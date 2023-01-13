BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 49, Fairfield 29
The Eagles took control from the opening tip and never looked back, dealing the Knights a 20-point setback on Friday. Tyson Carpenter and Dylan Hubbard combined for 21 points for Bermudian (5-10), which has won four of its last six games.
Gabe Williams hit a pair of triples to finish with six points for Fairfield (2-11).
Bermudian Springs 17 4 17 11 – 49
Fairfield 3 13 8 5 – 29
Bermudian Springs (49): Tyson Carpenter 5 0-0 11, Gabe Kline 2 2-3 6, Ethan Young 3 0-0 6, Dylan Hubbard 4 0-0 10, Jack Gautsch 1 0-1 2, Liam Stem 1 0-0 2, Lane Hubbard 2 1-2 6, Austin Reinert 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 3-6 49
Fairfield (29): Gabe Williams 2 0-0 6, Jayden Bell 1 0-0 2, Tyler Mumpower 0 1-2 1, Connor Joy 2 0-0 4, Andrew Koons 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Kuhn 1 1-2 4, Drew Williams 1 0-0 3, Trent Witte 2 0-0 5, Brock Herb 0 1-2 1, Michael Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-8 29
3-pointers: BS-Carpenter, D. Hubbard 2, L. Hubbard; F-G. Williams 2, Kuhn, D. Williams, Witte
Gettysburg 63, James Buchanan 27
The Warriors left little doubt on Friday, staking themselves to a 23-point lead after a quarter of play against the Rockets.
Josh Herr’s 14 points topped the scoring chart for Gettysburg (7-5), followed by Brody Wagner with 13, Ian McLean with 10 and Tegan Kuhns with nine.
Gettysburg 29 11 15 8 – 63
James Buchanan 6 5 10 6 – 27
Gettysburg (63): Julius Warren 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Darnell 2 0-1 5, Derek Null 1 0-0 2, Tegan Kuhns 2 4-4 9, Brody Wagner 4 5-6 13, Carson Kuhns 1 0-1 2, Ian McLean 3 2-4 10, Josh Herr 4 6-7 14, Charlie Shull 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Cole, Harnish, Johnson. Totals: 21 17-23 63
James Buchanan (27): Piper 4 0-3 9, Miller 1 0-0 3, Grove 1 0-0 2, Helman 4 0-0 9, Rineer 0 1-2 1, Crouse 1 0-0 3, Towns 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 1-7 27
3-pointers: G-Darnell, T. Kuhns, McLean 2; JB-Piper, Miller, Helman, Crouse. JV: Gettysburg 37, James Buchanan 32
Delone Catholic 56, Hanover 30
The Squires took control from the start, sprinting to a 21-3 lead at the end of the opening quarter in Friday’s contest with the Hawks. Delone (10-2) cruised from there as Cam Keller (15), Bryson Kopp (13) and Aidan Bealmear (12) combined for 40 points.
Gage Zimmerman added 10 points for Delone, which canned six 3-pointers.
Hanover 3 10 9 8 – 30
Delone Catholic 21 16 17 2 – 56
Hanover (30): Buscalew 0 1-2 1, Dell 2 0-0 5, Trish 0 1-2 1, Feeser 2 0-0 5, Roberts 1 0-0 3, Herndon 2 0-0 5, Killinger 3 0-1 6, Stanfield 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 2-5 30
Delone Catholic (56): Cam Keller 7 0-0 15, Gage Zimmerman 4 2-2 10, Bryson Kopp 4 -2-2 13, Brady Dettinburn 0 2-2 2, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, James Payne 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 5 0-0 12. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Claybaugh, Sieg, Wittmer, Goedecker, Graen, Rebert. Totals: 22 6-6 56
3-pointers: H-Dell, Feeser, Roberts, Herndon; DC-Keller, Kopp 3, Bealmear 2.
Littlestown 80, Biglerville 25
Cole Riley came out firing on Friday, splashing four 3-pointers in the first quarter as part of a career-high 23 points for the Thunderbolts. Riley finished with six made 3-pointers, with 21 of his 23 points coming in the first and third quarters combined.
