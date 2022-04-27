BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 10,
Biglerville 9
Bryce Martin singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Eagles a walk-off win over the rival Canners on Wednesday.
Biglerville (1-8) scored five runs in the sixth before tying the game in the top of the seventh, when Eli Weigle singled and later came around to score on a Ben Angstadt RBI base knock. Berm (7-5) answered right away as Nathan Keller reached on a single before Carter Stuart rattled his second double of the afternoon. Martin then knocked in the game-winning run to cap his stellar performance that included four hits, three RBI and a run scored.
Keller had three hits while Stuart, Tyson Carpenter and Liam Cook finished with two apiece for Berm, which banged out five two-bagger and an Austin Reinert triple.
The Canners countered with three hits each coming from leadoff man Cam Hartzel and Austin Black. Hartzel tripled and Angstadt, who was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI, doubled.
Biglerville 120 005 1 — 9 13 2
Bermudian Springs 062 000 2 — 10 16 0
Weigle, Hartzel (6). Cook, Kline (6), Reinert (6), Myers (7). WP: Myers. LP: Hartzel. SO-BB: Weigle 3-1, Hartzel 0-1, Cook 7-2, Kline 0-3, Reinert 0-1, Myers 2-2. 2B: Big-Angstadt; BS-Cook, Keller, Carpenter, Stuart 2. 3B: Big-Hartzel; BS-Reinert
Fairfield 10, Kennard-Dale 3
The Knights smashed a dozen hits and scored runs in five of seven frames to register a win over the host Rams on Wednesday.
Andrew Koons homered as part of a 2-for-4 afternoon that included three RBI and two runs scored. Cody Valentine and Eric Ball had two hits apiece and both scored twice, with Valentine and Jake Myers connecting for doubles.
Valentine logged five innings of four-hit ball from the mound for the Knights (7-2) as well.
Fairfield 031 210 3 — 10 12 1
Kennard-Dale 001 200 0 — 3 4 3
Valentine, Macinyak (6). Smith, Leighty (6). WP: Valentine. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Valentine 3-2, Macinyak 1-1, Smith 4-0, Leighty 3-1. 2B: F-J. Myers, Valentine; KD-Perzanowski. HR: F-Koons; KD-Loucks
Littlestown 5, York Catholic 4
Colby Hahn laced a two-run triple to ignite a three-run rally by the Bolts in the home half of the sixth inning on Wednesday.
Hahn’s clutch rip tied the contest before Brandon Morgret put the Bolts (8-3) ahead to stay. Hahn finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Alex Forsythe singled, doubled and drove in two, and Morgret was 2-for-3 as well.
Michael Henrie fanned eight in five innings of work from the mound.
York Catholic 100 010 2 - 4 7 0
Littlestown 020 003 x - 5 6 0
Sutton, Campbell (6). Henrie, Forsythe (6). WP: Forsythe. LP: Campbell. SO-BB: Sutton 5-2, Campbell 0-2, Henrie 8-4, Forsythe 3-1. 2B: YC-Walker; L-Morgret, Forsythe. 3B: L-Hahn
Susquehannock 7,
Delone Catholic 5
The Squires led through 5 1/2 innings by a three-run bottom of the sixth gave the Warriors, who are among the top teams in Class 5A, the victory.
Tyler Hillson started and went five strong innings for Delone, allowing just four runs on eight hits, three strikeouts and no walks. Ethan Little then struggled in relief, allowing three runs in his lone inning. No Squires hitter had more than one hit, but Brodie Collins reached base three times and Ryan Moore scored a pair of runs after a pair of walks.
Logan Houser came on in relief and got the win for Susquehannock, pitching two scoreless innings. First baseman AJ Miller went 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in the win.
Delone Catholic 012 011 0 — 5 4 2
Susquehannock 202 003 x — 7 11 3
Tyler Hillson, Ethan Little (6) and Brodie Collins; Smith, Houser (6) and Barrett. WP: Houser. LP: Little. SO-BB: Hillson 3-0, Little 0-0; Smith 9-6, Houser 4-1. 2B: DC-Brady Dettinburn; S-Koller, Heaps, Geiple. 3B: S-Miller.
SOFTBALL
New Oxford 16, York Suburban 1
Four Colonials finished with multiple hits and multiple RBI in Wednesday’s three-inning win over the Trojans.
Leah Noel spearheaded the charge with a 3-for-3 effort that included a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Cora Diviney, Autumn Lehigh and Mallory Topper were all 2-for-4, combining for five RBI and eight runs scored at the top of the lineup for the Ox (7-3). Diviney tripled while Lehigh and Hannah Becker had doubles.
