Gettysburg College trailed heading into the bottom of the seventh but rallied to get past Lebanon Valley College in the last game before a road trip to Florida.
THE SKINNY STORY
Gettysburg plated eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally and defeat Lebanon Valley, 11-9.
THE LEADERS
• Tristan Neels led the Bullets with a three-run home run in the seventh inning that broke an 8-all deadlock.
• David Prezuiso went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
FOR THE FOES
• Duncan Weir led the Dutchmen with a 3-for-5 day, adding three RBIs.
• Ryan Murphy also had three hits, adding an RBI and two runs scored.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• With one out in the top of the first, Andrew Miles lofted a 3-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a 1-0 lead.
• David Preziuso was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the frame before Tristan Neels drew a walk. After a stolen base put runners at the corners, a Kyle Miller sacrifice fly tied the game.
• Ryan Murphy led off the second with a single before a Duncan Weir double and Justin Ranker one-out sacrifice fly put the visitors back in front, 2-1.
• Back-to-back one-out walks and a Luke Blair single to right stretched the lead to 3-1 in the third before a Murphy single loaded the bases for Weir, who roped a bases-clearing double to the gap that made it a 6-1 game.
• The Bullets got one back in the bottom of the frame on a Preziuso leadoff single, fielding error and Matthew Peipher double.
• Miller led off the fifth with a line-drive home run to left, making it a 6-3 game.
• Back-to-back doubles from Nico Santoro and Miles pushed the lead to 7-3 in the top of the sixth before an intentional walk, passed ball and Blair single through the right side made it 8-3.
• Neels and Miller drew back-to-back walks to start the home seventh, forcing a pitching change. Peipher greeted the new arm with a walk to load the bags before an Aaron Kirby sacrifice fly made it a four-run game. A two-out error made it 8-5 with runners at second and third. Liam Gregory beat out a slow roller for an infield, pinch-hit single that ultimately allowed two runs to score and make it 8-7. A second miscue in the inning allowed pinch-runner Zachary Klein to score the tying run. After Preziuso singled, Neels laced a line drive over the fence in left for a three-run home run that gave Gettysburg its first lead, 11-8.
• A leadoff walk and two-out Murphy double made it 11-9 in the top of the eighth before the game was called in the middle of the frame due to darkness.{/
THE INSIDE STORY
• Kyle Miller and Tristan Neels hit the Bullets’ first two home runs of the season. For Miller, it was the first of his career.
• James Wheedon got the start on the mound, striking out five in 3 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. Anthony Dadio picked up in first collegiate win with a scoreless inning of relief work. Tyler Lizell pitched the eighth to pick up the save.
• Kyle Miller finished with two hits on the day.
• Lebanon Valley outhit Gettysburg 12-9 but committed five errors while the Bullets had none.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg opens its eight-game trip to Fort Pierce, Fla., with a doubleheader against Norwich on Sunday. The first game begins at 11 a.m.