Christopher Meakin (15 points) and Zyan Herr (11) did most of their damage in the middle frames, and Jake Bosley tossed in nine points for Littlestown (12-3) which has won five straight.
Cam Tyson had six points for Biglerville (3-10).
Littlestown 20 23 21 16 – 80
Biglerville 6 9 4 6 – 25
Littlestown (80): Bossom 2 0-0 4, Thomas 3 0-1 7, Kamara 1 0-1 2, Unger 2 0-0 4, Denault 1 0-0 3, Bosley 4 1-1 9, Riley 8 1-2 23, Meakin 4 6-7 15, Herr 5 0-0 11, Alberto 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Clabaugh, Thayer. Totals: 31 8-12 80
Biglerville (25): Cervantes 1 0-0 2, Althoff 2 0-0 5, Smelser 2 0-0 4, Salazar 2 0-1 4, Miller 0 2-2 2, Woolson 1 0-0 2, Tyson 3 0-0 6, Zullinger 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Shaffer, McAuliffe, Zarate, Palmer-McGraw, Steinour. Totals: 11 2-5 25
3-pointers: L-Thomas, Denault, Riley 6, Meakin, Herr; B-Althoff
West York 56, New Oxford 34
David McGladrie hit a trio of 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night to pace the Bulldogs on Friday.
The Colonials, who have now lost four straight following a five-game winning streak, saw Brennan Holmes total 10 points and Brody Holmes chip in with nine.
West York 9 16 13 18 - 56
New Oxford 6 7 8 13 - 34
West York (56): L. Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Detz 4 0-0 9, McGladrie 7 3-4 20, G. Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Nalls 3 1-2 9, DeShields 4 0-1 8, Knisley 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 4-7 56
New Oxford (34): Idriz Ahmetovic 0 1-4 1, Jackson Mummert 1 0-0 2, Jake Lawrence 1 2-2 4, Brennan Holmes 5 0-0 10, Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Ryan Carver 0 1-2 1, Brody Holmes 4 1-1 9, Holden Crabbs 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Billman, Wolfe, Fuhrman, Christner. Totals: 14 6-11 34
3-pointers: WY-Detz, McGladrie 3, Nalls 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 59, Hanover 22
The Squirettes made nearly as many 3-pointers as traditional field goals in their win over the Hawkettes on Friday. Reece Meckley spearheaded the long-range barrage by knocking down five 3-pointers on her way to a game-best 17 points. Four of Meckley’s triples came in a 28-point first quarter for Delone (12-1).
Ella Hughes and Megan Jacoby combined for five 3-pointers, posting 11 points, respectively.
For Hanover (5-9), Reagan Wildasin netted eight points in the third quarter on her way to a 12-point game.
Delone Catholic 28 7 17 7 – 59
Hanover 5 4 11 2 – 22
Delone Catholic (59): Reece Meckley 6 0-0 17, Ella Hughes 4 1-2 11, Laura Knobloch 2 0-0 4, Megan Jacoby 4 0-0 11, Brielle Baughman 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 1-3 5, Kaylie Brown 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Robinson, Kale, Keller. Totals: 23 2-5 59
Hanover (22): Smith 1 0-0 3, Conover 2 0-0 5, Garman 1 0-0 2, Wildasin 5 2-2 12. Non-scorers: Beltran, Cornett, Stigler, Maloney. Totals: 8 2-2 22.
3-pointers: DC-Meckley 5, Hughes 2, Jacoby 3, Baughman; H-Smith, Conover
Biglerville 61, Littlestown 26
Claire Roberts piled up 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter of Friday’s win over the Thunderbolts.
Joining Roberts in a balanced attack for Biglerville (5-9) were Emily Woolson, Brylee Rodgers and Kierney Weigle with nine points apiece.
Becca Lanahan went 9-for-12 at the free throw line to finish with a dozen points for Littlestown (1-14).
