The weather was chilly, but the bats of Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic were anything but, as the two schools combined for 26 runs and 27 hits in the Eagles’ 18-8 victory in YAIAA softball action Friday afternoon in McSherrystown.
With a stiff breeze constantly blowing out, there were a combined 10 extra base hits, including six doubles and four home runs.
Things started inauspiciously, as both starting pitchers hung zeroes on the board to begin the game, but the scoreless deadlock ended just one batter into the top of the second.
Bermudian (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when Maya Kemper belted a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a solo round-tripper and the Eagles added an additional tally when Maddie Stephens came home on a wild pitch. Stephens had reached base on a double.
Delone (0-1) responded with three runs during its turn at the dish in the second with Morgan Hartlaub doubling home a pair of runs on a smash to right-center and Olivia Kale grounding out to plate Hartlaub.
With things even at 3-3 in the bottom of the third, Kat Keller and Hartlaub supplied back-to-back RBI singles to push the Squirettes back in front, 5-3, but that didn’t last long.
Berm had evened things at 5-5 with two on and two out when a dropped fly ball allowed both Eagle runners to come home, then Ashlyn Smith followed with a two-run homer to center and the visitors’ advantage grew to 9-5.
“We had too many errors today that really cost us,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said after his team committed four miscues. “Just gave them too many extra outs and they made us pay.”
Amy Anderson drew the hosts to within 9-8 with a three-run tater in the bottom of the fourth. However, Berm answered in its next turn at bat.
Hannah Chenault delivered a two-run homer, then Maddie Reever singled in courtesy runner Faith Blaylock and the score stood at 12-8.
“We had a lot of good at-bats today. We ran the bases well and just played a really good game,” Berm head coach Ed Kennell said. “We want to make something happen with the bats. Put the ball in play and make them get us out.”
Berm put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth with a five-run rally that was keyed by Reever’s two-run, two-bagger.
The visitors cobbled together a 15-hit attack, with two hits apiece being supplied by Chenault, Reever, Stephens, Hannah Metzger and Abby Myers.
“We’re a senior-heavy team that has a lot of experience. We start eight seniors and a sophomore,” Kennell said. “The girls have put in a lot of work to get better.”
Rickrode said of the Eagles, “That’s a very experienced, talented team that they have over there. On the other hand, we have talent, but we only have two seniors and one of them is hurt right now.”
DC’s 12-hit offense was paced by three knocks each from Anderson and Keller, while Hartlaub and Teagan Funkhouser each had two.
“We hit the ball well today and that’s something that I expect us to do well,” Rickrode said. “We’ve put a lot of work in during the offseason to try to improve our hitting.”
Even though his pitchers allowed eight runs, Kennell was pleased with the efforts of Reever and Tori Murren from the circle.
“I thought our pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes and making them hit the ball,” he said. “Our defense did a good job of fielding it, too.”
Both teams return to the diamond on Monday with Berm hosting York Tech and Delone traveling to Kennard-Dale.
Bermudian 021 635 1 — 18 15 1
Delone 032 300 0 — 8 12 4
Maddie Reever, Tori Murren (4) and Hannah Chenault; Amy Anderson and Teagan Funkhouser. SO-BB: Reever 2-2, Murren 3-1; Anderson 8-6. W-Murren. L-Anderson. 2B: BS-Maddie Stephens 2, Hannah Metzger, Chenault, Reever; DC-Morgan Hartlaub. HR: BS-Maya Kemper, Ashlyn Smith, Chenault; DC -Anderson.
