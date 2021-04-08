BASEBALL
New Oxford 1, West York 0
Jesse Bitzer was dialed in.
The Colonial hurler flirted with perfection on Thursday when he faced West York on his home diamond. Bitzler didn’t allow a hit or a walk through 5.2 innings of work, and the Ox played sparkling defense behind him.
Bitzer’s bid for a perfect game, and a no-hitter, were ended when Jordy Rios dropped down a two-out bunt single for what would prove to be the Bulldogs’ lone hit of the day.
Bitzer needed only 80 pitches — 60 of which were strikes — to record a one-hit victory. He struck out eight without walking a batter, enducing a dozen groundouts.
Veteran Colonial head coach Scott Anderson said Bitzer’s performance was one of the best he has seen in nearly three decades of baseball at the Ox.
Nic Barnett was a tough-luck loser on the other side as he fired six innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts.
West York 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
New Oxford 000 101 x — 1 1 0
WP: Jesse Bitzer. LP: Nic Barnett. SO-BB: Barnett 4-1, Bitzer 8-0.
Biglerville 11, York Tech 4
After playing Fairfield to a nine-inning draw just two days ago, Biglerville came back with a resounding road victory over York Tech.
Nolan Miller came on in relief of starter Darren Mickley and pitched five innings to pick up the victory. Miller, as well as the defense behind him, was sparkling, allowing just one run on three hits.
At the dish, Connor Orner was 2 for 4 and knocked in five runs for the Canners, scoring two along the way.
Biglerville 200 503 1 — 11 11 2
York Tech 210 001 0 — 4 6 4
Darren Mickley, Nolan Miller (3), Rogers, Giacoppeli (4)y, Shimmel (7). WP:Miller. LP: Rogers. SO-BB: B-Mickley 0-2, Miller 1-3; YT-Rogers 3-4, Giacopelli 4-1, Shimmel 0-0. 2B: YT-Giacopelli. 3B: B-Cameron Hartzel.
Fairfield 22, York Catholic 14
Things looked bleak for the Green Knights entering the sixth inning as they trailed 13-5. The visitors then proceeded to absolutely tee off for 17 runs in the frame en route to a resounding victory.
Shortstop Cody Valentine went 5-for-6 from the dish and knocked in two runs, while Eric Ball and Cameron Macinyak each notched a trio of hits to go along with two RBIs. Ball also had a solo home run.
Fairfield 013 00(17) 1 — 22 17 4
York Catholic 116 14 1 0 — 14 10 9
Jake Myers, Eric Ball (5), Griffin Tabler (5). Walker, Catterall (6), Campbell (6). WP: Tabler. LP: Catterall. SO-BB: F-Myers 4-4, Ball 0-3, Tabler 1-1; YC-Walker 6-3, Catterall 2-3, Campbell 1-0. 2B: F-Andrew Koons 1, Cody Valentine 1, Cameron Macinyak 1; YC-McKeogve 2, Strayer, Campbell. 3B: YC-Catterall. HR: F-Ball.
Delone Catholic 13, Hanover 4
The Squires spread 17 hits over seven innings and posted an impressive 13 runs in a victory over the host Nighthawks.
Tyler Hillson got the start for Delone and went 5 1/3, allowing just two earned runs and striking out three to get the win. Chase Roberts went five and was credited with the loss for Hanover.
Harrison Smith and Brodie Collins led the way as the plate for Delone, each notching three RBIs.
Delone 121 401 4 — 13 17 3
Hanover 020 200 0 — 4 8 2
Tyler Hillson, Aidan Wittmer (6), Ryan Wildasin (7). Chase Roberts, Tyler Stremmel (6), Jason Dell (7). WP: Hillson. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: DC-Hillson 3-2, Wittmer 1-0, Wildasin 1-1; H-Roberts 6-3, Stremmel 0-4, Dell 1-0. 2B: H-Tyler Hansford, Dalton Kirby. 3B: DC-Harrison Smith.
Susquehannock 14,
Bermudian Springs 5
Susky built a 5-0 lead through two innings and never trailed in Thursday’s battle with the Eagles.
Dalton Reinert had a monster day at the dish for Berm, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Carter Stuart also knocked a two-batter for Bermudian.
Susquehannock 230 212 4 — 14 12 1
Bermudian Springs 000 200 3 — 5 10 6
Barrett, Geiple (4), Smith (7). Dalton Reinert, Dylan Myers (5). WP: Barrett. LP: Reinert. SO-BB: Barrett 1-1, Geiple 2-1, Smith 0-0, Reinert 3-6, Myers 2-2. 2B: BS-Reinert 2, Carter Stuart; 3B: S-Koller, Laubach
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 21, York Catholic 1
The bats absolutely erupted for the Green Knights, who managed to put up 21 runs on 12 hits in just three innings of work against the Irish.