New Oxford 439 — 16 11 1
York Suburban 100 — 1 0 9
Becker, Adams (3). Connolly. WP: Becker. LP: Connolly. SO-BB: Becker 0-1, Adams 1-0, Connolly 3-1. 2B: NO-Lehigh, H. Becker. 3B: NO-Diviney. HR: NO-Noel
Fairfield 9, Kennard-Dale 8
The Knights rallied for five runs in the sixth inning and Kira Weikert closed things out with a pair of scoreless innings in the circle for a big win on Wednesday.
Fairfield (6-3) saw Weikert enter in relief after starter Ellie Snyder threw just seven pitches. Weikert fanned five and allowed only four earned runs the rest of the way.
Snyder and Cailin Swam slammed three hits apiece, with Swam doubling and collecting a team-high four RBI. Alyssa Wiles, Chrissy Hamilton and Weikert tallied two hits each, combining for six runs scored and four RBI. Wiles also doubled.
Fairfield 002 025 0 — 9 12 8
Kennard-Dale 201 050 0 — 8 5 1
Snyder, Weikert (1). Golden, H. Serruto (5). WP: Weikert. LP: Serruto. SO-BB: Snyder 0-0, Weikert 5-2, Golden 3-2, H. Serruto 2-3. 2B: F-Swam, Wiles. HR: KD-B. Serruto
Littlestown 17, York Catholic 2
The Bolts ran their winning streak to eight games with a three-inning thrashing of the Irish on Wednesday.
Littlestown (11-2) received three RBI apiece from Carli Thayer, Destiny Henderson and Rebecca Green. Henderson, who was one of five Bolts to double, went 3-for-3 while Carley Chaney, Megan Gorsuch and Green slapped two knocks apiece.
York Catholic 0 02 — 2 1 2
Littlestown (10)61 — 17 13 0
York Catholic names not provided. Stonesifer, Peart (3). WP: Stonesifer. SO-BB: Stonesifer 5-1, Peart 0-1. 2B: L-Gorsuch, Rucker, Green, Henderson, Peart
Bermudian Springs 13,
Biglerville 2
The Eagles took care of business in a non-divisional win against the visiting Canners.
Bermudian scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, led by the quartet of Hannah Metzger, Hannah Chenault, Maya Kemper and Ashlynne Smith, all of whom had two RBI. Tori Murren pitched all five innings and struck out nine in the win.
Abigail Reckard took the loss in the circle for Biglerville, giving way to Riley Brewer who pitched a scoreless fourth. Olivia Miller and Kierney Weigle each went 2-for-2 at the plate, with Weigle recording a double and Miller an RBI in the process.
Biglerville 000 02 — 2 6 4
Bermudian Springs 823 0 — 13 10 1
Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault; Abigail Reckard, Riley Brewer (4) and Alexis Pickett. WP: Murren. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Murren 9-2; Reckard 0-4, Brewer 0-0. 2B: BS-Ashlynne Smith; B-Kierney Weigle, Hannah Naylor.
Delone Catholic 14, Gettysburg 10
Meredith Wilson walloped two doubles and smashed a home run to highlight an 18-hit explosion by the Squirettes on Wednesday.
Wilson picked up a team-best five RBI, one more than teammate Amy Anderson who singled three times. Olivia Kale was 3-for-4 while Kate Keller, Carolina Arigo and Teagan Funkhouser cracked two hits apiece for the Squirettes (8-4).
Gettysburg (4-8) saw Samantha Carbaugh slug a solo home run and Berit Miller go 3-for-5 from the top of the lineup. Ella Andras and Maddie Knerr drilled doubles as well.
Delone Catholic 132 004 4 - 14 18 4
Gettysburg 212 005 0 - 10 9 2
Anderson. Knerr, Miller (6). WP: Anderson. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Anderson 5-4, Knerr 1-3, Miller 0-1. 2B: DC-Keller, Wilson 2; G-Andras, Knerr. HR: DC-Wilson; G-Carbaugh
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Eastern York 13, New Oxford 7
Victoria Zerbe’s seven-goal effort led the way for the Golden Knights in their victory over the Colonials on Tuesday.
Ally Mathis had a hat trick for New Oxford (7-3), which saw its five-game winning streak halted. Maddy Cohee, Bethany Cohee, Sydney Winpigler and Hailey Linebaugh also netted goals for the Colonials.
