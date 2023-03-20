“Hold the Line” was a 1978 hit for American rock band Toto that reached No. 5 on the charts.
That’s exactly what Bermudian Springs head coach Jeff Carpenter asked senior Bryce Martin to do when he handed him the ball with a seven-run deficit in the top of the fourth inning.
Martin did as he was asked to do and Berm rallied to defeat visiting New Oxford, 9-7, in the season opener for both teams in baseball action on a brisk Monday afternoon in York Springs.
A first-year pitcher after catching for three years, Martin worked four scoreless frames and allowed a pair of hits. He struck out seven and didn’t issue a free pass, while throwing 38 strikes on his 61 pitches.
“We wanted him to minimize the damage and give us a chance to come back,” Carpenter said. “He’s worked hard all winter to throw strikes and he did a great job today.”
New Oxford (0-1) took the 7-0 lead when Coy Baker singled home Kolton Haifley with no outs in the fourth. Haifley had doubled to start the frame.
Enter Martin, who got a pair of fielder’s choices and a caught stealing to wiggle out of the inning.
He worked around a leadoff two-bagger by Cade Baker in the fifth, then the Eagles’ offense sprung to life in its half of the fifth.
Baker entered the fifth at 72 pitches and working on a shutout, but a walk, single, error and another single ended the day for him.
Ethan Diehl replaced Baker on the hill and couldn’t find the plate, leaving after three batters and was replaced by A.J. Bachota, who also had trouble.
“We hoped that Cade could get us through the fifth and then we could go to the bullpen in the sixth. We ended up extending him a little farther than we wanted to,” Ox head coach Scott Anderson said. “That wasn’t a great inning for us, we just didn’t throw strikes.”
Baker’s final line on the mound was four innings — plus four batters — three earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks. He left after throwing 89 pitches, 58 of which were strikes.
Gabe Kline (two-run double) and Tyson Carpenter (two-run single) supplied the biggest knocks of the nine-run rally staged by the hosts in the fifth.
Berm (1-0) had just four hits in the uprising, but took advantage of six walks, an error and a hit batter.
“We had guys on base early and couldn’t get them in,” Jeff Carpenter said. “We wanted to keep putting the ball in play, because good things can happen then.”
Martin sat the Colonials down in order in the sixth when he struck out all three batters.
Then in the seventh, he worked around a lead-off single by Connor Main to end it.
“I knew that I had to throw strikes and keep them off the board,” Martin said. “That was my goal, try to give us a chance to come back.”
Berm loaded the bags with a trio of singles with one down in the first but came away empty after Baker got a punchout and a ground out to extinguish the fire.
Then in the third, Carpenter singled and Liam Cook worked a walk to start the inning, but Baker rebounded and struck out the next three hitters.
The Ox grabbed a 6-0 lead in the top of the third and the Eagles helped the rally along with a pair of miscues.
Main, Diehl and Brennan Holmes each had run-scoring singles in the rally.
“I thought we did some things well today,” Anderson said. “We ran the bases well. We did some of the small things really well and we hit the ball pretty well today, too.”
Tyson Carpenter paced Berm’s 12-hit offense with a trio of singles. Ben Ogle and Austin Reinert each had two knocks for the winners.
For New Oxford, Main and Cade Baker each had two hits.
Berm returns to action when Greencastle comes to pay a visit on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Ox has its home opener on Wednesday when Waynesboro comes to town. Both games are slated for a 4:15 first pitch.
New Oxford 006 100 0 — 7 9 1
Bermudian 000 090 x — 9 12 2
Cade Baker, Ethan Diehl (5), A.J. Bachota (5), Kristian Wolfe (6) and Coy Baker; Nate Keller, Bryce Martin (4) and Liam Cook. SO-BB: Baker 4-3, Diehl 0-3, Bachota 0-3, Wolfe 3-0; Keller 6-3, Martin 7-0. W-Martin. L-Bachota. 2B: NO-Kolton Haifley, Cade Baker; BS-Gabe Kline.