Alyssa Wiles, Cristina Hamilton and Claudia Bricker all drove in three runs, while Hamilton had a pair of doubles as well on the day.
Ellie Snyder pitched all three innings and struck out six, allowing just the one earned run in the process.
WP: Ellie Snyder LP: Kalbarczyk. SO-BB: F-Snyder 6-3; YC-Kalbarczyk 0-5. 2B: F-Cristina Hamilton 2, Sarah Devilbiss 1, Cailin Swam 1. 3B: Kira Weikert 1.
Central York 12, New Oxford 5
The Colonials cracked three home runs, including two from Alyssa Walters, but couldn’t overcome the hot-hitting Panthers.
Walters finished 2 of 3 with a pair of solo blasts, while Autumn Lehigh launched a solo home run of her own. Paige Dill went seven innings and struck out nine but was credited with the loss.Meanwhile,
Central York 220 340 1 — 12 15 2
New Oxford 121 010 0 — 5 9 3
Markel, Frey (4). WP: Frey LP: Paige Dill. SO-BB: CY-Markel 3-0, Frey 3-0; NO-Dill 9-2. 2B: CY-Frey 2, Markel 2, Ramsey. 3B: NO-Mallory Topper. HR: CY-Castano 2; NO-Walters 2, Lehigh.
Kennard-Dale 12, Littlestown 2
The Thunderbolts scored one run in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2, but the Rams turned up the heat at the plate in their half of the inning, scoring seven runs and then adding three more in the sixth to induce the mercy rule.
Chelsey Stonesifer pitched five innings in the loss for Littlestown, but also recorded a solo home run. Bailey Rucker added a solo shot of her own for the Bolts.
Littlestown 100 010 — 2 8 5
Kennard-Dale 101 073 — 12 14 0
WP: Rubelmann. LP: Chelsey Stonesifer. SO-BB: L-Stonesifer 4-6, Rubelmann 3-0. 2B: L-Carli Thayer; KD-Ashenfelter. HR: L-Stonesifer, Bailey Rucker; KD-Vaughan.
Delone Catholic 14, Hanover 11
Alma Partenza pitched four innings in relief of Amy Anderson to get the win, allowing just three runs in the process. Partenza also went 4 for 5 at the dish with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Keana Noel went all seven for the Hawkettes in the loss, but went 3 for 4 at the plate including a pair of triples and a pair of RBIs to her name.
Delone 220 154 0 — 14 16 1
Hanover 242 003 0 — 11 9 2
Amy Anderson, Alma Partenza (4). WP: Partenza. LP: Keana Noel. SO-BB: DC-Anderson 5-4, Partenza 6-1; H-Noel 8-4. 2B: DC-Partenza 2, Kathryn Keller 2, Nicole Brown. 3B: DC-Anderson, Carolina Argo; H-Noel 2.
TRACK & FIELD
Gettysburg boys 74, Dover 72
Gettysburg girls 90, Dover 59
Noah Sanders hit the ground running on Thursday, setting a pair of Gettysburg program records in a win over Dover.
Sanders took down the 200 meter dash mark of 22.0 set by Kurt Daganhardt in 1974. The Warrior did so with a time of 21.86.
Sanders also unseated a trio of former Warriors who shared the 100 meter dash record of 10.8. That group, which included Crawford Trostle (1933), Tom Crist (1959) and Darnell Johnson (2005) now stand in second after Sanders clocked a blistering 10.5.
“We didn’t even know he broke them until we got back and looked at the times,” said Warrior head coach Jeff Bair, who pointed to that remarkable time in the 100. “That’s an awesome time. It’s got to be one of the best times in the state right now.”
Hunter Williams enjoyed a big day as well, sweeping the throwing events with wins in the shot put, discus and javelin.