Littlestown 2 9 9 6 — 26
Biglerville 19 16 12 14 — 61
Littlestown (26): Marie Andreu 0 2-2 2, Becca Lanahan 1 9-12 12, Araceli Portillo 2 2-6 6, Hailey Shelley 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Harmon, Mathews, Cassatt, Miller, Barthel, Zimmerman. Totals: 5 15-22 26
Biglerville (61): Mari Alvarez 1 0-1 2, Rylie Brewer 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 4 1-1 9, Paige Miller 2 0-0 5, Emily Woolson 3 2-5 9, Ava Peterson 1 2-2 5, Claire Roberts 6 5-6 17, Kierney Weigle 3 3-6 9, Bella Francisco. Non-scorers: Hollabaugh, Smith, Dunlap, Kline. Totals: 22 14-23 61
3-pointers: L-Lanahan; B-Miller, Woolson, Peterson
Bermudian Springs 65, Fairfield 34
The Eagles outscored the Knights 38-14 over the middle periods of Friday’s game to improve to 8-7 on the season. Lucy Peters poured in a game-high 22 points, with 10 coming in a decisive third stanza.
Victoria Bross tossed in 17 points while Lily Carlson had nine and Amelia Peters added eight for the winners.
For Fairfield (5-6), Breana Valentine netted 11 points and Hannah Myers finished with 10.
Fairfield 14 4 10 6 – 34
Bermudian Springs 19 11 27 8 – 65
Fairfield (34): Cadence Holmberg 2 0-0 5, Hannah Myers 5 0-0 10, Maddy Fulgham 3 0-2 6, Breana Valentine 4 3-6 11, Olivia Sanders 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Calore, Fredrikis, Klinedinst, Miller, Laird, Click. Totals: 15 3-8 34
Bermudian Springs (65): Lily Carlson 4 0-0 9, Amelia Peters 3 2-3 8, Lucy Peters 11 0-2 22, Morgan Roomsburg 2 0-0 5, Victoria Bross 7 1-2 17, Bella Devita 1 0-3 2, K. Peters 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Grim, Dermota. Totals: 29 3-10 65
3-pointers: F-Holmberg; BS-Carlson, Roomsburg, Bross 2
James Buchanan 45, Gettysburg 30
Madeline Delaney connected on three 3-pointers, including a pair in the fourth quarter, to lead the Warriors with 11 points on Friday.
The Warriors (1-12) outscored the Rockets over the final two quarters, 23-13, but were unable to overcome a 32-7 halftime deficit.
Gettysburg 4 3 8 15 – 30
James Buchanan 11 21 6 7 – 45
Gettysburg (30): Emma Raville 2 0-4 4, Addison Caywood 0 1-2 1, Madeline Delaney 4 0-0 11, Jade Barrick 2 0-2 5, Megha Makkenchery 0 0-2 0, Lydia Floreck 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Flickinger, Royer, Padilla, Picarelli. Totals: 8 2-13 30
James Buchanan (45): Egli 0 2-2 2, Green 1 0-0 2, Yeager 1 0-0 2, S. Stoner 3 0-0 6, Shaffer 0 0-2 0, Dayley 2 0-0 4, Mummert 2 0-0 5, Hartman 4 2-2 10, M. Stoner 5 0-0 14. Totals: 18 4-6 45
3-pointers: G-Delaney 3, Barrick; JB-Mummert, M. Stoner 4
SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 129, Red Land 39
Gettysburg boys 102, Red Land 68
The Warriors swept all six combined relay races in Thurdsay’s meet against Mid-Penn counterpart Red Land.
On the girls’ side, individual winners for Gettysburg included Hannah Green, Addy Dunlop, Carolyn Scheungrab, Maya Brainard and Morgan Bishop. Dunlop (200 IM, 100 fly), Green (200 IM, 100 breast) and Brainard (50 free, 100 free) were double winners.
