Replacing a legendary coach can be an incredibly unenviable task, but new Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse head coach Peter Toner is going to give it a try.
In his first game at the helm, Toner’s team quickly buried Eastern University and cruised past the Eagles, 16-4, on a cold and windy, but sunny Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Toner is replacing Hank Janczyk, who hung it up last spring after 34 years at the helm. following a tenure where he won 432 games and 15 Centennial Conference titles. Janczyk piloted the Orange and Blue to a trio of national runner-up finishes and a total of 11 appearances in the national semifinals.
“There’s a tremendous tradition of high-level lacrosse here at Gettysburg and that piqued my interest,” Toner said. “I’ve always wanted to be a head coach and I decided to throw my hat in the ring.”
Save for a few players who have transferred into the program, the 2022 roster is made up almost entirely of players that Janczyk and his coaching staff had recruited.
“Hank has been great. He’s been super helpful getting me started here,” said Toner. “He’s a legend here and he didn’t have to do that, but he cares about the program. We’ve had lunch together a few times, we talk on the phone some and we exchange text messages. He really helped me to learn the players.”
Toner comes to Gettysburg after spending the previous 11 seasons at Penn State, including the last eight as the associate head coach. In 2019 he helped the Nittany Lions to a spectacular season when they set a new school record for victories in a season, win Big Ten regular season and tournament titles for the first time, and secure the program’s first ever appearance in the national semifinals.
Meanwhile, the Bullets are coming off of a 4-2 season, which consisted of only conference matchups due to Covid-19.
“We’ve got a great group of guys here and they’re very talented,” Toner said. “The standards set forth by coach Janczyk and the previous teams are still the same. We expect to contend for the conference title and make a run in the national tournament.”
He continued, “This group is hungry to win and just as importantly, they’re trying to be good students and good members of the Gettysburg community.”
Toner arrived in Gettysburg in July, without an assistant coach on the staff. He added former Mount St. Mary’s University assistant Erik Holt in October and Nick Cardile came aboard in January after playing for Toner at Penn State, before graduating last spring.
“It was overwhelming when I first got here. It really was. I didn’t have any assistants at first and there’s 68 players on the roster,” Toner said. “I tried to learn about them as quickly as I could. Tried to establish relationships and team chemistry.”
Saturday was the culmination of all of the hard work in the offseason as the Bullets got on the board just over two minutes in when sophomore Brady McGovern found the back of the net off an assist from Spencer Knife.
Knife is a seniorwho transferred in from Towson University.
McGovern scored again, 33 seconds after his first tally and the Bullets were on their way to a 6-1 lead after the opening frame.
That advantage grew to 8-1 at the half and the visitors never managed to mount a threat.
“Our defense was very good today, they made Eastern work for everything they got,” Toner said. “I thought that Kieran Ward, Kyle Howard and Spencer Knife all stood out on offense.”
Ward, Howard and McGovern each posted hat tricks, while Knife dished out five assists and George Raymond had four helpers.
Ranked 16th to begin the campaign, Gettysburg returns to action when it hosts Goucher College on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m, before hitting the road for a tussle with longtime rival Salisbury University on Saturday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.