Eastern York 4 9 — 13
New Oxford 6 1 — 7
Goals: EY-Zerbe 7, Hoff 2, Sawriller 2, Young, Townsley; NO-Mathis 3, M. Cohee, B. Cohee, Winpigler, H. Linebaugh. Assists: EY-Zerbe; NO-Mathis, M. Cohee, B. Cohee. Shots: EY-22; NO-17. Saves: EY-Buser 7; NO-Hardnack 10
TRACK & FIELD
Susquehannock boys 111,
Gettysburg 35
Susquehannock girls 91,
Gettysburg 57
Nicole Dauberman won three individual runs to pace Susky to a win in its YAIAA-2 showdown with Gettysburg on Tuesday. Susquehannock (6-0) scored wins in 14 of 18 events to deal Gburg (4-1) its first setback of the season.
In addition to winning the 3200 relay, the Gettysburg girls saw Emily Scavitto (shot put, 34-7.5), Rachel McKinney (javelin, 83-11), Katie Wivell (high jump, 4-8) and Anne Bair (triple jump, 36-10.5) win respective events.
On the boys’ side, Jarelle Forbes had a strong day for Gburg by winning the triple jump (36-0) while taking second in the 100 and javelin.
Joe Egloff claimed the 110 hurdles in 17.3 and was second in the 300 hurdles, and Gabe Pecaitis won the pole vault for the Warriors.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Susquehannock 8:41.7; 110 hurdles: 1. Egloff (G) 17.3; 100: 1. Smiley (S) 11.6, 2. Forbes (G) 12.0; 1600: 1. O’Brien (S) 4:44; 400 relay: 1. Hartman (S) 52.9, 2. D. Cole (G) 55.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Coggins (S) 44.2, 2. Egloff (G) 47.3; 800: 1. O’Brien (S) 2:05.5; 200: 1. Hartman (S) 23.8; 3200: 1. Rosul (S) 10:54.9; 1600 relay: 1. Susquehannock 3:39.2; Long jump: 1. Pugczewski (S) 18-2, 2. Spencer (G) 18-1, 3. Lee (G) 16-1.5; Triple jump: 1. Forbes (G) 36-0; High jump: 1. Carter (S) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (G) 10-3, 2. Mitchell (G) 10-0; Javelin: 1. Silbaugh (S) 129-9, 2. Forbes (G) 117-1; Shot put: 1. Snedegar (S) 46-7, 3. Heistand (G) 37-8.25; Discus: 1. Snedegar (S) 120-8
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg 10:35; 100 hurdles: 1. Marks (S) 15.6, 2. Gebler (G) 17.8; 100: 1. Fahringer (S) 13.1; 1600: 1. Dauberman (S) 5:49.5, 2. Arnold (G) 6:02.4, 3. Oaster (G) 6:13.4; 400 relay: 1. Susquehannock 51.7; 400: 1. Derkosh (S) 1:02.6, 2. Reaver (G) 1:05; 300 hurdles: 1. Marks (S) 50.1, 2. C. Bannak (G) 50.7, 3. L. Bannak (G) 54.8; 800: 1. Dauberman (S) 2:27.8, 2. Arnold (G) 2:39; 200: 1. Derkosh (S) 26.9, 3. Bair (G) 27.6; 3200: 1. Dauberman (S) 14:23.5; 1600 relay: 1. Susquehannock 4:20.3; Long jump: 1. Marks (S) 17-2.5, 2. Bair (G) 17-0; Triple jump: 1. Bair (G) 36-10.5; High jump: 1. Wivell (G) 4-8, 2. Oaster (G) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Porter (S) 7-0, 2. Ketterman (G) 6-6, 3. Caywood (G) 6-6; Javelin: 1. McKinney (G) 83-11; Shot put: 1. Scavitto (G) 34-7.5; Discus: 1. Martin (S) 91-11, 2. Scavitto (G) 84
Hanover boys 79, Delone 70
Delone girls 102, Hanover 47
The Nighthawks and Squires came away with a split as Hanover nudged out a win in the boys’ meet while Delone cruised to victory on the girls’ side.
Matthew Nawn led the way, sweeping the distance events for the Nighthawks and anchoring the winning 3200-meter relay team. Joseph Wilkinson also had a strong showing with wins in the 100 as well as the long and triple jump in addition to anchoring the 400 relay which won. For the Squires, Landen Eckert won both the shot put and discus while Gage Zimmerman, Wyatt DiDio and Dylan Staub each claimed a pair of wins.
On the girls’ side, the Squirettes dominated, led by a trio of wins from Madison O’Brien in the 200 as well as the 400 and 1600 relays. Makenna Mummert also had a big day, winning the long and triple jumps with a second-place finish in the high jump. Reagan Wildasin claimed both the shot put and discus for the Hawkettes.
