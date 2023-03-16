HERR
Gettysburg’s Josh Herr was recently named a Mid-Penn Colonial Division first-team all-star in a vote of division head coaches. The junior averaged 14.4 points per game for the Warriors. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The results are in, and three Gettysburg boys’ basketball players have been voted onto the Mid-Penn Colonial All-Star teams by the division’s coaches.

Junior Josh Herr was named to the first team after averaging 14.4 ppg. Herr was hot down the stretch, averaging 19.8 ppg in the final six contests as the Warriors tried to fight their way into the District 3 Class 5A tournament.

