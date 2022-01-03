Gettysburg senior Anne Bair posted one of the best stat lines of her stellar career to lead the Warriors to a 65-32 road victory over Northern York in girls basketball action Monday night in Dillsburg.
Bair stuffed the box score with a career-high 26 points, while also hauling down ten rebounds, handing out eight assists and swiping six steals. She also shot 9-of-11 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
The Manhattan University recruit moved into a tie with 1988 grad Kim McNiff for sixth in program history in career points with 1,174. Next up is 2012 graduate Bri Thomas, who finished her career with 1,195 points.
The Warriors opened an 8-4 lead midway through the opening stanza on Bair’s triple, but the Polar Bears responded with a 5-0 spurt and took their only lead of the game when Anna Lehman connected from 3-point territory to make it 9-8 at the 2:43 mark.
Bair’s answer 41 seconds later put the Warriors in front to stay and they finished the frame with a flourish, scoring the last ten points on a hoop by Bri Abate and back-to-back trifectas from Autumn Oaster and Camryn Felix.
“We started slow, but we knew that our defense would turn into offense,” Bair said. “Once we started rebounding the ball, we got going.”
Northern (4-3) scored first to begin the second quarter, but the Warriors responded with the next seven.
It was 25-15 following a bucket by Northern’s Kawena Jacobs, but Bair tossed in the next six to spearhead Gettysburg’s 10-2 run to end the half.
Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair, who began the day in Charleston, SC, arrived at halftime after making the long trek home.
“My flight was cancelled (Sunday) night, so I had to rent a car for my wife and I to drive home,” Coach Bair said. “We should’ve made it home in plenty of time, but the roads in Virginia were awful and that really slowed us down. Snow was everywhere, I don’t think they plowed the roads at all.”
With their leader back on the bench to start the third quarter, Gettysburg posted the first nine points to open up a 44-17 lead and the Warriors stretched that out to 49-20 going to the final stanza.
The Warriors led by as many as 37 in the fourth quarter, 63-26, with under two minutes remaining.
“I thought that we did a lot of good things on the defensive end in the second half and I was told that we did well on that end in the first half,” Coach Bair said.
Gettysburg (7-1) forced 26 Polar Bears turnovers and held the hosts to 12-of-35 (34 percent) shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, the Warriors shot 25-of-53 (47 percent) from the field and had 17 assists as a team.
“I thought we really passed the ball well and found good shots tonight,” Coach Bair said. “Cam (Felix) had some really nice passes.”
Felix finished the evening with four helpers to go with her 13 points, while Abate tossed in nine points and corralled five boards. Emili Scavitto came off the bench and supplied eight markers.
“We encourage everyone to be a shooter that’s on the floor,” Anne Bair said. “We want everyone to be a threat that has to be accounted for.”
Gettysburg returns to action with a road trip to Eastern York (6-0, 2-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“This was a potential trap game for us, but the girls came out focused on the game tonight,” Coach Bair said. “Now we can start preparing to face Eastern. They’ve got a tough one with West York (Tuesday) and I’ll be interested to see how that one goes.”
Gettysburg 18 17 14 16 — 65
Northern 9 8 3 12 — 32
Gettysburg (65): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 13, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Carly Eckhart 2 0-0 4, Anne Bair 9 6-8 26, Emili Scavitto 4 0-0 8, Bri Abate 3 2-2 9, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Emma Raville, Addison Caywood, Megha Makkenchery, Sophia Royer. Totals: 25 8-10 65.
Northern (32): Leah Jayman 3 0-0 7, Cassidy Sadler 2 2-2 7, Addison Place 1 0-0 2, Leah Youtzy 0 0-1 0, Anna Lehman 1 1-2 4, Ella Bronson 1 0-0 2, Kawena Jacobs 2 2-2 6, Hannah Freese 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Townsend, Ewer, Ondecko. Totals: 12 5-7 32.
3-pointers: G-7 (Felix 3, Bair 2, Oaster, Abate); N-3 (Jayman, Sadler, Lehman).
JV Score: Northern 40, Gettysburg
