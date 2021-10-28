I know. I know.
When you have kids, you simply cannot have nice things.
Crayons on the wall.
Juice stains on the carpet.
Kitty pee on your bearskin rug.
For the first time in about seven years, the gorgeous Saskatchewan black bear rug is blanketing the poster bed in the small blue-sky painted guest room of our house.
It was 25 years ago on a late Thursday afternoon that the large sow lumbered through the clearing in a remote forest near Green Lake, SK. She was probably the ninth or 10th black bear I shared the wilderness with that week. At the time she was the largest of the week, alone and without cubs, and in range with only one day left for me to be in the province.
My chartreuse-vaned arrow flew 25 yards and found its mark.
She tore her way through small and over downed trees for 50 yards in a rush, before stopping stone-still perhaps unsure what had happened or what would be next.
Then, she fell over.
I left her with a taxidermist in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It would be easier for the Canadian to prepare the rug, instead of me lugging the rawhide through customs and airports back to Gettysburg. I had done that two years earlier with another hide from Green Lake.
The luxurious black rug was carefully packed away after either Jojo or Smokey had decided to mark their territory or stream a warning to the massive intruder that it wasn’t welcome, by taking a whiz on it.
Displaying the bear now is for sure bittersweet, in that the coast is clear because Smoke and Jojo, recently, have passed.
As bear seasons continue in Pennsylvania, if you are lucky enough, or know someone who is, to be able to have a new bearskin rug made, email to me a photo of the bear with a few details of the successful hunt.
No kid photos, please.
ONE TROUT OPENER
It’s official. There will be a single, statewide Opening Day of trout season. Mark your future calendars for the first Saturday in April.
We Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissioners made the final decision earlier this week and for some anglers, it means a longer regular season for trout.
A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will now occur one week prior to the regular statewide Opening Day.
The separate regional Opening Day for Pennsylvania’s 18 southeastern counties is gone.
Accordingly, the next statewide Mentored Youth trout day will be Saturday, March 26, 2022. The next statewide Opening Day of trout season will be Saturday, April 2, 2022.
This simplifies planning for future Opening Days and does away with dual regional openers that saw anglers from upper counties swooping down to Adams and other counties on the first of the two regional openers.
Anglers surveyed overwhelmingly preferred a single Opening Day.
The board also approved a trout slot limit program, as a tool for trout managers to treat certain size segments of a water’s trout population. An experimental slot limit program on a section of Penns Creek since 2014 successfully led to the presence of larger brown trout.
A subprogram of the new regulation will permit the Commission to select the most appropriate tackle option to achieve biological and social objectives for each water considered for inclusion in the program and provide an opportunity to evaluate the effects of different terminal tackle types.
YOUTH CAMP APPS NOV. 1
Applications for the 27th Annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp will be accepted starting Nov. 1.
The camp, sponsored by the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, will be at Messiah University in Grantham, June 19-24, 2022.
Admission is limited to 24 qualified students from 14 to 17 years of age.
The deadline for early acceptance is December 31. Students selected for the early acceptance will be notified in early January 2022. Applicants who apply during the regular application period of January 1 through February 28, 2022, will be notified in early March 2022.
The camp tuition is $550 per student. There is no cost to apply, and no money is required until a student is accepted. Financial aid may be available to qualified students. All meals and accommodations are included for the residence camp.
The highly structured curriculum is based on college level classes. Students are instructed in ecology, aquatic biology, geology, hydrogeology, erosion and sediment control, ichthyology, riparian corridor protection, watershed management, entomology, and more.
Students also participate in a hands-on stream habitat improvement project.
There are 10 fishing sessions, casting, and fishing instruction and fly-tying classes. Over 25 instructors, all experts in their field, teach the various classes.
A student doesn’t have to be an accomplished fly fisher or a budding aquatic biologist to attend. The student only needs to be highly motivated and willing to learn.
Applying via the camp website is preferred.
For more information, a camp brochure, or to apply, visit the camp website at www.riverscamp.com.
Questions may be submitted at the website or via email to riverscamp@gmail.com.
BULLET POINTS
• The mandatory cold weather life jacket requirement kicks into gear Nov. 1. All boaters on boats under 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, will be required to wear a life jacket.
• Turkey season is in, for some. The fall turkey season in PA kicks off Saturday, Oct. 30, in 19 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). WMU5A, which encompasses the vast majority of Adams County, is not one of them. There is also no fall season in WMUs 5C or 5D.
• A 42-year-old woman died last Thursday when the 14-foot open motorboat she was riding in capsized on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County just before 9 p.m. She is the ninth recreational boating fatality of 2021. The boat was anchored from the bow and stern in an area of high-flow discharge from a powerplant. The transom was pulled under the water causing the boat to capsize and its three occupants to be thrown overboard. The operator was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, but the two passengers were. The operator and one passenger were able to get to shore. The victim was washed down river.
• The fly fishing-only section of the Conewago Creek will be closed during the Pennsylvania statewide firearms deer hunting season from Nov. 27 thru Dec. 11. This closure is for safety reasons as the landowners allow hunting on their property.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
