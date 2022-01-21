Camryn Felix lets her shooting do the talking.
The senior sniper sizzled with four triples in the first half to help her Gettysburg Warrior squad to an early lead, then feathered four freebies in the final seconds to help preserve a 42-34 victory over a feisty New Oxford quintet on Friday.
The Warriors (10-2) entered as the top 5A seed in the district, while the Ox (7-8) sat in the 10th spot in a battle of two squads trying to lock down a berth in the 16-team playoff field. Talented guard tandem Felix and Anne Bair proved too much for the resilient hosts.
Felix knocked down a pair of longballs in each quarter to propel her club to a 28-15 lead at the half. Her back-to-back bombs in the first frame stretched Gettysburg’s advantage to 13-3. The second trey of the quarter made it 24-6 to give the contest the look of a rout.
“I was very open,” said Felix of her perimeter prowess. “We ran our sets and used screens to get me good looks — I just had to finish them. I’ve been shooting very well lately and knew that if I got my feet set, I’d be in good shape.”
Ella Billman and her Ox teammates had other ideas. A 9-4 run to end the half got the Colonials closer and Billman added three field goals in the third to inch the home team within 33-26 heading into the last period.
Carly Eckhart’s divine dish to Bair for a deuce and Bair’s second hoop got it back to double digits, but Billman drilled three of four at the stripe and later canned a put-back to get the Ox within 39-34 at the :56.9 mark. Bair and Felix finished the job with three of four free throws to ice the triumph.
“New Oxford is playing good basketball,” said Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair. “Even though we got off to a really good start, they kept fighting. When we got tired, we made some mistakes. We’re still learning how to win games, but we did a much better job of preserving a lead than we have the last few times (we were in close contests). It’s a process but it was a good win. I thought we were pretty good for about 29 minutes tonight.”
Autumn Oaster contributed a triple and tied Bri Abate for the Warriors’ rebounding lead with six. Felix notched three dimes and Bair added four caroms, two assists and four steals to the winning effort.
“Cam’s tough,” said New Oxford head coach Mike Englar of Felix work beyond the arc. “I told our players you can’t stop at the three-point line; she has range at least four feet beyond that. We did a better job on her in the second half. We were nervous early then settled in and started executing and got back into it.”
Billman posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Felix and Bair finished with 16 points apiece.
Gettysburg gets back to work today against York Suburban. The Colonials renew their quest on Tuesday versus Susquehannock, followed by South Western on Wednesday and Delone Catholic on Saturday.
“Anne and I are very comfortable with the ball in our hands at the end of a game,” said Felix. “We have a lot of games coming up. We have to keep getting better at practice.”
Englar can see a path that leads beyond the regular season.
“We have a legitimate shot to make the county tournament,” said Englar, who only had seven players in uniform. “That’s our immediate goal. We should be healthy again in the near future.”
Gettysburg 16 12 5 9 — 42
New Oxford 3 12 11 8 — 34
Gettysburg (42): Anne Bair 7 2-3 16, Bri Abate 2 1-2 5, Carly Eckhart 1 0-2 2, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Camryn Felix 4 4-4 16. Non-scorers: Emili Scavitto, Emma Raville, Jade Barrick. TOTALS: 15 7-11 42.
New Oxford (34): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Ella Billman 7 6-9 20, Timberly Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Lillia Green 2 0-3 4. Non-scorers: Sydney Flesch, Saki Ano. TOTALS: 13 6-12 34.
3-pointers: G — Felix 4, Oaster; NO — T. Linebaugh, H. Linebaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.