On the girls’ side, Gettysburg enjoyed a comfortable victory over the Eagles, thanks in part of victories by Winter Oaster in the 1600 (6:03.3) and 800 (2:35.9) runs. Samantha Shaffer was also a double winner, taking top honors in the discus and javelin.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg 8:56; 110 hurdles: 1. Gastley (G) 18.4, 3. Boudreau (G) 18.9; 100: 1. Sanders (G) 10.5, 3. Johnson (G) 11.3; 1600: 1. Rackley (D) 4:37.6, 2. D. Cole (G) 4:47.8, 3. Douds (G) 4:48.8; 400 relay: 1. Dover 44.7; 400: 1. Sanders (G) 50.1, 3. Wilson (G) 56.8; 300 hurdles: 1. Rios (D) 44.0, 2. Boudreau (G) 44.9; 800: 1. Rackley (D) 21.8, 2. Cole (G) 2:10.6, 3. Douds (G) 2:11.1; 200: 1. Sanders (G) 21.86; 3200: 1. Rackley (D) 11:08.8, 2. G. Cole (G) 11:20.1, 3. Arnold (G) 11:34.2; 1600 relay: 1. Dover 3:45.4; High jump: 1. Mailey (D) 5-4; Long jump: 1. Neikirk (G) 18-6, 3. Wagner (G) 16-6.5; Triple jump: 1. Smith (G) 37-0, 2. Neikirk (G) 36-5, 3. Wagner (G) 33-2; Pole vault: 1. Renfrew (D) 12-0, 3. Pecaitis (G) 10-6; Shot put: 1. Williams (G) 42-8; Discus: 1. Williams (G) 107-10; Javelin: 1. Williams (G) 138-9
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg 10:27; 100 hurdles: 1. Galligani (D) 19.0, 2. Danielle Gebler (G) 19.8, 3. K. Monroe (G) 19.9; 100: 1. Alison Harvey (G) 13.3; 1600: 1. Winter Oaster (G) 6:03.3, 3. Gabby Sainato (G) 6:42.4; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg 54.96; 400: 1. Anne Bair (G) 1:02.2, 2. Reever (G) 1:07.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Alivia Colgan (G) 49.2, 3. Anna Crawford (G) 58.5; 800: 1. Oaster (G) 2:35.9; 200: 1. Colgan (G) 26.3, 2. Harvey (G) 28.0; 3200: 1. Marrin Crist (G) 13:10.2; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg 4:20.2; High jump: 1. Katie Wivell (G) 5-0; Long jump: 1. Karli Bortner (G) 13-8, 2. Gebler (G) 13-5.75; Triple jump: 1. Gemma (D) 29-5.5, 2. Bortner (G) 29-3.75; Pole vault: 1. Katie Ketterman (G) 7-0, 3. Wivell 6-6; Shot put: 1. Bowmen (D) 29-5.5, 2. London Mincey (G) 28-10.25; Discus: 1. Shaffer (G) 93-8; Javelin: 1. Shaffer (G) 95-10
Hanover boys 72, York Tech 72
York Tech girls 64, Hanover 63
It literally could not have been any closer in Hanover’s track meet against York Tech on Thursday.
By virtue of claiming 10 first-place finishes to York Tech’s eight, the Hanover boys scored a tiebreaker win. The Hanover girls were edged out by a single point in their meet.
Zyaire Myers did his part for the ‘Hawks with victories in the long jump (18-9) and high jump (5-6), while Matthew Nawn was a double-winner in the 1600 (5:02) and 3200 (11:01) runs.
Jaycie Miller had a strong day for the Hawkettes, claiming the 100 and 200 dashes with times of 14.7 and 29.6, in addition to winning the 400 in 1:07.4. Miller also led off the winning 1600 relay team.
Reagan Wildasin swept first places in the throwing events for Hanover, taking the javelin, shot put and discus.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 9:17.8; 100: 1. Vinedine (YT) 11.9, 2. Joey Wilkinson (H) 12.2; 1600: 1. Matthew Nawn (H) 5:02; 400: 1. Bonner (YT) 56.5, 2. Zyaire Myers (H) 57.1, 3. Allan Mitra (H) 1:02.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Darius Trice (H) 49.5, 3. Tamas Peli (H) 50.5; 800: 1. Rizzuto (YT) 2:14.3; 200: 1. Wilkinson (H) 24.6; 3200: 1. Nawn (H) 11:01; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 4:00; Javelin: 1. Wyatt Gephart (H) 100-4; Shot put: 1. Neal (YT) 33-3.75, 3. Wilkinson (H) 28-11.75; Discus: 1. Pearce (YT) 95-0; Triple jump: 1. Kyle Garman (H) 39-10, 2. Myers (H) 37-4; Long jump: 1. Myers (H) 18-9, 2. Trice (H) 16-3, 3. Tolale Karl-Williams 16-1; High jump: 1. Myers (H) 5-6, 2. Garman (H) 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Weaver (YT) 8-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 12:10.2; 100 hurdles: 1. Morris (YT) 21.5, 3. Lola Garman (H) 24.9; 100: 1. Jaycie Miller (H) 14.7, 3. Alanys Perez-Beltran (H) 15.4; 1600: 1. Miller (YT) 6:40, 2. Libby Huston (H) 7:29, 3. Yazmena Isaacs (H) 7:41; 400 relay: 1. York Tech 1:02.2; 400: 1. Miller (H) 1:07.4, 3. McKenzie Rabenstine (H) 1:37.