game, is not listed in the top 10 in wins, ERA, or strikeouts, but that does not mean the Pirates are without pitching. Anthony Lippy has been brilliant thus far on the bump, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.45 ERA and a league-best 48 strikeouts. Ashton Kunkel’s 0.00 ERA over 11 innings pitched, the minimum to be qualified in the category, leads the league.
As you look down the standings, you’ll find New Oxford (12-8) and Biglerville (12-9) firmly inside the eight-team playoff cutline, but a new name to the equation is Brushtown. The Bulldogs 6-15 isn’t striking at first, but they sit one game outside the playoffs and entered the season on a remarkable 50-game losing streak. Brushtown was also outscored 305-37 in 2019.
Circling back around, New Oxford’s Derek Huff has been strong in 20 innings pitched, posting four wins to go along with a dazzling .70 ERA to go along with 22 strikeouts. At dish, Brady Topper and Alex Emlet sit sixth and seventh in the league in batting average at .439 and .433 respectively for the Twins. Topper also has five doubles to share the league league with four others.
Biglerville, meanwhile, is led by the arm of Tanner Byers, who has a 3-1 record as well as a 1.43 ERA. Brandon Miller snuck into the top 10 in the league in average for the Black Sox, positing an impressive .408 average.
The league has also added a trio of new Maryland teams this season: the Winfield Nightmare, the Frederick Flying Dogs and the Mason-Dixon Rebels. Frederick (8-11) and Mason-Dixon (6-13) currently occupy the final two playoff spots in the league, while it’s been a struggle for Winfield, which sits at 6-11 and has allowed the second-most runs allowed thus far this season.
Regular season play wraps up on Saturday, July 17 with the playoffs set to begin the following week.
(*Statistics for Shippensburg, Hanover, Brushtown and Winfield were not provided. All stats via the South Penn League.)
