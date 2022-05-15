If you are a lover of the outdoors and looking for a nice day trip this summer, there is a local museum that just might be the ticket. There is only one museum in the country dedicated to a hiking trail, and that is the Appalachian Trail Museum, located in Pine Grove Furnace.
In about the year 1760, a large stone building was erected at Pine Grove Furnace that would serve as the Grist Mill for the iron furnace community. While the mill provided flour for baking for the people of the community, a large, deep pit provided the iron ore for smelting to make steel.
Today, that mill is home to the Appalachian Trail Museum, right along Rt. 233 in Pine Grove Furnace, and that ore pit is Fuller Lake.
The museum came about as a result of a man, a vision, and a plan. Larry Luxenberg, a New York resident who thru-hiked the A.T. in 1980, had a brainstorm not long after completing his hike. While doing some research on the trail at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in Harper’s Ferry, WV, Luxenberg noticed that the Conservancy just wasn’t collecting the types of archives that they should have been. The seed of an idea began to form, and in March 1998, he first spoke publicly of his idea.
“Early on, I was a presence at Trail Days (in Damascus, VA) and at the ALDHA (Appalachian Long Distance Hikers Association) gathering,” Luxenberg says. “I would talk to people about what we were trying to do, and people would just hand me stuff. Every time I went to the ATC Biennial event I came home with more stuff in my car. That stuff took up a lot of room in my house until we had a place to store it and put it on display.”
That ‘stuff’ has now accumulated into quite a collection of Appalachian Trail memorabilia. The mission of the museum is to serve “the Appalachian Trail community by telling the stories of the founding, construction, preservation, maintenance, protection, and enjoyment of the Trail since its creation.”
Some of the favorite displays involve those who had a hand in the development and construction of the trail, as well as those who first hiked it. Benton MacKaye, who first thought of the idea for a trail in the wilderness 101 years ago, has his own exhibit. The ‘Sky Parlor’, which was his office in his home in Massachusetts, is recreated in the newest exhibit in a corner of the museum, with his original desk, chair, and map rack.
Also featured is Myron Avery, who was the main force behind the actual work of building the nearly 2,200 mile long trail, completed in 1937.
And of course, there are displays on the famous hikers. Earl Shaffer, the first person to hike the trail end to end in a thru-hike, in 1948, has a special exhibit that includes an actual shelter that he built up on Peters Mountain north of Harrisburg. Grandma Gatewood, who hiked the first of her three hikes in 1955 at the age of 67, has her own spot celebrating her effort as the first woman to thru-hike the trail all by herself.
The museum includes photographs, videos, and trail signs, such as one that was atop Mt. Katahdin in Maine at the northern terminus of the trail. An interactive topographical relief map is to be installed soon, that shows the whole trail from Georgia to Maine and denotes iconic spots along the way.
The ground floor of the museum contains a mini-hike through all 14 states that the trail passes through, with characteristics of the trail in each state.
There is also a museum gift shop, with A.T. shirts, books, decals, and more.
And then there is the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame, which recognizes those who have made “exceptional and positive contributions to the trail or the trail community.” There are currently nearly 50 members of the Hall of Fame on display.
The museum opened in 2010, and despite all the planning, the opening came fast. The museum board was put together in 2003 when the museum became a 501c3 organization. But even in the 96 hours before the museum opened, there were still a lot of questions marks.
“The docent desk wasn’t ready until 5:00 on Friday afternoon before we opened on Saturday,” Luxenberg said. “The week before we opened the only exhibit we had was the shelter, with no signs. The exhibits got finished and were opened on Wednesday, and then on Thursday volunteers cleaned and got it all ready. People showed up with the banner and balloons. It was an amazing transformation in just four days.”
At the grand opening, Luxenberg was surprised when 750 people showed up. It was truly a grand event.
How Luxenberg got the grist mill for the museum is an interesting story. Looking for a good location that was on the trail, Luxenberg searched for opportunities from Damascus, VA to Bear Mountain, NY, but he mostly focused on Harper’s Ferry.
“Some of us were meeting at the Ironmaster’s Mansion in the park, and Earl Shaffer’s brother, John, started looking for place in Caledonia,” Luxenberg says. “He told Gary Smith, the regional director of the ATC, and he said that we couldn’t have a building in Caledonia, but that there was one in Pine Grove Furnace.”
He then started really looking at the old grist mill and it became more and more real. At Pine Grove Furnace there are a few million people and a number of newspapers in the metropolitan area.
“It took me months to catch up to Gary’s vision,” says Luxenberg.
The heart of the museum is its volunteers. Volunteers serve as docents and manage the desk and answer questions when the museum is open. They also serve to construct and maintain exhibits, mow the grass, clean, and take the museum on the road to various gatherings and festivals.
“We can always use more volunteers, and they can be involved in many different ways,” says Julie Queen, manager of the museum. “Docents are our biggest need right now, but the more people we get interested and involved the better we will be. Also, program speakers are always wanted. Fund raising events, exhibits, and tabling at particular hiker events and gatherings are very successful for us, but we just need people to do it.”
Queen, whose trail name is ‘Ranger’, thru-hiked the trail in 2016, and was a ridge-runner, monitoring a section of the trail during the hiking season, in 2017.
“After hiking the trail, I saw the opening for the museum manager position, and it just spoke to me,” Queen says. “It is a good balance of nonprofit work, the trail community, and outdoor community. I get really excited when we get a visitor that knows nothing about the trail. To educate people who have no clue about what the A.T. is and what it takes to thru-hike are why I love this job.”
A special event is happening this month at the museum. Heather Anderson (trail name of ‘Anish’), is the only woman who has completed the Appalachian, Pacific Crest, and Continental Divide National Scenic Trails each three times. She will be speaking about her journeys, in life and on the trail. In 2018 she completed the Calendar Year Triple Crown when she hiked all three of those trails in one March-November season, making her the first female to do so.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 21, with festivities starting at 12:30 at the Ironmasters Mansion in Pine Grove Furnace. For more information, check the museum’s website at www.atmuseum.org/news. Heather’s website has some great stuff, at www.wordsfromthewild.net.
The Appalachian Trail Museum is open through the month of May from 12:30-4:30 on Fridays, and 9-4:00 on weekends and Memorial Day. June-August the hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 9-4:00. There is no fee to enter the museum, but donations are appreciated.