Zach Tipton (200 IM, 100 breast) and Zach Turner (50 free, 100 back) collected two individual event wins each in addition to their work on relay squads. Sam Nelson (200 free) and Finn Clarke (100 fly) also topped the field in respective races.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Addy Dunlop, Maya Brainard, Morgan Bishop, Julia Canadas-Salan) 2:05.80; 200 free: 1. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 2:20.49, 2. Rebekah Reever (G) 2:24.84, 3. Claire Jurney (G) 2:25.44; 200 IM: 1. Hannah Green (G) 2:36.062. Dunlop (G) 2:39.61, 3. Samantha Scheungrab (G) 2:51.47; 50 free: 1. Brainard (G) 27.52, 3. Canadas-Salan (G) 29.02; 100 fly: 1. Dunlop (G) 1:13.49, 2. Reaver (G) 1:16.37; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 59.38, 2. Canadas-Salan (G) 1:02.54, 3. C. Scheungrab (G) 1:03.07; 500 free: 1. Bishop (G) 6:00.01, 2. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G) 6:38.88; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Bishop, Dunlop, Canadas-Salan, Brainard) 1:51.49; 100 back: 1. Houkasse (RL) 1:09.54, 2. Bishop (G) 1:10.68, 3. Jurney (G) 1:15.67; 100 breast: 1. Green (G) 1:24.44, 2. Lily Jurgensen (G) 1:30.05; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Jurney, C. Scheungrab, Reaver) 4:20.43
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Finn Clarke, Wes Coolbaugh) 1:49.83; 200 free: 1. Sam Nelson (G) 1:53.42, 3. Evan Kahn (G) 2:14.08; 200 IM: 1. Tipton (G) 2:14.03, 3. Koufos (G) 2:20.67; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.07; 100 fly: 1. Wenhold (RL) 55.59, 2. Nelson (G) 57.13; 100 free: 1. Clarke (G) 54.93, 2. Koufos (G) 55.42; 500 free: 1. Seitz (RL) 5:34.82, 2. Clarke (G) 5:38.09; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Turner, W. Coolbaugh, Tipton, Nelson) 1:36.33; 100 back: 1. Turner (G) 1:04.86, 2. W. Coolbaugh (G) 1:10.52; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:07.10; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:38.21
WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs 64, Hanover 6
The Eagles stayed neck-and-neck with Biglerville for the YAIAA-3 crown by flattening the Nighthawks on Thursday night.
Bermudian (8-4, 3-1) is fighting for a spot in the District 3 Class 2A tournament and currently sits in ninth place, with top 12 teams make the cut. The Eagles will be at the Gettysburg Duals on Saturday.
Berm received pins from Reece Daniels (127), Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (139), Bryce Harner (152), Carter Storm (189), Brennan Ault (215) and Cole Schisler (107) on Thurdsay. Nathan Keller earned a 14-5 major decision in his bout.
Bermudian Springs 64, Hanover 6
121-Austin Anderson (BS) fft; 127-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Landon Gobrecht, 133-Jacob Simpson (BS) fft; 139-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus p. Aidan Kenworthy, :15; 145-Jakson Keffer (BS) d. Jedidiah Abell, 6-5; 152-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Sage Hartlaub, 4:38; 160-Nathan Keller (BS) md. Aizik Shoap, 14-5; 172-Lyhem Keslar (BS) inj. def. Eli Abell; 189-Carter Storm (BS) p. Benjamin Phillips, :42; 215-Brennan Ault (BS) p. Christian Gonzalez, 2:23; 285-Codi Rodgers (BS) d. Brayden Pacheco, 11-9; 107-Cole Schisler (BS) p. Dylan Shue, 1:35; 114-Connor Laughman (H) fft.
YAIAA
Division 1
Div. Ovr.
Spring Grove 3-0 10-2
New Oxford 3-1 7-3
Central York 3-1 3-2
South Western 1-3 7-6
Red Lion 1-3 1-3
Dallastown 0-4 2-7
Division 2
Div. Ovr.
York Suburban 4-0 6-3
Eastern York 3-0 9-4
West York 2-1 3-3
Northeastern 2-1 3-6
Dover 1-3 2-5
Susquehannock 0-3 2-7
Kennard-Dale 0-4 7-8
Division 3
Div. Ovr.
Biglerville 3-1 10-4
Bermudian Springs 3-1 8-4
Littlestown 2-2 6-7
Hanover 1-1 4-3
York Tech 1-1 3-3
Fairfield 0-1 0-1
Delone Catholic 0-3 1-7
