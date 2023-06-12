Some well-struck balls turned into outs while some weak contact resulted in hits in New Oxford’s 3-0 road victory over Shiloh in York-Adams American Legion baseball action Monday night at Sunset Park.
None of the Ox’s six base hits were well-hit balls, but they all found room.
“The balls we hit hard got caught,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “Then we had a broken bat hit, and a couple of bloops and flares that were hits. You put the ball in play and good things can happen.”
New Oxford (2-2) was held hitless by Post 791’s M.J. Vottero and Colin Biehl until Zach Shafer led off the top of the fifth with an infield single on a broken bat.
Pinch runner Luke Frey took second on a wild pitch, then advanced another bag when Alex Brown flared a single to shallow right.
Frey and Brown tried a double steal and Brown was thrown out at second, but Frey came home to score the game’s first run.
In the seventh, Brown beat out an infield single with one away and Jacob Little followed with a double to shallow right that skipped past Shiloh’s outfielder when he tried to make a sliding catch, allowing Brown to motor around to increase the advantage to 2-0.
“I don’t think we’re really in a rhythm yet with our bats,” Anderson said. “But I think we’ll start playing good baseball here soon. Our pitching and our defense have both been good, we just need to get more consistent with our offense.”
Ox reliever Mason Weaver found himself in a little bit of hot water in the seventh when he hit the leadoff batter and the next hitter reached on an error to bring the tying run to the plate with no outs.
The veteran buckled down and retired the next three hitters on a flyout and a pair of strikeouts to preserve a combined one-hitter with fellow veteran Aaron Smith.
Weaver worked the last two frames to earn the save as he fanned three.
“Smitty and Mason both pitched well tonight and we played good defense behind them, too,” Anderson said. “Those two have been around for a long time for us, they were both in college this year. But we love to have guys like that around to teach the young guys how to win baseball games.”
Smith was fantastic in five innings of work with the only trouble spots coming in the second and third innings.
In the second, Logan Claycomb beat out an infield single for the hosts’ only hit of the game and Caden Price followed by drawing a walk. A double steal put Post 791 in position to break the scoreless deadlock, but Smith struck out the next two hitters.
An inning later, Shiloh had runners on first and second with one out, but a fielder’s choice and flyout ended the threat.
Smith allowed one hit and struck out four with two walks to earn the win. He threw 66 pitches, 37 of them were strikes.
“I’m not a guy that can throw the ball past hitters, so I try to work quickly and keep my defense engaged,” Smith said. “It’s a little stressful out there on the mound when the offense isn’t scoring, but that’s coming, we’ll start to hit soon.”
Anderson added, “Smitty’s a bulldog. He’s not gonna blow anybody away, but he lives around the plate and he throws strikes. He makes the other team swing the bat.”
Shafer and Brown each had two knocks for the winners.
The Ox welcomes Northeastern on Wednesday, then finishes the week at Hanover on Thursday. Both games are set to start at 6 p.m.
New Oxford 000 010 2 — 3 6 2
Shiloh 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Aaron Smith, Mason Weaver (6) and Coy Baker; M.J. Vottero, Colin Biehl (3), Caden Price (7) and Noah Steigleman. WP: Smith. LP: Biehl. SO-BB: Smith 4-2, Weaver 3-0; Vottero 2-3, Biehl 4-0, Price 0-1. 2B: NO — Jacob Little.
