Typically, if a high school basketball program is replacing a 1,000-point scorer, the following season is considered somewhat of a rebuilding year.
That’s not the case for the Bermudian Springs girls’ program in 2021, despite the departure of Skyler West to graduating following a standout career for the Eagles.
Instead, Berm coach Todd Askins says expectations around his team are sky high after a 20-7 season and a trip to the state tournament a year ago.
“Even with losing a 1,000-point scorer in Skyler, our expectations are pretty high,” he said. “The girls know what they’re capable of and we return a lot. We also add some talented young girls who mostly played JV last year, and that team only lost two games all year. So we’re excited about the season.”
Leading the way for the Eagles is the junior trio of Hannah Chenault, Bailey Oehmig and Lillian Peters.
Chenault averaged 13.7 points per game as a sophomore and was one of the area’s best 3-point shooters. Oehmig, a slasher who is comfortable shooting from deep and getting to the rim, was right behind with 13.1 points per game, while Peters operates in the low post and came on late last season, averaging 9.1 points per game over the course of the last 10 games of the year.
“We always expect big things from Bailey and Hannah and Lillian really stepped it up late last year, so we’re expecting big things from her this year,” Askins said. “They give us really good balance and when Hannah and Lillian are on the floor they’re almost always going to be matched up against the other team’s best defenders, so it really opens things up for Bailey and Keri Speelman and anybody else we put out there.”
Speelman, a senior, is set to take over as the lead ball handler for the Eagles following West’s graduation, and Askins says her leadership will be key to the team’s success.
“With Keri Speelman, she does a lot of the things that don’t show up in the stat book,” he said. “She gets us into our offense. She’s a good passer and good defender, she doesn’t turn the ball over and she’s a very good leader. The girls, particularly some of the younger girls, respond well to her. So Keri is a really important player for us.”
Prior to high school athletics being temporarily shut down on Dec.10, the Eagles had completed 12 of their 15 mandatory preseason practices. Askins says those practices were the most productive he’s had since taking over at Berm.
“I’ve been here for three years now and those 12 practices were the best 12 practices I can remember us having,” he said. “The work ethic from players like Hannah and Bailey and Keri has really bled through to the entire team and they’re very motivated and focused on the task at hand. When you have players like that as a coach it makes your job much easier, because they bring that intensity every day to practice.”
Chenault, meanwhile, says that the intensity levels of practice have been higher than she can remember and that she’s hoping that translates into success.
“Practices so far have been intense and tiring,” she said. “Especially with having to wear masks. Coach is pushing us harder each practice to get us game ready in hopes of getting back to districts and states. We want to go even farther this year and make it our best season yet.”
Oehmig echoed those sentiments, saying that she feels the team has what it takes to make a deep playoff run and that she expects to improve with each passing practice and game.
“My expectations are for us to improve as a team every day,” she said. “We want to make it back to districts and make it back to states.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.