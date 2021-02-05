BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 46,
Bermudian Springs 35
The Green Knights came to life in the second half on Friday, outscoring the host Eagles 32-11 to secure a key YAIAA-3 victory.
Eric Ball and Nik Nordberg were perfect from the line in the fourth quarter, combining to go 10-for-10. Ball led all scorers with 18 points and Nordberg had 13 for Fairfield, which improved to 7-3.
Jay Martinez netted a dozen points and Brandt Yurick added eight for Bermudian (6-4).
Fairfield 7 7 19 13 — 46
Bermudian Springs 10 14 6 5- 35
Fairfield (46): Nik Nordberg 3 6-8 13, Trey Griffith 1 0-2 2, Eric Ball 5 6-6 18, Griffin Tabler 2 0-2 5, Peyton Stadler 2 2-2 6, Neal Beaudette 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 14-20 46
Bermudian Springs (35): Ethan Beachy 1 0-1 3, Blake Young 1 0-0 3, Jay Martinez 5 1-2 13, Brandt Yurick 4 0-0 8, Tyson Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Connor Shaw 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Schriver, Reinert. Totals: 15 1-3 35
3-pointers: F-Nordberg, Ball 2, Tabler; BS-Beachy, Young, Martinez, Carpenter
Delone Catholic 67,
Hanover 45
The Squires jumped out to a 21-6 lead through a quarter of play and never looked back on Friday, hammering the Hawks.
Camdyn Keller was flawless from the free throw line, going 14-for-14 on his way to a team-best 18 points. Matt Rineman flushed a dozen points, Coltyn Keller hit for 11 and Ryan Wildasin tacked on eight for Delone (4-7).
Kyle Garman had a monster second half for Hanover (5-4), collecting 19 of his game-high 25 points.
Delone Catholic 21 16 12 18 — 67
Hanover 6 7 23 11 — 45
Delone Catholic (67): Ryan Wildasin 2 3-4 8, Camdyn Keller 2 14-14 18, Coltyn Keller 3 4-7 11, Asher Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Trenton Kopp 1 0-0 3, Jake Sherdel 1 1-2 4, Bryson Kopp 1 0-1 3, Ryan Murphy 6 0-2 6, Matt Rineman 4 4-8 12. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Witmer, Moore. Totals: 18 26-38 67
Hanover (45): Ty Meckley 1 0-1 2, Ben Kime 1 0-0 2, Casey Lara 3 0-0 8, Kyle Garman 11 3-11 25, Michael Killinger 1 2-2 4, Chase Roberts 1 0-0 3, Ethan Killinger 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Smith, Harris, Gebhart, Noel. Totals: 19 5-14 45
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin, Co. Keller, T. Kopp, Sherdel, B. Kopp; H-Lara 2, Roberts
Littlestown 58, Biglerville 35
The Bolts (6-1) opened up a 39-15 halftime lead on their way to a win over the visiting Canners (2-8) on Friday.
Dante Elliot’s dozen points paced the winners, who picked up 10 apiece from Braden Unger and Jayden Weishaar.
Eli Weigle topped the scoring charts for Biglerville with 11 points, followed by 10 from Drew Parker and eight by Ben Wicker.
Biglerville 10 5 11 9 — 35
Littlestown 24 15 16 3 — 58
Biglerville (35): Ben Wicker 3 1-1 8, Eli Weigle 4 1-2 11, Drew Parker 3 4-8 10, Brady Salter 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 1 0-0 2, Lukas Smelser 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Shaffer, Cervantes, Althoff, Miller, Green. Totals: 14 6-11 35
Littlestown (58): Bernard Holder 1 1-2 4, Ben McKinney 1 0-0 2, Rachard Holder 3 0-2 7, Michael Gazmen 1 0-0 3, Lucas Denault 1 1-1 3, Braden Unger 4 0-0 10, Xavier Benner 1 0-2 2, Jake Bosley 2 1-2 5, Dante Elliot 5 1-3 12, Jayden Weishaar 4 1-2 10. Non-scorers: Thomas, King. Totals: 23 5-14 52
3-pointers: B-Wicker, Weigle 2; L-B. Holder, R. Holder, Gazmen, Unger 2, Elliot, Weishaar
Kennard Dale 62,
Gettysburg 47
Trent Ramirez-Keller continued his high-scoring season with 23 points but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors to overcome the visiting Rams in a YAIAA-2 clash.
Ian McLean followed with eight points for Gettysburg (0-5, 0-10), while Koy Swanson scored 17 points to lead the way for KD (5-2, 7-3).
Kennard-Dale 17 21 17 0 — 62
Gettysburg 7 15 13 12 — 47
Kennard-Dale (62): Sharnetzka 3 0-0 7, McCleary 1 1-1 3, Dressel 5 2-4 14, Swanson 7 0-0 17, Orwig 3 0-0 7, Herr 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 1-2 1, Day 5 0-1 11. Totals: 25 4-8 62.
Gettysburg (47): Michael Hankey 1 2-5 5, Ethan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Chris Boone 1 0-0 3, Trent Ramirez-Keller 10 3-3 23, Griffin Kibler 1 0-0 2, Ian McLean 4 0-0 8, Josh Herr 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-9 47.
