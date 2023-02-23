You might think that a hunter who humps a backpack, portable treestand, and crossbow into the woods in the dark of early morning, and then climbs a tree and posts there safely for hours, might be able to negotiate ascending a flight of carpeted stairs in his own home.
I thought that for years, until last week.
Twice.
Two times in the same afternoon, with my arms full, I went down on the fourth step, trying to go up from the basement.
I was carrying my wife’s laptop and laptop desktop the first time. The contents spilling down the steps. At the time, I was more angry than hurt. Upstairs my wife must have thought that, looking out a window, I was describing a firetruck I’d just seen.
Later, on the same section of the same stairs, I went down again. This time I had “Storm” one of our young cats, in my arms. The kitty landed on his feet and was OK. That time, my wife may have thought I was spitting all over the place.
It was little more than embarrassing and slightly infuriating.
Then, two days later I was trying to remember what I’d walked into that caused sore ribs.
One week later, I know I “walked” into the steps, twice and am probably headed for X-rays today.
Getting old sucks!
At least it isn’t treestand, golf, or trout season, just yet. There is time to heal.
So, I’m a little more attentive coming up from the basement. I’m sure to keep a hand free just in case.
Otherwise, no problem. Our cats are giving me wide berth these days.
HTEC AT BLUE RIDGE
Free Hunter-Trapper Education Courses (HTEC) are coming onto the schedule, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The first HTEC in Adams County as tradition, will be given at the Blue Ridge Sportsmans Association in Fairfield, 3009 Waynesboro Pike, on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registrants must be 11 years of age by class day. Lunch will be provided.
This six-hour training class is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers, regardless of age, before they can buy a license. Registrants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete the training. To prepare for class, read chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” at www.hunter-ed.com/pennsylvania/handbook/
HTEC covers responsible hunting behavior, firearms basics and safety, wildlife conservation and management, outdoor safety and survival, hunting techniques, trapping and furtaking basics, and hunting safety.
The HTEC training certificate is recognized throughout North America.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
You can check for locations and dates for other courses at www.pgc.pa.gov under Education.
SNEERINGER
IS DISTINGUISHED
Shoutout to Brian Sneeringer of the Adams County Conservation District, for earning the sole 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD).
The award is given to an individual within the NACD, a conservation district, or a state association that has made significant contributions to the conservation and proper management of the nation’s natural resources.
Anglers and hunters owe a tip of the cap to Brian and the Adams County Conservation District for their exemplary work.
The district and its professionals like Brian Sneeringer have their guiding hands on the woods and fields we walk, and the waters we wade.
TROUT GOING OUT
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission trout stocking trucks are rolling across the Commonwealth.
Volunteers are welcome to help stock trout. Please keep the safety of PFBC staff and other volunteers in mind and obey traffic laws while following stocking vehicles.
For Adams County preseason and in-season stockings, streams, dates, meeting places and times are listed here.
Bermudian Creek: March 6, York Springs Fire Co. Community Center, 10 a.m.; April 3, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Carbaugh Run: March 15, Caledonia State Park at Route 30, 10 a.m.; April 14, Green Village Restaurant, 10:30 a.m.
Conewago Creek: Feb. 25, Adams County National Bank-Arendtsville, 10 a.m.; April 18, ACNB-A’ville, 10 a.m.
Conococheague Creek: March 15, Caledonia at Route 30, 10 a.m.; April 4, Stone parking lot at Route 233 and Route 30, 10 a.m.; May 10, Green Village Restaurant, 10:30 a.m.
East Branch Antietam Creek: March 10, Hardee’s Route 16, Waynesboro, 10:30 a.m.; April 4, Stone parking lot at Route 233 and Route 30, 10:30 a.m.; May 1, Hardee’s Route 16, Waynesboro, 10 a.m.
Latimore Creek: March 6, York Springs Fire Co. Community Center, 10 a.m.; April 3, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Little Marsh Creek: March 16, Cashtown Community Center, 10:30 a.m.; April 24, Cashtown Community Center, 10:30 a.m.
Marsh Creek: March 7 and April 24, Cashtown Community Center, 10:30 a.m.
Middle Creek: March 16 and April 24, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.
Opossum Creek: March 7 and April 24, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.
Orrtanna Pond: March 16, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.
Toms Creek: March 16, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.; April 3, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Waynesboro Reservoir: March 9, South Mountain Post Office, 10:30 a.m.; April 4, Stone parking lot at Route 233 and Route 30, 10:30 a.m.
BULLET POINT
• Dave “Trout King” Swope will present details of his decades of involvement with trout in Adams County, at the Adams County Trout Unlimited meeting on Wednesday, March 15, 6:30-8 p.m., at the County Conservation District Office at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. His presentation “Battlefield Trout” is free and open to the public.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