BOYS
3200 relay-1.Hanover 9:08; 110 hurdles-1. Peli (H) 17.59M 2. Minetos (H) 18.87, 3. Kenworthy (H) 19.63; 100-1. Wilkinson (H) 11.22, 2. Romany-Walker (H) 11.63, 3. Kopp (DC) 12.13; 1600-1. Nawn (H) 4:47, 2. Davis (DC) 5:02, 3. Catlin (DC) 5:15; 400 relay-1. Hanover 46.84; 400-1. Staub (DC) 56.84, 2. Person (H) 57.88, 3. Miskimon (H) 58.21; 300 hurdles-1. Trice (H) 45.94, 2. 2. Auffatrth (DC) 47.34, 3. Peli (H) 47.84; 800-1. Nawn (H) 2:06.40, 2. Davis (DC) 2:16.13, 3. Goedecker (DC) 2:16.35; 200-1. Zimmerman (DC) 23.53, 2. Romany-Walker (H) 24.22, 3. Kopp (DC) 25.1; 3200-1. Nawn (H) 10:57.60, 2. Allen (DC) 11:23.32, 3. Darlington (DC) 12:16.13; 1600 relay-1. Delone Catholic 3:50.4; High jump-1. Russell (DC) 5-4, 2. Hartlaub (H) 5-2; Pole vault-1. DiDio (DC) 11-0, 2. Peli/Kenworthy (H) 8-6; Long jump-1. Wilkinson (H) 19-4.5, 2. Russell (DC) 18-4.75, 3. Trice (H) 17-7.75; Triple jump-1. Wilkinson (H) 39-7.5, 2. Russell (DC) 38-0.75, 3. Kasili (H) 32-9.75; Shot put-1. Eckert (DC) 42-9, 2. Wildasin (DC) 40-3.5, 3. Keller (DC) 35-5; Discus-1. Eckert (DC) 103-8, 2. Fleming (DC) 93-1, 3. Keller (DC) 92-8; Javelin-1. Hartlaub (H) 132-5, 2. Fleming (DC) 115-10, 3. Bauerline (DC) 110-9.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Hanover 11:43; 100 hurdles-1. Bunty (DC) 17.47, 2. Chen (H) 17.5, 3. Valentin (H) 19.75; 100-1. Rupp (DC) 13.43, 2. O’Brien (DC) 13.53, 3. Miller (H) 13.97; 1600-1. Smith (DC) 6:11.15, 2. E. Hughes (DC) 6:13.11, 3. Minetos (H) 6:33.20; 400 relay-1. Delone Catholic 53.43; 400-1. Miller (H) 1:05.94, 2. Carpenter (H) 1:10, 3. M. Hughes (DC) 1:10.3; 300 hurdles-1. McCann (DC) 52.44, 2. Bunty (DC) 53.84, 3. Chen (H) 56.25; 800-1. E. Hughes (DC) 2:47.38, 2. Minetos (H) 2:52.68, 3. Leonard (H) 2:57.60; 200-1. O’Brien (DC) 28.69, 2. Rupp (DC) 28.75M 3, Miller (DC) 29.35; 3200-1. Smith (DC) 13:28.71, 2. Pritt (H) 16:09.2, 3. Huston (H) 16:13.94; 1600 relay-1. Delone Catholic 4 33.57; High jump-1. Mochi (DC) 4-10, 2. Mummert (DC) 4-8, 3. Chen (H) 4-7; Pole vault-1. Miller (DC) 8-6, 2. Mochi (DC) 8-0; Long jump-1. Mummert (DC) 14-6.5, 2. Miller (DC) 14-6, 3. Smith (H) 13-11.5; Triple jump-1. Mummert (DC) 31-9.75, 2. Perez-Beltran (H) 30-8.25, 3. Miller (DC) 29-11.5; Shot put-1. Wildasin (H) 29-9, 2. Roberts (DC) 29-8, 3. Schwarz (DC) 28-10.5; Discus-1. Wildasin (H) 80-8, 2, 2. Knoblauch (D) 78-6, 3. Schwarz (DC) 70-0; Javelin-1. Knoblauch (DC) 85-6, 2. Wildasin (H) 85-2, 3. Schwarz (DC) 80-5.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Hanover 5, Littlestown 0
Charlie Zitto edged Cyrus Marshall in a tussle at No. 1 singles to highlight the Hawks’ win over the Bolts on Wednesday.
Zitto scored a 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 win over his counterpart as Hanover closed the regular season at 11-2, sharing the YAIAA-3 title with Gettysburg and Susquehannock. The Hawks are also playoff-bound as they sit fifth in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Zitto, Marshall and a host of fellow Times Area players will be in action today when the YAIAA Singles Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. at Red Lion and South Western high schools.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Cyrus Marshall 7-6 (8-6), 7-5; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-2; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Nate Snyder 6-3, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); 2. Johnny Miller/Ricardo Martinez (H) d. Carter Owings/Derek Reed 6-4, 6-1