3-pointers: KD-Swanson 3, Dressel 2, Sharnetzka, Day, Orwig. G-Boone, Hankey. JV: Gettysburg 46, Kennard-Dale 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 76,
Fairfield 13
The Eagles pitched shutouts in the second and third quarters of Friday’s win in Fairfield.
Offensively, Bailey Oehmig lit the nets for 28 points, making good on 11 attempts from the floor, inclding a pair of 3-pointers. Hannah Chenault put 21 points in the scoring column, including three triples.
Lily Labure and Lillian Peters also finished with seven points each for the Eagles (8-1).
Maddie Neiderer’s seven points paced the Knights (3-7).
Bermudian Springs 24 22 20 12 — 76
Fairfield 6 0 0 7 — 13
Bermudian Springs (76): Avery Benzel 0 1-2 1, Leah Bealmear 2 0-0 4, Lily Labure 3 1-1 7, Keri Speelman 1 0-0 2, Lillian Peters 3 1-2 7, Baiely Oehmig 11 4-4 28, Hannah Chenault 7 4-4 21, Payton Feeser 1 0-0 2, Brynn Kline 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Keller, Huntington. Totals: 30 11-13 76
Fairfield (13): Braiden Wastler 2 0-2 4, Maddie Neiderer 3 0-0 7, Kira Weikert 0 2-2 2, Lily Fredrikis 0 0-3 0. Non-scorers: Cromwell, Bollilnger, Snyder, Ott, Battern, Hamilton, Fulgham. Totals: 5 2-7 13
3-pointers: BS-Chenault 3, Oehmig 2; F-Neiderer. JV: Bermudian 42, Fairfield 4
Delone Catholic 65, Hanover 23
Makenna Mummert and Giana Hoddinott netted a dozen points apiece as the Squirettes improved their record to 10-0 on Friday.
Mummert did her damage in the opening eight minutes, hitting five field goals for 10 points. Abby Jacoby tossed in nine points and Emily McCann hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with eight.
Jaycie Miller led Hanover (5-4) with seven points.
Hanover 2 9 2 10 — 23
Delone Catholic 17 20 24 4 — 65
Hanover (23): Peyton Conover 2 0-0 4, Alanys Perez-Beltran 0 1-2 1, Jaycie Miller 3 0-0 7, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 1 2-2 4, Tianna Gray 1 0-0 2, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Maloney, Moorhead. Totals: 9 3-4 23
Delone Catholic (65): Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 3, Abby Jacoby 3 2-2 9, Giana Hoddinott 6 0-0 12, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 3, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 2, Meredith Wilson 2 0-0 4, Makenna Mummert 6 0-0 12, Maggie Hughes 1 3-4 5, Kaitlyn Schwarz 3 1-2 7, Emily McCann 3 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Miller. Totals: 27 6-8 65
3-pointers: H-Miller, Gray; DC-Vingsen, Jacoby, Baughman, McCann 2. JV: Delone 48, New Oxford 31
Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 14
Nine different Warriors players got on the score sheet and three scored in double figures as Gettysburg (6-1, 9-1) picked up a YAIAA-2 road win over the Rams.
Anne Bair led the way with 11 points, while Camryn Felix and Brianna Abate notched 10 apiece in the victory.
Gettysburg 10 25 19 6 — 60
Kennard-Dale 2 4 4 4 — 14
Gettysburg (60): Camryn Felix 4 0-0 10, Winter Oaster 4 0-0 9, Karli Bortner 1 0-0 2, Carly Eckhart 3 0-0 6, Emili Scavitto 1 0-0 2, Laura Fortnum 1 2-2 4, Skye Shepherd 2 0-0 6, Anne Bair 4 2-2 11, Brianna Abate 3 3-4 11. Non-scorers: Shelton. Totals: 23 7-8 60.
Kennard-Dale (14): Vipperman 1 0-0 2, Channell 2 0-2 4, Hortler 1 2-4 4, Sharnetzka 0 0-2 0, Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals: 6 2-8 14.
3-pointers: G- Felix 2, Shepherd 2, Bair, Abate. KD — None.
Red Lion 53, South Western 21
Maddy Lehker had a team-high eight points and Kayla Leppo added six as the Mustangs fell to the Lions in a YAIAA-1 action.
The Mustangs (0-2, 0-2) were playing just their second game of the season.
Makiah Shaw’s 23 points led all scorers for Red Lion.
Red Lion 20 10 11 12 — 53
South Western 7 5 4 5 — 21
Red Lion (53): Good 2 0-0 4, Asia Eames 4 0-0 8, Shaw 10 2-4 23, Chloe Tollinger 1 3-3 6, Goron-Bey 2 0-2 4, Beiler 0 1-2 1, Axe 1 0-0 2, Shellenberger 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 6-11 53.
South Western (21): Olivia 1 2-4 4, Kayla Leppo 3 0-1 6, Lexi Plesic 0 0-1 1, Amanda Olson 1 1-2 1, Maddy Lehker 3 2-5 8, Grace Thomas 0 2-6 2. Non-scorers: Roberts, Green, Brooks Mackie. Totals; 7 7-19 21.
3-pointers: RL — Shaw, Tollinger, Shellenberg.
