I don’t get much hope for killing a big buck, from looking at trail camera images of deer recorded in late August.
I put only slightly more value in pictures of deer that show up in September.
Experience shows that the amount of shooter bucks caught on camera in late October and during the rut of November can be completely reverse of activity recorded now.
Antlers not included, what today’s images do confirm is that the trails and funnels where cameras are posted are indeed active travel routes. That evidence usually holds up well through the archery season, less so when the guns roar after that.
So now less than a month before the bow season opens on Oct. 1, we need to cut back on the amount of traipsing through ambush areas to check cameras. It’s a good thing in that it gives the areas time to “cool” from any trace of human presence. It also gives us fewer images of bucks now that will likely be ghosts after the season starts.
24/7 ELK CAM IS UP
Still on the subject of wildlife cameras, elk are making cameos on the Game Commission’s round-the-clock camera installed on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, as bugling season heats up.
Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer, and other wildlife, as well. Click on the Elk Cameras link provided in the “Popular Now” category.
Elk activity will pick up in the coming weeks – with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows.
HDOnTap is partnering with the Game Commission for the project.
“Elk activity is consistent, though unexpected appearances from black bears and coyotes add to the joy for viewers of this cam,” HDOnTap Director Marketing Kate Alexander said. “It’s no wonder why the live elk cam is so popular year after year!”
The live elk Cam is scheduled to run until the end of the bugling season, which could be sometime in mid-October. The best time of day to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.
FREE FLY-CASTING
WORKSHOP SEPT. 21
The Adams County Trout Unlimited chapter is offering a free fly-casting workshop for beginners and experienced anglers.
ACTU member Dean Simpson will cover casting fundamentals and mechanics and offer group and one-on-one instruction during the hour-long session for anyone who wants to improve their casting skills.
Attendees are invited to bring their own fly rods on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., to the outdoor workshop at the Adams County Conservation District Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
If you are going, RSVP to ACTU Member Dave Swope at 717-253-6680 or swopeda@hotmail.com.
DOVE, GOOSE SEASONS OPEN
Statewide dove and Canada goose hunting seasons got underway yesterday.
Hunters can take 15 doves daily and may possess 45 during the season Sept. 1 to Nov. 25 and Dec. 21 to Jan. 7. For more info on dove hunting and specific locations of managed dove fields across the Commonwealth, visit the Game Commission website www.pgc.pa.gov.
Goose season lengths and bag limits vary by zone and those details can be found in the Hunting and Trapping Digest and at the PGC website.
TRAPPERS SHOW SEPT. 10
The PA Trappers Association’s 44th Annual Sportsman Show is set for the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the “Old Marysville Show.”
The show and swap meet will have guns, fishing and hunting items, traps and supplies, licenses, decoys, knives, black powder, archery, ammo, and more. There will also be seminars throughout the day. Special guest will be the “Iron Man” of fox trapping, Phil Brown.
The Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds is at 433 Shippensburg Road. Admission is $5 for adults, kids under 12 get in free.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