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Redding (YT) 1:09.0; 800: 1. Motter (YT) 2:52, 2. Tianna Gray (H) 3:05, 3. Mya Plank (H) 3:08; 200: 1. Miller (H) 29.6; 3200: 1. Miller (YT) 14:20, 2. Johnette Espinosa (H) 15:34, 3. Huston (H) 15:42; 1600 relay: 1. Hanover (Miller, Gray, Plank, Perez-Beltran) 4:57; Javelin: 1. Reagan Wildasin (H) 62-0.5, 3. Elen Solorzano (H) 45-2.5; Shot put: 1. Wildasin (H) 28-6.25, 3. Solorzano (H) 18-9.5; Discus: 1. Wildasin (H) 65-8, 2. Garman (H) 62-9; Triple jump: N/A; Long jump: 1. Gray (H) 13-10, 2. Perez-Beltran (H) 12-6; High jump: N/A; Pole vault: 1. Motter (YT) 6-0
Fairfield boys 81,
Bermudian Springs 68
Bermudian Springs girls 88,
Fairfield 56
Peyton Stadler swept the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the Green Knights claimed the 1600 relay as part of a victory over the host Eagles. Stadler was also a part of the relay team alongside Marcus Pruy, who claimed victory in the 400 for the Knights. Pruy also claimed second in the triple jump.
For Bermudian, Mike Carlson swept the hurdles, while Nathan Taylor won both the mile and two mile races.
On the girls side, Lily Labure showed off her blistering speed with wins in both the 100 hurdles as well as the 400, while she took second in the 300 hurdles. Similarly, Allison Watts claimed first place in the 100, the 200, and the triple jump.
For the Knights, Emma Dennison claimed the top spot in the 300 hurdles as well as the two mile. She also finished second in the one mile. Fairfield also topped both the mile and two-mile relays.
Times and distancts were not provided.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS), 2. Phelan (F), 3. Fritz (BS); 100: 1. Stadler (F), 2. Pacana (BS), 3. (Harner) BS; 1600: 1. Taylor (BS), 2. Collins (F), 3. Davis (F); 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs; 400: 1. Pruy (F), 2. Harner (BS), 3. Davis (F); 300 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS), 2. Phelan (F), 3. Fritz (BS); 800: 1. Schubring (F), 2. Collins (F), 3. Carrolus (BS); 200: 1. Stadler (F), 2. Pacana (BS), 3. Kehr (BS); 3200: 1. Taylor (BS), 2. Collins (F), 3. Turner (F); 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield; Javelin: 1. Robinson (BS), 2. Longenecker (F), 3. Spangler (BS); Shotput: 1. Anders (F), 2. McVey (F), 3. Yeager (F); Discus: 1. Weigle (BS), 2. Yeager, 3. Mackey (F); Triple jump: 1. Pacana (BS), 2. Pruy (F), 3. Collins (F); High jump: 1. Ogle (F), 2. Mackey (F); Pole vault: 1. Snyder (F), 2. Althoff (F), 3. Longenecker (F)
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield; 110 hurdles: 1. LaBure (BS), 2. Phelan (F); 100: 1. Watts (BS), 2. Benzel (BS), 3. Roberts (F); 1600: 1. Durbin (BS), 2. Dennison (F), 3. Fletcher (BS); 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs; 400: 1. LaBure (BS), 2. Nightengale (F), 3. Fletcher (BS); 300 hurdles: 1. Dennison (F), 2. LaBure (BS); 800: 1. Strosnider (F), 2. Keller (BS), 3. Keough (BS); 200: 1. Watts (BS), 2. Demins (F), 3. Cunningham (BS); 3200: 1. Dennison (F), 2. Durbin (BS), 3. Fletcher (BS); 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield; Javelin: 1. Hartman (BS), 2. Tallman (BS), 3. Roberts (F); Shotput: 1. Tallman (BS), 2. Brown (F), 3. Robinson (BS); Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS), 2. Benzel (BS), 3. Chesko (F); Long jump: 1. Benzel (BS), 2. Deming (F), 3. Stormes (BS); High jump: 1. Keller (BS); Pole vault: 1. Hillman (BS), 2. A. Nickey (BS), 3. K. Nickey (BS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.