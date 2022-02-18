Sophomore Luke Kowalski ’24 was named the Centennial Conference Rookie of the Year in wrestling and junior Eric Mougalian and senior Ray Martin each earned spots on the all-conference team it was announced on Friday.
Kowalski was named the conference’s top newcomer after posting a 26-6 overall record and a third-place finish at 133 at the CC Championship. Half of the sophomore’s losses came against nationally-ranked opposition and he went 7-0 against Centennial grapplers during the regular season. Kowalski has posted 10 pins and eight major decisions and joins Paul Triandafilou ’19 as the only Gettysburg wrestlers to earn the top rookie award in the conference.
Mougalian grabbed his first all-conference award after winning the conference title at 149 pounds. The junior upended two opponents he had lost to during the regular season and beat Justin Valdoria from Johns Hopkins University 10-6 in the finals. His performance landed him recognition as CC Most Outstanding Wrestler. On the season, Mougalian has compiled a 17-14 record with four pins.
Martin was tagged honorable mention all-conference following a runner-up finish at 165 pounds. The Gettysburg senior blew through his first two foes by fall (0:58) and decision (6-0) before falling to third-ranked Dominick Reyes, who was also named the CC Wrestler of the Year on Friday. Martin is 28-6 overall with 13 pins on the year.
Additionally, junior Brendan Loder (Westfield, N.J./Westfield) was named to the CC All-Sportsmanship Team. A team captain this season, Loder is 13-16 overall at 197 pounds.
Gettysburg will send a contingent of competitors to the Futures Tournament at Muhlenberg on Sunday before competing at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championship at Lycoming College on Feb. 25-26.
