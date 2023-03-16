The results are in, and three Gettysburg boys’ basketball players have been voted onto the Mid-Penn Colonial All-Star teams by the division’s coaches.
Junior Josh Herr was named to the first team after averaging 14.4 ppg. Herr was hot down the stretch, averaging 19.8 ppg in the final six contests as the Warriors tried to fight their way into the District 3 Class 5A tournament.
He saved his best game for last as he poured in a career-high and Times’ Area high for the season, 36 points, in a season-ending win over Big Spring. He scored in double digits 17 times.
Ian McLean had a nice junior campaign and was rewarded with a second team nod. McLean, a master in the mid-range, put in 14.1 ppg and was in double figures in 19 out of the 21 games that he played in. Remarkably consistent, McLean never scored more than 21 points in a game, but never less than seven and his two games below 10 points came in the first and last games of the year.
Fellow junior Brody Wagner was an inside presence for the Warriors at both ends of the floor. He provided strong rebounding and rim protection on the defensive end and was a capable scorer from the low post. Wagner averaged 10.8 ppg and hit double figures in 12 of 20 games.
The Warriors finished the year 13-9, and two spots out of the 14-team field in Class 5A.
Waynesboro’s Tom Hoffman was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to a 12-0 division mark and a 21-7 overall record. Their season ended in a first round loss in the PIAA Class 6A tournament on Saturday, 64-60, to Downingtown West.
Waynesboro senior Ryan Shaffer was named Player of the Year.
Littlestown head coach John Forster has piloted the Thunderbolts’ boys’ basketball program for seven years and in five of those seasons, the team has won at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title.
They did so again in 2022-23 and as a result, Forster was voted Coach of the Year in the division by his peers.
Littlestown shared the division crown with York Catholic after splitting two games with the Fighting Irish, each team winning on its home floor.
Bolt senior Jake Bosley was voted Player of the Year in the division and he averaged 14.4 ppg on the year. Bosley is a rough and tumble player who isn’t afraid to physically assert himself. He posted at least 20 points in eight games this season and finished with 1,149 career points, which is good for 4th on the school’s all-time list.
He’s joined on the first team by junior teammates Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr.
Meakin led the Times’ Area in scoring at 18.5 ppg and hit for at least 20 points in 12 contests. He’s been held below 10 points in just one game. Meakin sports a career scoring total of 1,047 points, putting him in fifth on the school’s list.
Meanwhile, Herr is averaging 12.6 ppg and made an Area-best 55 3-Pointers. He was in double figures 18 times.
Junior Cole Riley earned an Honorable Mention nod, as well.
Delone Catholic’s Bryson Kopp and Cam Keller each picked up first team spots with Kopp, a senior, averaging 13.5 ppg and shooting an area-best 82 percent from the charity stripe.
Keller exploded for two games over 30 points and the junior finished the year posting 13.8 ppg.
Gage Zimmerman, a junior, was an honorable mention selection.
Bermudian Springs junior Tyson Carpenter put together a campaign good enough to earn him a second team slot. Carpenter posted 13 ppg and hit for double figures 15 times in the 21 games that he played in.
Biglerville senior Cam Tyson, Fairfield senior Andrew Koons, Bermudian sophomore Dylan Hubbard and Berm freshman Lane Hubbard each were voted Honorable Mention.
In YAIAA-2, New Oxford juniors Brennan Holmes and Idriz Ahmetovic each earned Honorable Mention selections.
Mid-Penn Colonial Coaches All-Stars
Player of the Year: Ryan Shaffer, Waynesboro
Coach of the Year: Tom Hoffman, Waynesboro
First Team
Ryan Shaffer, Waynesboro
Jaylon Bean, Waynesboro
Aidan Sallie, Big Spring
Connor Wright, Greencastle
Josh Herr, Gettysburg
Second Team
Jake Knouse, Big Spring
Cole Trn, Shippensburg
Ian McLean, Gettysburg
Eli Sterling, Greencastle
Michael Young, Waynesboro
Honorable Mention
Gavin Moyer, Northern
Tanyon Shaull, Waynesboro
Trae Kater, Shippensburg
Brody Wagner, Gettysburg
Josiah Twigg, West Perry
YAIAA Boys’ Basketball Coaches All-Stars
Division 1
Player of the Year: Greg Guidinger, Central York
Coach of the Year: Jeff Hoke, Central York
First Team
Greg Guidinger, Central York
Ben Rill, Central York
Ben Natal, Central York
DJ Smith, Dallastown
Joe Sedora, Red Lion
Juelz Tucker, York High
Second Team
Conner Barto, Dallastown
Chase Kloster, Northeastern
Ethan Glass, Spring Grove
Avin Myers, Spring Grove
Daveyon Lydner, York High
Honorable Mention
Chris Williams, Red Lion
Seth Sager South Western
Jacere Vega, York High
Omarion Newson, York High
David Warde, York High
Division 2
Player of the Year: Austin Bausman, Eastern York
Co-Coaches of the Year: Garrett Bull, West York; Justin Seitz, Eastern York
First Team
Austin Bausman, Eastern York
Carter Wamsley, Eastern York
Levi Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale
Josh Franklin, Susquehannock
David McGladrie, West York
Braedyn Detz, West York
Kai Stryhnn, York Suburban
Second Team
Brady Seitz, Eastern York
Simon Lipsius, Eastern York
Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale
Chase Roberts, Susquehannock
Jovan DeShields, West York
Honorable Mention
Thomas Smyser, Dover
Jackson Slater, Dover
Isaiah White, Dover
Zach Orwig, Kennard-Dale
Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale
Brennan Holmes, New Oxford
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford
Steven Agapis, York Suburban
Division 3
Player of the Year: Jake Bosley, Littlestown
Coach of the Year: John Forster, Littlestown
First Team
Camdyn Keller, Delone Catholic
Bryson Kopp, Delone Catholic
Jake Bosley, Littlestown
Christopher Meakin, Littlestown
Zyan Herr, Littlestown
Jake Dallas, York Catholic
Second Team
Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs
Ethan Herndon, Hanover
Ethan Killinger, Hanover
Brady Walker, York Catholic
Luke Forjan, York Catholic
Michael Gladney, York Tech
Honorable Mention
Dylan Hubbard, Bermudian Springs
Lane Hubbard Bermudian Springs
Cameron Tyson, Biglerville
Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic
Andrew Koons, Fairfield
Cole Riley, Littlestown
LeVan McFadden, York Catholic
Ethan Shimmel, York Tech
Jordan Overton, York Tech
Anthony Torres, York Tech
